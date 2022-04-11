 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 47 of WW3: Russia defaults, Austrian PM tries to talk sense into Putin, tens of thousands dead in Battle of Mariupol, Kremlin whines about Finland and Sweden joining NATO, issues threats about aid to Ukraine. It's your Monday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Army General Alexander Dvornikov, Second Chechen War, Ukraine, senior Ukrainian official, hands of Russian forces  
921 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Apr 2022 at 10:53 AM



bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goooooood morning, Vietnam!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

Fark user imageView Full Size


As Finland and Sweden consider joining NATO, the Kremlin has warned Monday that expanding the alliance won't bring any more stability to Europe.
"We have repeatedly said that the alliance itself is more of a tool for confrontation. This is not an alliance that provides peace and stability, and further expansion of the alliance, of course, will not lead to more stability on the European continent," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Finnish government will present a security paper including a possible NATO membership for parliamentary discussion on Wednesday, the country's Foreign Minister announced on Monday.
"This gives [the] Parliament now a possibility to discuss all the aspects of possible NATO membership and/or other security solutions. And then based on that debate, of course, government will make the conclusions together with the President of the Republic," Pekka Haavisto told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

Haavisto said it was "important" that neighboring Sweden is following a "similar process" which he expects to take time. "But of course we exchange information all the time and, hopefully, if we make similar kinds of decisions, we could do them around the same time", he said.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky said leaders must make "any kind of effort which would lead to at least some easing of the situation" in Ukraine.
Speaking ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Luxembourg, Lipavsky said "some humanitarian corridors" will help Ukrainians, but added: "On the other side, don't be naive. Putin is a perpetrator of this horrendous war crime and those atrocities, and he should be punished for that."
Nine humanitarian corridors were agreed for Sunday -- covering the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia -- allowing civilians to leave for safer parts of Ukraine.
The ministers are gathering just as the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow -- the first visit of an EU leader to Russia since the start of the invasion in late February.
The Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis remained cautious about the visit, saying: "I've seen a lot of efforts by many leaders -- by Emmanuel Macron -- to try and see whether they can talk to the guy [Putin]. I personally have no reason to believe that he's talkable [to]."
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized that everything must be done to clarify Russian war crimes in Ukraine, including supporting the International Criminal Court in investigating war crimes.
"What is clear is that Ukraine needs further military material, above all heavy weapons, and now is not the time for excuses -- now is the time for creativity and pragmatism," she added.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, are preparing the first evacuation flight carrying injured Ukrainian civilians since the beginning of the Russian invasion, a spokesperson told CNN Monday.
A special Air Force Airbus A310 MedEvac left Monday from Cologne-Wahn military air-field to the city of Rzeszow in south-eastern Poland, about 90 km from the Ukrainian border.
The plane will bring children and adults to Germany for treatment, the Bundeswehr confirmed.
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers had been brought to Germany in the past by other means.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Weeks of relentless Russian bombardment have left "tens of thousands of dead" in the port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.
In a video address to the South Korean parliament, Zelensky described the ordeal of the southern city.
"[Mariupol] has been blocked by Russian troops since March 1. It was a city of half a million. Half a million people. The occupiers blocked it and did not even allow food and water to be brought there," he said, adding:
They tried to capture it in the most brutal way -- just to destroy everything in the city. Mariupol is destroyed. There are tens of thousands of dead. But even so, the Russians are not stopping the offensive. They want to make Mariupol a showcase of a ruined city.
Independent estimates of the full death toll in Mariupol are not available.
A Ukrainian military commander currently in Mariupol told CNN Wednesday night that Russian military forces are trying to wipe the besieged city "off the face of the Earth."
"It is a humanitarian catastrophe. The military that were involved in active hostilities here are completely surrounded. There are supply problems with water, food, medication and general supply. It's a very difficult situation," said Serhiy Volyna, deputy commander of the Marine Battalion in Mariupol.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer intends to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin "the truth" about the war in Ukraine during their face to face meeting in Moscow on Monday, according to a top Austrian official.
Nehammer is set to be the first EU leader to meet with Putin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in late February.
He visited Kyiv to meet Ukraine's President Volodymy Zelensky on Saturday.
Speaking ahead of an EU meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters "it makes a difference to be face to face and tell him what the reality is: that this president has de facto lost the war morally."
It should be in his own interest that someone tells him the truth. I think it is important and we owe it to ourselves if we want to save human lives.
"The reason for the meeting is that we don't want to miss any opportunity, we must use every chance to end the humanitarian hellish situation in Ukraine ... every voice that will help Putin to see the reality outside of the wall of Kremlin is not a lost voice," Schallenberg added.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has used his address to South Korea's parliament on Monday to ask for weapons to aid his country's defense against Russia -- even though South Korea's Defence Ministry has denied the request earlier.
"Ukraine needs support for its military, including planes and tanks," Zelensky told lawmakers, adding:
"South Korea can help Ukraine. South Korea has various defense systems that could defend against Russian tanks, ships, and missiles. We would be grateful if South Korea could help us to fight Russia. If Ukraine can have these weapons, they will not only save the lives of ordinary people, but they'll save Ukraine."
Earlier on Monday, South Korea's Defence Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said the ministry had denied Ukraine's request for an anti-air weapon system and that they cannot provide lethal weapons considering its own "national security situation and military readiness posture."
Seoul has consistently said it would not provide lethal weapons or deploy its military to support Ukraine. Last month, it provided non-lethal military supplies worth around $800,000, including bulletproof helmets, tents, blankets, bedspreads, ready-to-eat meals (MREs), first aid kits and medicines, a defence ministry official confirmed to CNN at the time.
On Monday, Zelensky again appealed for Seoul's support, referencing in his speech the international community's support for South Korea during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Credit ratings agency S&P Global has placed Russia under "selective default" on its foreign debt after the country offered rubles for payments on two dollar-denominated bonds due on April 4th.
The agency said in a press release that paying in rubles instead of dollars amounted to a "selective default."
What is selective default?According to S&P, selective default is declared when an entity has defaulted on a specific obligation but not its entire debt.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The European Union is "already discussing a sixth package of sanctions" in an effort "to keep increasing pressure on Russia to stop the war," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said Monday.
"From the Danish side, we will be willing to go as far as we can to find consensus on sanctions, including also on energy," he told reporters when arriving for a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Luxembourg.
Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, said he was "happy that the European Commission was very clear that we're starting to work on six package with oil options."
"And I hope that this time, it works."
Asked what more is needed from the EU, Landsbergis said it was "best to go to Kyiv, go to Irpin, go to Bucha and see for yourself why we need to impose the sanctions."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's BRIAN BLESSED?  I can't start my morning without BRIAN farking BLESSED telling me if Zelenskyy is still alive.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Where's BRIAN BLESSED?  I can't start my morning without BRIAN farking BLESSED telling me if Zelenskyy is still alive.


/Clearly, I typed too slow - need more coffee.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we put some effort into getting the off-topic memes sorted out early today? It's rough having to wait all day to post an incoherent nonsense meme mashup since I don't know what I'm working with.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's get all this out of the way

1) Dissolve the UN and reform without Russia
2) Fark Russia
3) We should just nuke them all
4) Who cares about nukes they probably don't work anyway let's invade
5) Fark NATO they should fix everything
6) Why bother winding down coal purchases, we can just supply alternate fuel sources instantly
7) OMG just give Ukraine warplanes
8) EU is useless
9) Well when are you going over to fight?
10) Russian talking points
11) Look at these traitors in Congress!!!!11!!1
12) Are these sanctions doing anything?
13) Wait, this thread was supposed to be about progress in Ukraine and not the same 8 subjects being beaten like a dead horse?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SBU: Russian troops use minors to spy on Ukraine's military. According to Ukraine's Security Service, Russians allegedly offered money to teenagers to collect and disclose information on the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces in Luhansk Oblast and Kharkiv.

Tkachenko: Russian troops destroyed at least 166 cultural property sites since Feb. 24. Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on April 11 that the ministry was working with Western countries to establish a joint fund to restore Ukraine's cultural heritage.

State Emergency Service: almost half of Ukraine needs to be demined. Up to 300,000 square kilometers need to be examined and possibly demined, according to Oleh Bondar, representative of the State Emergency Service.

Foreign minister: Russia mobilizes efforts to undermine weapon supplies to Ukraine. Dmytro Kuleba said that Moscow had prepared a massive campaign targeting foreign media and politicians with emails and comments spreading disinformation about Ukraine. "Don't fall for it."

Governor Haidai: Ukrainian forces destroy Russia's ammunition depot in Luhansk Oblast. Serhiy Haidai said that the depot was located near the Russian-occupied Novoaidar town. According to the governor, the facility was on fire for 2.5 hours.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
Around 11,000 munitions neutralized in liberated Kyiv Oblast. Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk said on April 11 that Russian forces left many "surprises," including mines that had been set as traps, Ukrinform reports.

190 priests demand head of Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate be brought to church tribunal for position on war. Archpriest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) Andriy Pinchuk on April 10 accused Patriarch Kirill of Moscow of blessing the actions of Russian troops in Ukraine, which he called a moral crime.

Zelensky: 'We are defending the ability of a person to live in the modern world.' In a "60 Minutes" interview on April 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world is responsible for the war in Ukraine, comparing its inaction to countries that stood aside during WWII. "Are those countries who did not participate in the war responsible? The countries who let German forces march through Europe? Does the world carry responsibility for the genocide? Yes. Yes, it does."

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says Russian forces will take Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities. Kadyrov said in a Telegram post on April 11 that a Russian assault will be conducted against Mariupol, and in Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, after which Russian forces will take Kyiv.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


New York Times: Russia will likely wage an offensive between Izium and Dnipro. U.S. analysts predict Russian troops will carry out a major offensive from Izium to the central city of Dnipro, a strategic target in Donbas region, unnamed U.S. military officials said on April 10. The assessment came as satellite images showed hundreds of military vehicles moving towards the city of Izium, located some 230 km east of Dnipro. Russian forces need Izium to hold their western-forward battle lines.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: Let's get all this out of the way

1) Dissolve the UN and reform without Russia
2) Fark Russia
3) We should just nuke them all
4) Who cares about nukes they probably don't work anyway let's invade
5) Fark NATO they should fix everything
6) Why bother winding down coal purchases, we can just supply alternate fuel sources instantly
7) OMG just give Ukraine warplanes
8) EU is useless
9) Well when are you going over to fight?
10) Russian talking points
11) Look at these traitors in Congress!!!!11!!1
12) Are these sanctions doing anything?
13) Wait, this thread was supposed to be about progress in Ukraine and not the same 8 subjects being beaten like a dead horse?


14) Kill all Russian soldiers
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So here are some that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking if the mods removing this whole list.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: Let's get all this out of the way

1) Dissolve the UN and reform without Russia
2) Fark Russia
3) We should just nuke them all
4) Who cares about nukes they probably don't work anyway let's invade
5) Fark NATO they should fix everything
6) Why bother winding down coal purchases, we can just supply alternate fuel sources instantly
7) OMG just give Ukraine warplanes
8) EU is useless
9) Well when are you going over to fight?
10) Russian talking points
11) Look at these traitors in Congress!!!!11!!1
12) Are these sanctions doing anything?
13) Wait, this thread was supposed to be about progress in Ukraine and not the same 8 subjects being beaten like a dead horse?


That's certainly a good start.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Talk "sense" into Putin.

I mean... Why not just invent a perpetual motion machine?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: The 60 Minutes Interview
Youtube N1vHCOD57Og

From last night. It was a pretty good news piece.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

toraque: Can we put some effort into getting the off-topic memes sorted out early today? It's rough having to wait all day to post an incoherent nonsense meme mashup since I don't know what I'm working with.


I would just like to suggest something with a broad frame of reference so that everyone can participate. Not everyone likes french toast or on-line gaming.

Maybe drinking.

I'm sure we all participate in that from time to time.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#Russian driver Artyom Severyukhin, competing under the Italian flag at the #European Junior Karting Championship, showed a #Nazi salute at the awards ceremony. He competing under the #Italian flag because of the sanctions imposed on #Russia.

#Lithuania will train the #Ukrainian military to use Western equipment.

According to @bellingcat journalist @christogrozev, Putin is conducting purges in the #FSB. About 150 officers who reported unreliable information about the real state of affairs in #Ukraine have been fired or arrested. Among them is also colonel general Sergei Beseda.
VHTS disclaimer:An acquaintance of mine is friends with Christo Grozev.

Ex-editor of Channel One Marina Ovsyannikova will work in the #German edition of Die Welt She became famous after the anti-war action. During a news release, she stood behind the host with a poster: "Stop the war, do not believe the propaganda, they lie to you here."

European Commission put 21 #Russian airlines on the "black list" for air safety The list includes the largest #Russian airlines, including "Aeroflot" and "Pobeda". Air carriers subject to restrictive measures are prohibited from entering #European airspace.

#Swedish company #Ericsson is suspending business in #Russia indefinitely.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The #Russian Ecological Society requests the Ministry of Justice to recognize @Greenpeace and the @WWF
as foreign agents.
c.tenor.comView Full Size


One of #France's largest banks @SocieteGenerale is leaving #Russia. #Rosbank and its insurance subsidiaries will be sold to Interros of oligarch Vladimir #Potanin.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine does not rule out that #Russia may carry out a provocation in #Transnistria in order to accuse Ukraine of aggression against #Moldova.

Forced mobilization continues in #Luhansk, people are grabbed right on the streets.

According to open data, 4 #Belarusian volunteer formations with a total number of up to 500 people are already fighting on the side of #Ukraine. At the moment, this is the largest national contingent in the international legion of Ukraine.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: Let's get all this out of the way


Waiter, you forgot my french toast.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE


I was starting to worry.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's talk about why the West is slow-walking the sanctions....
Youtube O-cqcWF_tys
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, I saw yesterday the OMG WE'RE GONNA GET NUKED IF BIDEN DOESN'T CAVE IN group was out in force again.

Putin must be scared. Plenty of brand new Red 3's as well, so we can assume a new social media offensive is underway.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The #Russian Ecological Society requests the Ministry of Justice to recognize @Greenpeace and the @WWFas foreign agents.


Well, that makes sense. The Iron Sheik is clearly Iranian.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I guess that Twitter report about 2000 vehicles being smashed yesterday is still unconfirmed.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: So, I saw yesterday the OMG WE'RE GONNA GET NUKED IF BIDEN DOESN'T CAVE IN group was out in force again.

Putin must be scared. Plenty of brand new Red 3's as well, so we can assume a new social media offensive is underway.


Several less-than-six-week old accounts are posting. I am keeping an eye on them.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jimmy
@JimmySecUK
In the east of Ukraine - the Ukrainian 54th Mechanized Brigade hitting a Russian armoured column with UAV corrected artillery and forcing it to withdraw

Still looking for more info on that tweet from yesterday.  Haven't seen anymore information yet.

But this is a fun little set of boom boom boom
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

I was starting to worry.


Actually got decent sleep last night.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: So I guess that Twitter report about 2000 vehicles being smashed yesterday is still unconfirmed.


In one day, not total? That's an extreme claim.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: So I guess that Twitter report about 2000 vehicles being smashed yesterday is still unconfirmed.


Was that the 8-mile long convoy, by any chance?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Public Call Box: So I guess that Twitter report about 2000 vehicles being smashed yesterday is still unconfirmed.

Was that the 8-mile long convoy, by any chance?


5280 feet per mile. Assume 30' per truck (for the truck and spacing) max. That's 168 trucks per mile, or 1408 truck in 8 miles.

So...not possible but close enough that someone might have rounded?

\ Doubt it's just one convoy.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: Public Call Box: So I guess that Twitter report about 2000 vehicles being smashed yesterday is still unconfirmed.

In one day, not total? That's an extreme claim.


Depends if the vehicles are these:

army-technology.comView Full Size


or these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tweet referenced from yesterday:  It was 2k bodies not vehicles.
@CanadianUkrain1
·
15h
Good news first. Air defense has shot down the rocket fired at #Mykolaiv. The debris started a small forest fire that was quickly extinguished. A column of #Russian equipment heading for #Kharkiv was destroyed. Witnesses report 2,000 bodies and lots and lots of equipment.

More tweets confirming but no video yet:

OSINT UK
@jon96179496
An 8 mile long Russian military convoy with hundreds of vehicles (including armored vehicles, truck towed artillery & support equipment) was reportedly  destroyed by Ukrainian forces while moving east of Kharkiv towards Izyum.

NEXTA
@nexta_tv
The head of the #Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reports that a large column of invaders heading for #Izyum was destroyed tonight.

NEXTA
@nexta_tv
The #Maxar Technologies agency provided satellite images showing a large column of #Russian occupiers.
The column stretched almost 13 kilometers and was moving toward #Kharkiv.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: bloobeary: Public Call Box: So I guess that Twitter report about 2000 vehicles being smashed yesterday is still unconfirmed.

Was that the 8-mile long convoy, by any chance?

5280 feet per mile. Assume 30' per truck (for the truck and spacing) max. That's 168 trucks per mile, or 1408 truck in 8 miles.

So...not possible but close enough that someone might have rounded?

\ Doubt it's just one convoy.


I thought the claim was 2000 Russian soldiers were killed but I may have misinterpreted the report.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: Let's get all this out of the way

1) Dissolve the UN and reform without Russia
2) Fark Russia
3) We should just nuke them all
4) Who cares about nukes they probably don't work anyway let's invade
5) Fark NATO they should fix everything
6) Why bother winding down coal purchases, we can just supply alternate fuel sources instantly
7) OMG just give Ukraine warplanes
8) EU is useless
9) Well when are you going over to fight?
10) Russian talking points
11) Look at these traitors in Congress!!!!11!!1
12) Are these sanctions doing anything?
13) Wait, this thread was supposed to be about progress in Ukraine and not the same 8 subjects being beaten like a dead horse?


This was very helpful, and on a Monday morning no less!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Public Call Box: So I guess that Twitter report about 2000 vehicles being smashed yesterday is still unconfirmed.

Was that the 8-mile long convoy, by any chance?


I believe it was, but I'll have to verify that.

It was this report.
Fark user imageView Full Size

OSINT UK repeated the claim, but still haven't verified it.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
VHTS Comment: Lithuania and Latvia are getting itchy trigger fingers like Poland.

Lithuania wants NATO to expand its military presence in the Baltic States from battalions to brigades Lithuania and Germany held talks on this idea today.

This is quite unusual: a NATO E-3 Sentry is heading to #Lithuania). The aircraft usually orbits close to the border of #Ukraine. NATO01 might be heading to eastern Europe to do exactly that.

#USAF activity monitoring the war in #Ukraine and providing air to air refuelling tanker support for #NATO fighters.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: Tweet referenced from yesterday:  It was 2k bodies not vehicles.
@CanadianUkrain1
·
15h
Good news first. Air defense has shot down the rocket fired at #Mykolaiv. The debris started a small forest fire that was quickly extinguished. A column of #Russian equipment heading for #Kharkiv was destroyed. Witnesses report 2,000 bodies and lots and lots of equipment.

More tweets confirming but no video yet:

OSINT UK
@jon96179496
An 8 mile long Russian military convoy with hundreds of vehicles (including armored vehicles, truck towed artillery & support equipment) was reportedly  destroyed by Ukrainian forces while moving east of Kharkiv towards Izyum.

NEXTA
@nexta_tv
The head of the #Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reports that a large column of invaders heading for #Izyum was destroyed tonight.

NEXTA
@nexta_tv
The #Maxar Technologies agency provided satellite images showing a large column of #Russian occupiers.
The column stretched almost 13 kilometers and was moving toward #Kharkiv.


Thank you for the clarification, I was seeing something about 400 vehicles now and was trying to jibe it with the earlier claim.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/dupuyinstitute/status/1513243631066439691

BTGs are simply battalion-sized, task organized combined arms teams. All major armies have done this since WWII.

The Russian Army's current emphasis on BTGs (vice regiments/brigades) is due to a lack of available manpower - they were used an as expedient during the Chechen war that the Ministry of Defense adopted wholesale in 2013 as a manpower hedge.

Russian Army BTGs and doctrine are built around firepower and mobility, at the expense of manpower.

Western analysts believed that Russian BTGs were capable of networking long-range fires in real time (or near real time) i.e. the 2014 Zelenopillya strike.

It turns out the BTGs can't actually do this. They cannot even communicate via secure means, much less target and strike quickly and effectively at long range. This negates much of their supposed combat power advantage.

The Russian BTGs appear unable to execute competent combined arms tactics. This is a fundamental failure as combined arms have been the sine qua non of modern fire and movement tactics since WWI.

This shows up big in the lack of effective infantry support. BTG infantry cannot prevent Ukrainian mechanized and light infantry anti-tank hunter/killer teams from attriting their AFV, IFV, and SP artillery. This is the primary job of infantry in tank units.

It is not clear if this is due to ineffective infantry forces or insufficient numbers of them in the BTGs; probably both are true.

The net result is that the BTGs lack the mass (i.e. infantry) necessary to take defended urban terrain by assault. At least, not at a reasonable cost in combat losses.

The leanness of the BTG manning (~ 1,000 troops) means that they cannot sustain much attrition without suffering a marked decline in combat power and effectiveness.

It will take a thorough analysis to determine if the performance of the BTGs is due to inherent flaws in Russian Army personnel and training or flaws in their doctrinal approach. Again, both are probably culpable.

In any case, these problems are not likely to be remedied in the short term. Fixing them will take a major reform effort.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Tracianne: Tweet referenced from yesterday:  It was 2k bodies not vehicles.
@CanadianUkrain1
·
15h
Good news first. Air defense has shot down the rocket fired at #Mykolaiv. The debris started a small forest fire that was quickly extinguished. A column of #Russian equipment heading for #Kharkiv was destroyed. Witnesses report 2,000 bodies and lots and lots of equipment.

More tweets confirming but no video yet:

OSINT UK
@jon96179496
An 8 mile long Russian military convoy with hundreds of vehicles (including armored vehicles, truck towed artillery & support equipment) was reportedly  destroyed by Ukrainian forces while moving east of Kharkiv towards Izyum.

NEXTA
@nexta_tv
The head of the #Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reports that a large column of invaders heading for #Izyum was destroyed tonight.

NEXTA
@nexta_tv
The #Maxar Technologies agency provided satellite images showing a large column of #Russian occupiers.
The column stretched almost 13 kilometers and was moving toward #Kharkiv.

Thank you for the clarification, I was seeing something about 400 vehicles now and was trying to jibe it with the earlier claim.


I kind of feel like a ghoul but I want video proof of the destruction...not necessarily of the bodies mind you, but the destroyed equipment at least.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE


Thank you again for what you do
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall ready to send tanks to Ukraine if government approves. Rheinmetall can send up to 50 old Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine if the German government approves the transfer, said company CEO. Germany uses the Leopard 2 model.

Russian forces with two BTG's attempted to advance south from #Izyum towards Dovhenke and Dmytrivka, but they were kicked back to previous positions.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: bloobeary: Public Call Box: So I guess that Twitter report about 2000 vehicles being smashed yesterday is still unconfirmed.

Was that the 8-mile long convoy, by any chance?

5280 feet per mile. Assume 30' per truck (for the truck and spacing) max. That's 168 trucks per mile, or 1408 truck in 8 miles.

So...not possible but close enough that someone might have rounded?

\ Doubt it's just one convoy.

I thought the claim was 2000 Russian soldiers were killed but I may have misinterpreted the report.


That makes more sense, thank you.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

toraque: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The #Russian Ecological Society requests the Ministry of Justice to recognize @Greenpeace and the @WWFas foreign agents.

Well, that makes sense. The Iron Sheik is clearly Iranian.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public Call Box:I believe it was, but I'll have to verify that.

There was a thread yesterday about an 8-mile long russian convoy.

Anytime the phrase "russian convoy" appears, I end up waiting for the words "was destroyed" to follow.

Other shoe: dropped. I can now enjoy my morning orange juice.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

I was starting to worry.

Actually got decent sleep last night.


My bed got invaded at 1:53 by hordes of 9 year olds who had a bad dream.

I had to relocate to the couch to regroup and be in a better position to mount an offensive.

Send coffee.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Continuing the great tradition of top notch OPSEC that the Russian military has established in this war, Kadyrov on his daily Telegram video shows operational maps he says he has just received from his commanders

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Continuing the great tradition of top notch OPSEC that the Russian military has established in this war, Kadyrov on his daily Telegram video shows operational maps he says he has just received from his commanders

[pbs.twimg.com image 692x1500][pbs.twimg.com image 692x1500]
[c.tenor.com image 244x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


The guy isn't exactly bright.  If he lived in the US he'd be making videos about the Deep State and Ivermectin from the cab of his pickup.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: So I guess that Twitter report about 2000 vehicles being smashed yesterday is still unconfirmed.


Pretty sure the news from yesterday was about an armoured column convoy getting hit and 2000 russian soldiers getting killed, not 2000 vehicles destroyed.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Continuing the great tradition of top notch OPSEC that the Russian military has established in this war, Kadyrov on his daily Telegram video shows operational maps he says he has just received from his commanders

[pbs.twimg.com image 692x1500][pbs.twimg.com image 692x1500]
[c.tenor.com image 244x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


What can actually be done with that?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: bloobeary: Public Call Box: So I guess that Twitter report about 2000 vehicles being smashed yesterday is still unconfirmed.

Was that the 8-mile long convoy, by any chance?

5280 feet per mile. Assume 30' per truck (for the truck and spacing) max. That's 168 trucks per mile, or 1408 truck in 8 miles.

So...not possible but close enough that someone might have rounded?

\ Doubt it's just one convoy.


Original claim in yesterdays thread siad 2000 russian soldiers killed, not vehicles.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/O-cqcWF_tys]


Brief summary: The West needs to keep their economies flowing so they can 1) prepare themselves against the impact of the sanctions, 2) be able to pay for the aid they are giving Ukraine, 3) make french toast

(#3 may be projection on my part)
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, nevermind my posts, should have read ahead first, that was already pointed out.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: BTGs are simply battalion-sized, task organized combined arms teams. All major armies have done this since WWII.


I'm still confused why they've built them around battalions (base 250-400 soldiers) rather than Regiment (600-1000) or brigade (2500-4000) sized units. It results in them having to try to always field multiple BTGs with a command unit overhead, so they're not truly "deployable units." - we selected the BCT because we felt that was the smallest unit we'd be willing to deploy.

The fact that, relatively speaking, they have three times the artillery than we do is just Russia being Russian - Russia's deep love of artillery goes back to Imperial Russia, after watching what Napoleon did in the Napoleonic wars, then what the Union did in the US Civil War, they decided that the best kind of artillery was LOTS. If they built around Brigades rather than Battalions, they'd have three fires battalions as opposed to our one.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday: Hanover, Germany: 350 cars in a pro-Russia demonstration were confronted by 3500 pro-Ukraine demonstrators throwing horse shiat on the cars.

How f-ing lazy are these protests and convoys, when they don't get off their ass for their cause? They just drive their little bubble around so they don't have to engage in discussion and debate.  Low energy (and they complain about gas prices at the same time).  Stand-up (literally) for your cause.... gees.

/ posted from my couch
 
