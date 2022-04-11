 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post) Hero Ukraine is now fisting Russia if I'm reading this right   (huffpost.com) divider line
22
    More: Hero, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United States, Vladimir Putin, Russia's invasion, Russian President Vladimir, Kremlin's troops  
•       •       •

973 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Apr 2022 at 10:05 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Withou
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grrr fumble fingers

Without lube, even.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let's see if spring doesn't bring tactical nukes.  It's in the air.  You can smell them.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Russian's new defense minister seems wuite excited by this....
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: grrr fumble fingers

Without lube, even.


They may want to consider adding a hole lot of this to their military budget....
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I look forward to the founding of the nation New Ukraine, the Russian people will likely greet them as liberators
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: lindalouwho: grrr fumble fingers

Without lube, even.

They may want to consider adding a hole lot of this to their military budget....
[i5.walmartimages.com image 613x613]


Best typo/autocorrect EVER
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I'd sure like to fist him"- Masters of the Universe Revelation Fisto wants a good time w/ Skeletor
Youtube eqSbb_1bdqA
 
Rucker10
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It'll be funny in the coming election season watching all the right wing fascist asshole politicians in the US trying to stylize themselves as Zelenskyy. I wholly expect to see at least one old fat white man wearing a muscle tee explaining to a crowd of octogenarians how if it was him fighting the Russians he'd be in Moscow by now.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
hugelolcdn.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With sandpaper gloves too!
 
KingKauff
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: grrr fumble fingers

Without lube, even.


Seems like you're lubed up and raring to go.  I'm staying away from you.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x311]


Simultaneous Fisting??
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x311]

Simultaneous Fisting??


*Fist Bump*
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Stark Fist of Removal?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Let's see if spring doesn't bring tactical nukes.  It's in the air.  You can smell them.


If they did use tactical nukes... what an admission of how badly you got beat when you have way more equipment and men, and then still had to bring in the nukes because your army sucked so badly
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rucker10: It'll be funny in the coming election season watching all the right wing fascist asshole politicians in the US trying to stylize themselves as Zelenskyy. I wholly expect to see at least one old fat white man wearing a muscle tee explaining to a crowd of octogenarians how if it was him fighting the Russians he'd be in Moscow by now.


You're on a roll, bigot, keep going!!
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Let's see if spring doesn't bring tactical nukes.  It's in the air.  You can smell them.


Do you taste metal?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.