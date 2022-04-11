 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Today's Fark-compliant headline: Dead body found in search for missing mum turns out to be abandoned sex doll (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please recycle your sex dolls responsibly.

In unrelated news, if you find a sex doll at Goodwill, DO NOT...just, no.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the actual FARK?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abandoned Sex Doll is the name of my Hole cover band.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens to the best of us.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, it is dead and it is a body. That's what they were looking for.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Should have gone to the Island of Misfit Toys...sad.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ftfa: The crime scene was quickly cordoned off and the "body," still wrapped in tits sheet, was rushed to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

I want a tits sheet.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Please recycle your sex dolls responsibly.

In unrelated news, if you find a sex doll at Goodwill, DO NOT...just, no.


Come on now. I'm sure it's been disinfected before being put on the sales floor.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Please recycle your sex dolls responsibly.

In unrelated news, if you find a sex doll at Goodwill, DO NOT...just, no.


A little bleach and some giant cotton swabs and you're fine. Or so I've heard from uh, a friend.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Ftfa: The crime scene was quickly cordoned off and the "body," still wrapped in tits sheet, was rushed to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

I want a tits sheet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Bluemoons: Ftfa: The crime scene was quickly cordoned off and the "body," still wrapped in tits sheet, was rushed to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

I want a tits sheet.

[Fark user image 474x474]


Hey, it really ties the room together with the live-laugh-love style inspirational plaque and bathroom wall organizer....
 
atomic-age
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Ftfa: The crime scene was quickly cordoned off and the "body," still wrapped in tits sheet, was rushed to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

I want a tits sheet.


Sleep naked and you'll have two options, depending on whether you're sunny side up or not.
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So THAT's where I left it....
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Morty wanted for questioning. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Bluemoons: Ftfa: The crime scene was quickly cordoned off and the "body," still wrapped in tits sheet, was rushed to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

I want a tits sheet.

[Fark user image image 474x474]


That.is.awesome.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Bluemoons: Ftfa: The crime scene was quickly cordoned off and the "body," still wrapped in tits sheet, was rushed to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

I want a tits sheet.

[Fark user image 474x474]

Hey, it really ties the room together with the live-laugh-love style inspirational plaque and bathroom wall organizer....


Ha. I don't know if it's the angle of the photo, but that bathroom organizer looks slightly off level. That would drive me insane. I have a weird little peccadillo about that stuff. Everything I hang in my house is perfectly level, and yes, I'm "that guy", wherein if I'm at your house and I notice a crooked painting or wall hanging, I will try to level it as discreetly as possible. It makes me twitch when I see cockeyed stuff. Also, open cabinet doors. I have gotten up from my bed before because I thought a drawer or cabinet door was open somewhere. I hate it, but my dad's a civil engineer, and it was drilled into me as a kid.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OK, now there's a therapy session I want to listen in on. "Tell me about your mother." "Not much to tell. She is a sex doll doc"
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Bluemoons: Ftfa: The crime scene was quickly cordoned off and the "body," still wrapped in tits sheet, was rushed to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

I want a tits sheet.

[Fark user image 474x474]


I can't fa...eh, who'm I kidding; of course I can .
 
