(Abc.net.au)   Things are getting so bad in Shanghai people are actually risking publicly protesting   (abc.net.au) divider line
posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2022 at 10:20 AM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The captions of one of the videos:

A drone appears: "Please comply with covid restrictions. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing."

/on today's episode of "Black Mirror"
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some more context: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1512734595485106179.html

/scary
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I want Shanghai noodles.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what to those people call it when someone disappears?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least I don't live there.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: what to those people call it when someone disappears?


Tuesday.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The captions of one of the videos:

A drone appears: "Please comply with covid restrictions. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing."

/on today's episode of "Black Mirror"


"Control your soul's desire of freedom" is the official slogan of the CCP isn't it?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: At least I don't live there.


Covid deaths per day is 4th highest week the entire pandeimic, as of last week. Giving up means freedom.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The captions of one of the videos:

A drone appears: "Please comply with covid restrictions. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing."

/on today's episode of "Black Mirror"


Speaking of Black Mirror...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a job for Canadian Truckers to handle
They hate silly Covid Retrictions every bit as much as their Shanghai brethren
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: what to those people call it when someone disappears?


Compliance.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have Sinovac and Sinopharm inactivated virus COVID vaccines?  Weren't they working on their own mRNA vaccine?

It's rather odd that they have to resort to such extreme measures. I'm probably overlooking something.

Not criticizing, mind you. The USA hasn't exactly been a shining example of how to optimally manage COVID, but for different reasons (FREEDUMB!)
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they plan on doing this forever?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All i hear from the right wing idiots is:
1) Lamestream media won't even cover this! (Despite if you type "China" into google, it's all over the news)
2) They're doing that to us! or they're about to!

This is from one of my former training partners and his buddy over this. Apparently this is China "defunding the police" somehow....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: what to those people call it when someone disappears?


A usual occurence?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The captions of one of the videos:

A drone appears: "Please comply with covid restrictions. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing."

/on today's episode of "Black Mirror"


I really hope somebody's writing a musical about this. It'll be like a really grim version of Footloose.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Don't they have Sinovac and Sinopharm inactivated virus COVID vaccines?  Weren't they working on their own mRNA vaccine?

It's rather odd that they have to resort to such extreme measures. I'm probably overlooking something.

Not criticizing, mind you. The USA hasn't exactly been a shining example of how to optimally manage COVID, but for different reasons (FREEDUMB!)


I would assume their vaccine isn't stopping mild illness any better than Moderna and Pfizer, plus they don't have nearly as many people who have already been infected.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A missed opportunity if they don't create a reality show called "Fighting for Vegetables".
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you look at guaranteed ways to cause an uprising historically, lack of food is the big one that will always get people out into the streets. China knows this, so you wonder what's going on. For a first tier city with their best and brightest, it seems odd they would get treated like this.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: So they plan on doing this forever?


yep.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is what the democrats want for America.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lighting: Some more context: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1512734595485106179.html

/scary


Yep, that's what separates East and West.  West is built on the idea that people have freedom to do stuff.  East is built on the idea that people have freedom to avoid suffering.  So we have medical bankruptcy and mass homelessness and people literally dying in gutters, but people can protest whenever they want.  And China has steady paychecks and well-fed citizens, but people keep their opinions to themselves and conform in thought and deed.  The Soviet Union tried to do the same thing, but their economy was too farked from trying to compete with the USA's defense spending.

It seems odd though that their response to decades of hunger is takeout for almost all meals.  The Mormons went through hunger and persecution in Missouri and Illinois, and they still hoard food to this day.  Takeout must be really cheap over there.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Walker: The captions of one of the videos:

A drone appears: "Please comply with covid restrictions. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing."

/on today's episode of "Black Mirror"

I really hope somebody's writing a musical about this. It'll be like a really grim version of Footloose.


They just dont want anymore of those cringe celebrity lockdown singing videos.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Walker: The captions of one of the videos:

A drone appears: "Please comply with covid restrictions. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing."

/on today's episode of "Black Mirror"

Speaking of Black Mirror...

[Fark user image 425x675]


Time to reroute some of those weapons shipments from Ukraine to China?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hungry people will not quietly starve. China needs to either ship them food or lift the lockdown. Otherwise, this will only get MUCH worse.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Walker: The captions of one of the videos:

A drone appears: "Please comply with covid restrictions. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing."

/on today's episode of "Black Mirror"

Speaking of Black Mirror...

[Fark user image 425x675]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Hungry people will not quietly starve. China needs to either ship them food or lift the lockdown. Otherwise, this will only get MUCH worse.


They do in China. They are right now. Fresh food is a big deal in China. They criticize the western diet of processed, canned and frozen foods as unhealthy. Quite rightly so I suppose but it certainly comes in handy when the government locks you down in a city of 26 million people and there aren't enough food delivery services to handle the work load. As educated as they're supposed to be you'd think planning ahead during a pandemic while living under the CCP would be an important survival skill they'd have developed over the last two years. But you'd be wrong.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Private_Citizen: Hungry people will not quietly starve. China needs to either ship them food or lift the lockdown. Otherwise, this will only get MUCH worse.

They do in China. They are right now. Fresh food is a big deal in China. They criticize the western diet of processed, canned and frozen foods as unhealthy. Quite rightly so I suppose but it certainly comes in handy when the government locks you down in a city of 26 million people and there aren't enough food delivery services to handle the work load. As educated as they're supposed to be you'd think planning ahead during a pandemic while living under the CCP would be an important survival skill they'd have developed over the last two years. But you'd be wrong.


I have co-workers in China. When this started they sent me pictures from the grocery store. It was empty shelves and full carts headed for checkout. Classic panic buying. I think the people are doing their best, but at this point supplies are low. Either deliver food to those in lockdown or lift the lockdown.
 
SusanY
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's been some suggestion that people's historical memory of what happened last time is a big factor. Which relates to trust in government,

I'm British, and for me the obvious reference point is WWII food rationing, which kind of went ok, though to this day you'ld have difficulty selling a Brit a tin of snoek. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thyrsites and see the last bit on WWII rationing. My grandmother told me the snoek was not well received).

On the other hand, the Chinese comparison point in the famine of 1959-1961, so the expectation may be that the last time the government was so incompetent that people really did end up eating each other for food, so that's probably what's going to happen this time, too.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well at least they quit murdering pets. That probably calmed the quarantined folks down some.

Shanghai Covid-19: Video shows health worker beating dog to death after owner tests positive - CNN

China city cancels order to kill all house pets of COVID patients after uproar | Fortune
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I really hope somebody's writing a musical about this. It'll be like a really grim version of Footloose.


They can call it "Footless".

"Gosh, Mr. Ling, you mean nobody in the whole town dances?"
"No, we don't."
"Why not?"
"We don't have any feet. We had to resort to chopping off each other's feet and eating 'em back in the Great Pandemic of 2022."
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Yep, that's what separates East and West.  West is built on the idea that people have freedom to do stuff.  East is built on the idea that people have freedom to avoid suffering.  So we have medical bankruptcy and mass homelessness and people literally dying in gutters, but people can protest whenever they want.  And China has steady paychecks and well-fed citizens, but people keep their opinions to themselves and conform in thought and deed.


JFC, I hate nonsense like this.  Please, just stop with the truthyness.

I get it.  People want to bash the US because they don't like Republicans or whatever.  But the sheer amount of stupid crap that gets made up in threads like is really striking.

China isn't well fed.  China is bad about malnutrition.  Modern China is better than during The Great Famine or whatever, but China still has something like 10% of its population actively malnourished. The US is around 1% and generally ranks at the top of the world (either #1 or very near) in terms of food availability and affordability.

Similarly, the Chinese health care system sucks.  Yes, its nominally socialized.  But its so messed up that its pretty normal to have to pay your doctor large cash bribes to get access to things like life saving surgery.  The US health care system, for all its flaws, is vastly superior to the Chinese system.

And while China does kind of have steady paychecks, its small paychecks for looonng hours of backbreaking work.  Hell, China has almost 300 million Mingong workers, who are migrant workers that have to roam around the country doing manual labor.  Nobody wants to do that - China just gets the privilege of forcing people to do it to survive.  Skilled labor is fleeing China for a reason, and its not because of lack of freedom.  It's because working in China generally sucks compared to the West.

I get it - its cool to dump on the US online.  But trying to pretend that China is doing all this stuff better than the US is just delusional.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: But its so messed up that its pretty normal to have to pay your doctor large cash bribes to get access to things like life saving surgery.


Is that like a deductible?
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lighting: Some more context: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1512734595485106179.html

/scary


COVID keeps on giving an international seminar on the pitfalls of rigidity in every aspect of civic and business life. Americans had to initially contend with a supply chain that was so optimized that it lacked the kind of elasticity to handle the disruptions that came with the pandemic. A combination of overabundance and, as the Twitter thread mentioned, long shelf-life of American consumables gave us sufficient time to adapt to prevent the same kind of acute food shortages that Shanghai is experiencing right now.

Following the Wuhan outbreak, China had a pretty effective answer to COVID with heavy-handed testing and quarantine procedures. In the darkest days of the pandemic here I looked on enviously at an acquaintance who does hospitality for a large hotel chain in China still putting on gatherings, events, and weddings. But, given their current circumstances, the virus has adapted beyond that answer yet they are still pretending that even more of the same is still appropriate. The sinovaccine not keeping up with containing the recent prevailing iterations of the virus also significantly plays into this.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: NM Volunteer: Yep, that's what separates East and West.  West is built on the idea that people have freedom to do stuff.  East is built on the idea that people have freedom to avoid suffering.  So we have medical bankruptcy and mass homelessness and people literally dying in gutters, but people can protest whenever they want.  And China has steady paychecks and well-fed citizens, but people keep their opinions to themselves and conform in thought and deed.

JFC, I hate nonsense like this.  Please, just stop with the truthyness.

I get it.  People want to bash the US because they don't like Republicans or whatever.  But the sheer amount of stupid crap that gets made up in threads like is really striking.

China isn't well fed.  China is bad about malnutrition.  Modern China is better than during The Great Famine or whatever, but China still has something like 10% of its population actively malnourished. The US is around 1% and generally ranks at the top of the world (either #1 or very near) in terms of food availability and affordability.

Similarly, the Chinese health care system sucks.  Yes, its nominally socialized.  But its so messed up that its pretty normal to have to pay your doctor large cash bribes to get access to things like life saving surgery.  The US health care system, for all its flaws, is vastly superior to the Chinese system.

And while China does kind of have steady paychecks, its small paychecks for looonng hours of backbreaking work.  Hell, China has almost 300 million Mingong workers, who are migrant workers that have to roam around the country doing manual labor.  Nobody wants to do that - China just gets the privilege of forcing people to do it to survive.  Skilled labor is fleeing China for a reason, and its not because of lack of freedom.  It's because working in China generally sucks compared to the West.

I get it - its cool to dump on the US online.  But trying to pretend that China is doing all this stuff better than the US is just delusional.


1% of the USA is malnourished?  LOL that's bullshiat.  12% of households nationwide experience food insecurity, and my Kiwanis club distributes food weekly to dozens of families that literally cannot afford enough food to feed their families.  The USA is not a shining example of keeping people alive and healthy.  That would be Europe.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Krazikarl: But its so messed up that its pretty normal to have to pay your doctor large cash bribes to get access to things like life saving surgery.

Is that like a deductible?


Sure sounds like the American system.  Copays, deductibles, massive checks written each month to the CPAP provider.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Krazikarl: But its so messed up that its pretty normal to have to pay your doctor large cash bribes to get access to things like life saving surgery.

Is that like a deductible?


Not particularly.  Deductibles are flat expenses that you know about ahead of time.  The bribes are basically bidding wars for a doctor's service.  If you need your surgery at a bad time, the price of getting adequate prioritization in the system is very high - we're talking about many thousands of dollars in a country with lower income than the US.

Also, despite being supposedly socialized, the official out of pocket expense for a lot of medical stuff is quite high in China - often times higher than in the US relative to a median income.

The Chinese medical system is TERRIBLE.  They don't pay their doctors or invest much in the system as a whole.  The rich and powerful get access to special systems, while the common person gets very little.  Anybody who thinks its better for the average person than the US is either trolling or completely ignorant.
 
