(YouTube) Video Holy Cross, Bat flu man   (youtube.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to rename the busines department building after the CEO of Piggly Wiggly and the art department buildings after Tommy Wiseau?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fantastic he's truly deserving of recognition

/no sarcasm
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 390x242]


I read the comments too. It felt like the ignorance was metastasizing. Not a dialogue. Just turning into a huge idiot tumor.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't a bat, it was a pangolin! I saw it on South Park!
 
stevecore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
fark Trumpers. He served under multiple presidents and did his job spectacularly. Saved probably millions. They don't like him cause one moron said it was a fake and use light inside the body
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Re the comments:

What's amusing to me about all this is that they've created this alternate universe of Fox "news" and propaganda for themselves, and its all so hate-filled, and wrong and everyone is against them and they just live in this stew of conspiracies and it must be eating them alive.

They are absolutely infuriated about things they no control over (or understanding of), and living like that has got to be tearing their stomachs up. Its no wonder they lose their shiat at the drop of a hat, and need to dragged kicking and screaming out of an airplane.

They want to accuse liberals of hate, we don't hate. We are done putting up with their BS, but I don't get angry at things I can't control anymore, its not good for my stomach.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oldfool: That's fantastic he's truly deserving of recognition


The guy served in government planning for a pandemic for decades and when one hits the USA has the worst results in the Western world.

The only recognition he deserves is in a HBR case study on the dangers of institutional rot.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: oldfool: That's fantastic he's truly deserving of recognition

The guy served in government planning for a pandemic for decades and when one hits the USA has the worst results in the Western world.


That was TFG's fault.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: oldfool: That's fantastic he's truly deserving of recognition

The guy served in government planning for a pandemic for decades and when one hits the USA has the worst results in the Western world.

The only recognition he deserves is in a HBR case study on the dangers of institutional rot.


You use some bigly words, but the echoing in Trump's colon when you speak makes them hard to understand.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NotAYakk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: oldfool: That's fantastic he's truly deserving of recognition

The guy served in government planning for a pandemic for decades and when one hits the USA has the worst results in the Western world.

The only recognition he deserves is in a HBR case study on the dangers of institutional rot.


Having plans, and having the ability to execute plans against the will of the executive, are different things.

https://www.businessinsider.com/kushner-covid-19-plan-maybe-axed-for-political-reasons-report-2020-7

The CDC could give whatever advice it wanted, but it could not enforce its advice without the consent of the US president and US congress.

I mean, the CDC and every major health system erred on the side of fomites over airborn transmission in the first part of the pandemic; but that was reasonable, as strong evidence it was airborn took months to be collected.  (The pandemic response plans were based off influenza, for which (I believe) the fomite response would have worked better).

But they did manage a ridiculously fast vaccine.  Talking to someone in biotech who watched "contagion" (the movie) prior to Covid 19, he thought the least realistic part of it was the vaccine being available within a  year.  Turns out that was spot on.

Many parts of the world took the advice that CDC provided and deployed it effectively.  The Republican-led US federal government did not.  Democratic-led US states did significantly better than Republican-led US states, even with far worse structural risk (bigger cities in Democratic states).

I mean, y'all did worse than Canada, with both more urbanization and worse population density and a higher international trade rate.  (Alberta, the worst hit by Covid 19 Canadian province, lines up roughly with the least hit US states), whose Covid 19 response was crippled from lack of domestic PPE and vaccine production and public health measures being provincial under the constitution.  The main difference seeming to be that the cray cray Canadian right wing party is 1 less cray than the US party.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
every time you put up a Fauci statue, folks want to know where the other 6 are.......
 
kobrakai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: oldfool: That's fantastic he's truly deserving of recognition

The guy served in government planning for a pandemic for decades and when one hits the USA has the worst results in the Western world.

The only recognition he deserves is in a HBR case study on the dangers of institutional rot.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stevecore: fark Trumpers. He served under multiple presidents and did his job spectacularly. Saved probably millions. They don't like him cause one moron said it was a fake and use light inside the body


Light AND Bleach.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: That was TFG's fault.


So, it was Trump's fault that the USA assembled the component pieces of its coronavirus test in the same facility, contaminating the results and distributing untrustworthy tests to the public in early 2020? That they had already experienced the same failure in 2012 during MERS and didn't do anything to fix it in the 8 years since?

There were systemic failures up and down HHS here. The bureaucracy shouldn't be let off the hook because the guy at the top was incompetent. Fauci himself didn't suddenly lose IQ points the day Trump won the 2016 election and then gained them back in 2020.
 
whtriced
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shaggy_C: oldfool: That's fantastic he's truly deserving of recognition

The guy served in government planning for a pandemic for decades and when one hits the USA has the worst results in the Western world.

The only recognition he deserves is in a HBR case study on the dangers of institutional rot.


Yes, dude. there were no other factors involved.  only fauci.
 
