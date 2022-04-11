 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUTV Utah)   Woman kills cyclists after 'uncontrollably' defecating. Police are not buying this crap   (kutv.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, MSN  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2022 at 5:05 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wanna know if they checked her drawers to see if she was telling the truth. I somehow doubt it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: I wanna know if they checked her drawers to see if she was telling the truth. I somehow doubt it.


Just check the spokes.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst case of DIE-arrhea I've ever seen!
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is a sad story and I really feel bad about laughing at it as hard as I am.
 
Xai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The sad thing is in today's america she'll likely get away with murder.

It's clear to anyone with a brain that this was a hit and run on cyclists, but attitude these days is that if you wanted to live you should have had a bigger truck.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Think ahead next time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chocolate easter bunny trifecta in play?
 
sidailurch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a bunch of crap.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet there was corn.

/there's always corn.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The brothers ... were hit by a Hyundai Genesis

So they'll be OK then?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Xai: The sad thing is in today's america she'll likely get away with murder.

It's clear to anyone with a brain that this was a hit and run on cyclists, but attitude these days is that if you wanted to live you should have had a bigger truck.


Murder? Come on. It's bicycle folk.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From The Salt Lake Tribune: She failed all field sobriety tests, according to arresting documents.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal negligence resulting in a homicide, leaving the scene of an accidental death, and DUI, among other allegations.
Arresting documents also show she was convicted of a DUI in 2015.

So she is a habitual drunk driver and such an awful person her own shiat couldn't get away from her fast enough.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't buy it.  Every time I've uncontrollably shiat myself while driving, I've managed to keep the car steady.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: I wanna know if they checked her drawers to see if she was telling the truth. I somehow doubt it.


Smell would have been a good indicator, so I would say yes. After arresting some one cops generally do a pat down too, so there would have been that as well. No cop wants to put that in the back of their cruiser since it will mean they have to clean it up after dropping off and smell it the whole way there. I do believe she could have lost control of the car because of damage after hitting the bikes since cars are drive by wire for the most part and it died shortly down the road.

Drug testing and some basic investigation will make or break this case pretty quickly.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I don't buy it.  Every time I've uncontrollably shiat myself while driving, I've managed to keep the car steady.


You... You're uncontrollably sh*tting yourself right now, aren't you? Put down the phone, at least; it isn't safe to Fark and drive.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I don't buy it.  Every time I've uncontrollably shiat myself while driving, I've managed to keep the car steady.


Yeah, women drivers ammirite?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: This is a sad story and I really feel bad about laughing at it as hard as I am.


So long as you're not also driving at the moment...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's pretty shiatty.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.