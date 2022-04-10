 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "A complex bizarre or difficult state or situation like a hole into which one falls or descends." Fake feds arrested for giving gifts to Secret Service agents leaned on other feds for info, and were tipped in advance about their arrests   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Money's on Russian spies.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Znuh: Money's on Russian spies.


So far it appears like Pakistani spies, but who knows where the hell this story will go? The frds have this onion 5% peeled and don't yet know much more than that they were well-funded.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

thorpe: frds


"feds"

frds are something people pine for
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Znuh: Money's on Russian spies.


Look farther south and east.  China's always playing the long game and always in the shadows.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
headline is too labyrinthine for me but I arnt clicking no link

labyrinthine... is that spelled right?  it looks like a dinosaur, barynthine or something.  my phone did suggest it but my phone also keeps bloody suggesting abd, so... I remain unconvinced.
and while we're at it phone, I never mean Aldi and always mean also.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, really the question is more who their handler was. And where they got recruited.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The American law enforcement community is modeled after Russia's military
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Thanks for the gift.  By the way, we're coming to arrest you Tuesday.  But thanks for the gift.  No way this gift will come back to bite me.  But remember, free up Tuesday and call your lawyers."
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The frds involved have lovely plumage.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, really the question is more who their handler was. And where they got recruited.


Sounds like the feds were surveilling them for a while, so maybe they have some answers to those questions. Particularly where the money was coming from.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These stories keep applying "fooled" and "tricked" to the secret service agents but every single secret service agent should know damn well not to accept those type of gifts.  Even if the two dudes were genuine federal employees, those gifts would not have been allowed.  The secret service agents are dirty AF for accepting those gifts.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The duo allegedly flashed official-looking IDs, carried Glocks, drove black SUVs with flashing lights, and became so friendly with some agents that they put the agents up for free in penthouses at the Crossings and gifted them iPhones, rifles, and drones."


Jesus, is there no level of this country where law enforcement is just not a complete sh*tshow?

"Hey cop bros, we're cops too. What's the super-secret mission of guarding the President like?"
"Oh hey there.  It's pretty sweet.  We get a sh*tload of money to buy things.  Want some guns? What about some surveillance drones? I'm sure you can find some laws to enforce using them. Oh damn, with all this free sh*t we're giving you, you're going to need somewhere to keep it. It looks like we have an extra luxury apartment in our account so have that too!"

Props to the Naval officer though for actually doing the right thing and reporting it to NCIS.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: hubiestubert: So, really the question is more who their handler was. And where they got recruited.

Sounds like the feds were surveilling them for a while, so maybe they have some answers to those questions. Particularly where the money was coming from.


Yeah. Sometimes they're wise early on. Wait some time and trace their contacts, allow crimes to mount that a bust is more substantial.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LOL it's all for sale, and cheap.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hooferatheart: The frds involved have lovely plumage.

But can they carry a coconut?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think this will turn out to be just one big misunderstanding, like an old episode of Three's Company.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The American law enforcement community is modeled after Russia's military


At least for me Trumpland FBI exposed that the Feds are not at all like the infallible G-Men propaganda they push and more like a slightly smarter version of the corrupt local cop that inhabits every small town.

I understand the Thin Blue Line, but extending that courtesy to fake agents?  Fecking disgraceful...
 
