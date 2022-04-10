 Skip to content
(Food and Wine)   Tips for dealing with a terrible tipper
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Bar Visine?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What do you do with someone who always says backhanded insults and doesn't even notice? For example: "I'll have the salad, if it's fresh."
Or has weird complaints like: "This syrup for my pancakes is warm. Yuck." or "Why can't they get paper napkins?"

Mostly, I just roll my eyes.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How freaking hard is it to remember, a dollar for every $5 and a quarter for every dollar between?

$13 bill, means 2.75 tip, $62 bill means $13.50.  It ain't rocket surgery.

Stay home, or go through a drive through, quit demanding table attention if you won't pay for it.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: How freaking hard is it to remember, a dollar for every $5 and a quarter for every dollar between?

$13 bill, means 2.75 tip, $62 bill means $13.50.  It ain't rocket surgery.

Stay home, or go through a drive through, quit demanding table attention if you won't pay for it.


That's more tip inflation. $13 = $2.60, d62 = $12.40 aka 20%. If you're old $13 = $1.95 and $62 = $9.30, 15%.

The rule was always between fifteen and twenty percent, now you're saying between twenty and twenty five. Restaurants need to pay their staff before I go all Mr. Pink.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dox them in a fark tipping thread, they won't stand a chance
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and what about those idiots that leave those fake bills that are ads for their shiatty churches place??
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tip Number 1:  Charge what you need to run your business and pay your staff.

Tip Number 2:  Pay your staff.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask for a separate check. My wife used to hang out with people with whom she was in a Catholic youth group. There were about 15 people in the party. Lovely people otherwise, but going to bunch with them was a nuisance. I learned to tolerate Olive Garden because it was a central location for everyone. When the check came around, though, somehow the pooled money always came up $20.00 short. Rather than sit there for half an hour listening to them bickering, I made up the difference and politely asked that everyone kick in a few more dollars toward the tip. So every week I had to look forward to overpaying $20.00 - $30.00 for a mediocre meal. I just stopped going and was able to sleep in on Sundays.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ate in silver spring MD yesterday. There was an automatic 18% tip.  And a tip line.  I almost tipped 20% because I rarely check the itemized bill.

Anyway, I understand the logic behind making tips automatic, even if I don't agree with it. It's not a tip it's just a way to secretly inflate prices without making the eye-popping 18 dollar burger a 21 dollar burger and then paying the staff a living wage.

I wonder how decisions like the Salt Bae lawsuit would play out in MD thanks to these automstic tips?  (By way of reminder, the Salt Bae suit in Florida held that the automatic 18% fee was not a "tip" and the house got to hold the bag and distribute it, rather than giving it all to the server).

End of the day it felt stupid to leave a 2% tip on top.

I wonder how many people don't even notice and end up double tipping by accident.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerBear: and what about those idiots that leave those fake bills that are ads for their shiatty churches place??


They should be fed well ...

into wood chippers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe Stapler: Tip Number 1:  Charge what you need to run your business and pay your staff.

Tip Number 2:  Pay your staff.


I'm sorry, I thought this was America
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop depending on customers to subsidize employee pay you cheap pos.

PAY YOUR STAFF A LIVING WAGE YOU CHEAP PIECE OF SHIAT.

15% tip unless service is less than what I expect then it goes down from there.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you tip grand total or subtotal? I've never actually k own what the proper total is.

The newer receipts give you the breakdown of 18/20/22% but I think it's always based after tax and non cash adjustment.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BeerBear: and what about those idiots that leave those fake bills that are ads for their shiatty churches place??


What's more is that no one could ever have been converted by those passive-aggressive little bits of garbage.

"A fifty! I can pay my rent this mon... oh, wait, this ad for a strip-mall church is much better. I can't believe I'd never heard of this 'Jesus' dude before."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: I ate in silver spring MD yesterday. There was an automatic 18% tip.  And a tip line.  I almost tipped 20% because I rarely check the itemized bill.

Anyway, I understand the logic behind making tips automatic, even if I don't agree with it. It's not a tip it's just a way to secretly inflate prices without making the eye-popping 18 dollar burger a 21 dollar burger and then paying the staff a living wage.

I wonder how decisions like the Salt Bae lawsuit would play out in MD thanks to these automstic tips?  (By way of reminder, the Salt Bae suit in Florida held that the automatic 18% fee was not a "tip" and the house got to hold the bag and distribute it, rather than giving it all to the server).

End of the day it felt stupid to leave a 2% tip on top.

I wonder how many people don't even notice and end up double tipping by accident.


Years ago, my first time time eating out in a country with living wages and national healthcare I asked a server at a cafe what I should tip and he shrugged, "just leave your change if you want."

Of course I'll bet your server has shiatty health care so they appreciate the 2%
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: Do you tip grand total or subtotal? I've never actually k own what the proper total is.

The newer receipts give you the breakdown of 18/20/22% but I think it's always based after tax and non cash adjustment.


I thought it was supposed to be pretax but I just tip 20% on thr grand total and round down to the nearest buck unless there is a lot of alcohol tax like the 10% we pay on Pittsburgh, then I do 20% on the pretax.  I think its a wash most of the time anyway.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was stuck with an accountant who paid the exact menu price and not a cent more. If he got the $4.99 breakfast specials he put down $4.99 not $5. Had to explain that he had to at least cover sales tax.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Get their address and mail them a check if you have to."

I swear, I'm not going to show up at your house.

/drool
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OK, so I usually tip anything between 10% and 25% for a sit-down meal, and I'm in Australia, where we actually do have a minimum wage. But I get that my servers are paid considerably less than I am. It might be technically a living wage, but they deserve more.
For a takeaway coffee or three, I might tip 50c to $1. Or nothing at all.
/And yes, America sucks. Fucking pay your people a living wage.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here's a tip.
If I'm dining for free, I leave a crisp Jackson under my dessert plate.
Busser gets it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 314x360]


th-thumbnailer.cdn-si-edu.comView Full Size

Tipping thread!!
 
eKonk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Here's a tip.
If I'm dining for free, I leave a crisp Jackson under my dessert plate.
Busser gets it.


I do that, only it's not a real $20, it's actually some Bible verse and a comment on how salvation is the best tip of all.

/Wait staff LOVE me and always welcome me back with a smile.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ask for a separate check. My wife used to hang out with people with whom she was in a Catholic youth group. There were about 15 people in the party. Lovely people otherwise, but going to bunch with them was a nuisance. I learned to tolerate Olive Garden because it was a central location for everyone. When the check came around, though, somehow the pooled money always came up $20.00 short. Rather than sit there for half an hour listening to them bickering, I made up the difference and politely asked that everyone kick in a few more dollars toward the tip. So every week I had to look forward to overpaying $20.00 - $30.00 for a mediocre meal. I just stopped going and was able to sleep in on Sundays.


My extended family (3rd cousins?) Decided to have an inpromptu memorial dinner after a funeral in D.C.. no call ahead or anything.

Can only split a check once.

What a cluster fark that was. Not sure how you operate a restaurant and have an inability to split checks if there is a mutual agreement amongst the patrons who at and drank what. Must be a bunch of rich bastards around there.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: The rule was always between fifteen and twenty percent, now you're saying between twenty and twenty five. Restaurants need to pay their staff before I go all Mr. Pink.


The whole "tip for service" is just bullshiat to hide businesses treating their employees as (at best) serfs. Just STFU and pay your staff a living wage, or don't and likely die in the next few years. Allow me to explain.

My friends were just out at a supper club, one that has fairly good food, where they had to wait over an hour to eat. This place has been open for seventy years, used to turn tables over a ridiculous amount, on top of the bar business and takeout, every Friday. They even hired extra staff during lent to handle increased business. Well this Friday was an eye opener in some ways. They had ONE bartender, ONE cook, and ONE server/hostess. On Friday they normally had three bartenders, at least 6 cooks / 2 bussers - dishwashers, 5-8 servers, one hostess, and one gal doing phone orders. Long story short, drinks were intermittent, food delivery was haphazard, and the entire experience was not conducive to a good meal. At the rate their going, and they're lucky they've owned the building / land outright for two generations as it means no mortgage, they probably won't last another year. What happened?

The pandemic happened. Many the cooks and waitstaff got jobs elsewhere, often making more money per hour plus benefits. As a matter of fact this has plagued a number of supper clubs and sit down restaurants.

Funny thing... there are some places that don't have this issue.... they seem... fully staffed by competent people. These employers often work in the restaurant, pay their staff MORE than $10/hr + tips, offer things like paid time off (vacation / sick pay) if they work 24+ hours a week, and more benefits. They're not giving away the store, they did raise their menu prices a little bit, but damn if you don't go there and have competent waitstaff take your order / deliver your food / that food is dang tasty / all in a timely manner.

Funny how not treating your employees like slave labor means you can have competent staff on-hand to handle business.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: How freaking hard is it to remember, a dollar for every $5 and a quarter for every dollar between?


How hard is move the decimal point left one digit then double it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: I ate in silver spring MD yesterday. There was an automatic 18% tip.  And a tip line.  I almost tipped 20% because I rarely check the itemized bill.

Anyway, I understand the logic behind making tips automatic, even if I don't agree with it. It's not a tip it's just a way to secretly inflate prices without making the eye-popping 18 dollar burger a 21 dollar burger and then paying the staff a living wage.

I wonder how decisions like the Salt Bae lawsuit would play out in MD thanks to these automstic tips?  (By way of reminder, the Salt Bae suit in Florida held that the automatic 18% fee was not a "tip" and the house got to hold the bag and distribute it, rather than giving it all to the server).

End of the day it felt stupid to leave a 2% tip on top.

I wonder how many people don't even notice and end up double tipping by accident.


Place I went to did that.  Automatic 20(!)%.  And nowhere do they mention that.  Not on the door, not on the menu, not the server when she brings the check.
And of course there is still a tip line.  I only noticed because the bill seemed off.
I can only imagine how many people double tip without checking.
I asked and the waitress said they were tired of not getting good enough tips, so they removed the choice.

I haven't been back.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was hoping the article would be about how wait staff deal with those Fundy assholes who leave the fake scripture cash for tips.  I'd be tempted to "spill" cold water in their laps the next time.  Oops.

CSB:  My ex step mother was raised in serious eating road kill poverty among eleven siblings, with a literal ditch digging father.  She married my rich dad, but never could get out of the habit of blatantly trying to scam free meals from restaurants.  She made every meal into an ordeal for the wait staff.  This isn't what I ordered, this is ice cold, this steak is raw, this steak is overcooked and chewy.  Then not allow them to correct it, and just nibble at it, and make a show of being unhappy for the whole meal.  She loved, however, going out to eat to practice her scammy behavior.  She also loved when she got my dad's credit card and could pay for the party's meal "by herself."

She'd get flat out angry if anyone else attempted to pay, even my dad.  She had his card, and by golly she was going to contribute.  Of course she left crap tips/no tips "for reasons."  I'd just simply toss cash on the table, and make sure she didn't steal it.  She initially whined, and I told her "my cash, to spend how I want."  None of her business, it's not my job to correct anyone's shiatty tipping behavior, but I can correct the tip.
 
brilett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Or stop going out with shiattie people.
 
TastyWaves! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The US needs a living minimum wage, without exemption for servers, and eliminate the concept of tipping.  I've worked a number of food service jobs in my youth.  What I couldn't stand then and can't stand now is the inequity of the whole thing.  When I worked as a busboy I worked every bit as hard as the waitresses but got no tip.  When I transitioned to wait staff I made about 6 times what I did as a bus boy and didn't work as hard.

Everybody who cries, "they work hard for the money" can fark off.  Some do, some don't, most work hard during the lunch or dinner rush and then it tapers off dramatically.   The wait staff in an expensive restaurant don't work any harder than the Waffle House server but I'm supposed to give a $100 tip for dinner when the server at the Waffle House gets $10?  Don't even get me started on what to do when the service sucks.  Have the world goes crazy if you say "this POS doesn't deserve a tip, they left me waiting for 1/2 hour to put the order in."

When I eat at a restaurant I am every bit as concerned about the well being of the water server, bus boy, cook, greater, etc.  Why the fark does the waiter/waitress get the tip.  To me I'd rather tip the cook and incentivize great chefs than the people who take the order.  I get it, some restaurants have a policy of sharing tips,.... Most don't.  In my town a restaurant got sued by a bartender because they enforced such a policy.

In Lahaina this year I had a restaurant that separately enforced a 2% tip for the kitchen staff.  Where does it end.   I say mandate a living wage and be done with tips.  Let's join the rest of the world that throws a couple extra dollars in if the service was good.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: The whole "tip for service" is just bullshiat to hide businesses treating their employees as (at best) serfs. Just STFU and pay your staff a living wage, or don't and likely die in the next few years. Allow me to explain.


What drives me crazy is that people who espouse tipping over paying more typically complain about "government subsidies" that help service workers afford things like food and health insurance.

Restaurant owners should either pay their staff properly or close up shop. If they have to depend on private subsidies to cover their meager payrolls, they don't deserve to be in business.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: fuzzybacchus: I ate in silver spring MD yesterday. There was an automatic 18% tip.  And a tip line.  I almost tipped 20% because I rarely check the itemized bill.

Anyway, I understand the logic behind making tips automatic, even if I don't agree with it. It's not a tip it's just a way to secretly inflate prices without making the eye-popping 18 dollar burger a 21 dollar burger and then paying the staff a living wage.

I wonder how decisions like the Salt Bae lawsuit would play out in MD thanks to these automstic tips?  (By way of reminder, the Salt Bae suit in Florida held that the automatic 18% fee was not a "tip" and the house got to hold the bag and distribute it, rather than giving it all to the server).

End of the day it felt stupid to leave a 2% tip on top.

I wonder how many people don't even notice and end up double tipping by accident.

Years ago, my first time time eating out in a country with living wages and national healthcare I asked a server at a cafe what I should tip and he shrugged, "just leave your change if you want."

Of course I'll bet your server has shiatty health care so they appreciate the 2%


My shiatty server didn't deserve the extra 2%. but, if there hadn't been the automatic 18%, probably would have gotten my automatic 20% anyway because my math is lazy.  Either way, server got 18% and I wager MD will see some similar suit soon enough when some chain decides to keep the 18% to tip out Management and other staff and the server ends up with only 10%.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Quick and easy one: When you go to a restaurant, lead off by asking the server if they get 100% of the tips, and if they get it if you pay for everything with a card.  If the answer to either or both is no, put the tip directly in their hand afterwards and phone the manager / owner of the place a few days later to explain why you'll never eat there again.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
IDisposable
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I really get tired of the sanctimonious woke crowd saying "I'm not tipping because restaurants should pay a living wage".

Whether tipping should or shouldn't exist is beside the point - in the United States of America, the fact is, tipping DOES exist and tipping is the main source of income for tipped workers.

If you don't tip an appropriate amount for a service where tipping is customary, you're saying "I don't believe this person has a right to a living wage".

It's easy to spend someone else's money and say "someone else should pay this person more". But that's not what you have any control over. What you do have control over is whether you are going to pay that person an appropriate amount.

If you think that tipping shouldn't exist and that there should be a minimum wage for servers, then lobby Congress to change the law.  But until that law changes, you need to be tipping the customary amount.
 
TastyWaves! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Quick and easy one: When you go to a restaurant, lead off by asking the server if they get 100% of the tips, and if they get it if you pay for everything with a card.  If the answer to either or both is no, put the tip directly in their hand afterwards and phone the manager / owner of the place a few days later to explain why you'll never eat there again.


Nope, I want the tip to go to the rest of the staff.  They work hard to, sometimes harder.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: I ate in silver spring MD yesterday. There was an automatic 18% tip.  And a tip line.  I almost tipped 20% because I rarely check the itemized bill.

Anyway, I understand the logic behind making tips automatic, even if I don't agree with it. It's not a tip it's just a way to secretly inflate prices without making the eye-popping 18 dollar burger a 21 dollar burger and then paying the staff a living wage.

I wonder how decisions like the Salt Bae lawsuit would play out in MD thanks to these automstic tips?  (By way of reminder, the Salt Bae suit in Florida held that the automatic 18% fee was not a "tip" and the house got to hold the bag and distribute it, rather than giving it all to the server).

End of the day it felt stupid to leave a 2% tip on top.

I wonder how many people don't even notice and end up double tipping by accident.


For starts - Howdy Neighbor! I'm in College Park and I know SS pretty well.
If the gratuity is automatically added in, I'm inclined to just go with it unless the service was especially good. Aside from really lousy service (that appears to be server not kitchen or other) I'm usually 20% on top of total, including tax. I think the expectation is 15-20% before tax. And always cash unless I just don't have it.
IMO if we go to paying servers a 'living wage' then there's no more tipping, and I'm not sure that works out well in the long run. But I've never worked in that industry, so I don't know what really is an average. I suspect it varies quite a bit from town to town, and from family restaurant to bar, and from A cup to DD cup.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: OK, so I usually tip anything between 10% and 25% for a sit-down meal, and I'm in Australia, where we actually do have a minimum wage. But I get that my servers are paid considerably less than I am. It might be technically a living wage, but they deserve more.
For a takeaway coffee or three, I might tip 50c to $1. Or nothing at all.
/And yes, America sucks. farking pay your people a living wage.


lmfao
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm confused.

Didn't we solve the whole "tipping issue" in the last thread on this topic?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I really get tired of the sanctimonious woke crowd saying "I'm not tipping because restaurants should pay a living wage".

Whether tipping should or shouldn't exist is beside the point - in the United States of America, the fact is, tipping DOES exist and tipping is the main source of income for tipped workers.

If you don't tip an appropriate amount for a service where tipping is customary, you're saying "I don't believe this person has a right to a living wage".

It's easy to spend someone else's money and say "someone else should pay this person more". But that's not what you have any control over. What you do have control over is whether you are going to pay that person an appropriate amount.

If you think that tipping shouldn't exist and that there should be a minimum wage for servers, then lobby Congress to change the law.  But until that law changes, you need to be tipping the customary amount.


Wait, I'm sure someone does it but is there a "woke conscientious objector crowd" in regards to tipping?  Sound like cheap assholes looking for an excuse, more so than "woke."
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

McFarkus: fuzzybacchus: I ate in silver spring MD yesterday. There was an automatic 18% tip.  And a tip line.  I almost tipped 20% because I rarely check the itemized bill.

Anyway, I understand the logic behind making tips automatic, even if I don't agree with it. It's not a tip it's just a way to secretly inflate prices without making the eye-popping 18 dollar burger a 21 dollar burger and then paying the staff a living wage.

I wonder how decisions like the Salt Bae lawsuit would play out in MD thanks to these automstic tips?  (By way of reminder, the Salt Bae suit in Florida held that the automatic 18% fee was not a "tip" and the house got to hold the bag and distribute it, rather than giving it all to the server).

End of the day it felt stupid to leave a 2% tip on top.

I wonder how many people don't even notice and end up double tipping by accident.

For starts - Howdy Neighbor! I'm in College Park and I know SS pretty well.
If the gratuity is automatically added in, I'm inclined to just go with it unless the service was especially good. Aside from really lousy service (that appears to be server not kitchen or other) I'm usually 20% on top of total, including tax. I think the expectation is 15-20% before tax. And always cash unless I just don't have it.
IMO if we go to paying servers a 'living wage' then there's no more tipping, and I'm not sure that works out well in the long run. But I've never worked in that industry, so I don't know what really is an average. I suspect it varies quite a bit from town to town, and from family restaurant to bar, and from A cup to DD cup.


Regretfully since it is a line item on the check it makes it rather hard to cash tip.  It is in their computer and reported to the IRS at that point regardless of how I pay it. (This was The Elinor in SS).
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I really get tired of the sanctimonious woke crowd saying "I'm not tipping because restaurants should pay a living wage".

Whether tipping should or shouldn't exist is beside the point - in the United States of America, the fact is, tipping DOES exist and tipping is the main source of income for tipped workers.

If you don't tip an appropriate amount for a service where tipping is customary, you're saying "I don't believe this person has a right to a living wage".

It's easy to spend someone else's money and say "someone else should pay this person more". But that's not what you have any control over. What you do have control over is whether you are going to pay that person an appropriate amount.

If you think that tipping shouldn't exist and that there should be a minimum wage for servers, then lobby Congress to change the law.  But until that law changes, you need to be tipping the customary amount.


Good points but I can't think of anything less "woke" than trying to justify stiffing a working-class server of a generous tip.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Luckily all my immediate family members are good tippers, the only thrifty one is my mom, but she just won't spend money on herself and does tip well when she eats out... she just doesn't eat out much.  When it comes to friends and acquaintances... not tipping adequately is a reason for me to discontinue associating with them.  It's a huge red flag to me in a person.

I am firmly on team "we should just pay the staff a living wage and if they go the extra mile you give them a little extra money, but it's not expected".  But that's not the country we currently live in and the workers are depending on you to tip them.

I generally do 15% for not exactly bad service, but not exactly good either, 20% for adequate and 25% for good.  I also have a $5.00 minimum, so even if I'm at a greasy spoon and the bill is 10 dollars I leave $5.00 on the table.

I've also noticed that if you're a regular at a place, tipping well will get you better service and probably enough free drinks to pay for itself.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I moved out of America in 1987, the customary tip was 10%, and it still is here in the UK.  When and how was this bumped to 15-20%?

I was in Chicago recently and stopped for lunch in a busy cafe / sandwich bar where you ordered at the counter and gave them your table number, then they brought you your order at the table.  I ate my meal, gathered up the waste and threw it in the bin by the door, then walked out.

Next thing I knew, a member of staff was chasing me down the street, yelling that I hadn't tipped.  WTF?!?  All you did was walk 20 feet and favorited! my food on my table.  If you'd have asked me to get it when it was ready, I would have done so.  You don't deserve a tip for that!

There followed threats to have me arrested (for what?) and intimidation, saying they would add the tip on my debit card with a separate transaction.  In the end, I walked off and kept walking until they gave up, then phoned my bank and told them about the threat.  Sure enough, they tried to add the tip but the bank blocked it.

I went back to my hotel and left a scathing review of TripAdvisor.  Next morning, it was gone - they'd managed to get it pulled.
 
shill1253
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't play leap-frog with a unicorn.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: When I moved out of America in 1987, the customary tip was 10%, and it still is here in the UK.  When and how was this bumped to 15-20%?

I was in Chicago recently and stopped for lunch in a busy cafe / sandwich bar where you ordered at the counter and gave them your table number, then they brought you your order at the table.  I ate my meal, gathered up the waste and threw it in the bin by the door, then walked out.

Next thing I knew, a member of staff was chasing me down the street, yelling that I hadn't tipped.  WTF?!?  All you did was walk 20 feet and favorited! my food on my table.  If you'd have asked me to get it when it was ready, I would have done so.  You don't deserve a tip for that!

There followed threats to have me arrested (for what?) and intimidation, saying they would add the tip on my debit card with a separate transaction.  In the end, I walked off and kept walking until they gave up, then phoned my bank and told them about the threat.  Sure enough, they tried to add the tip but the bank blocked it.

I went back to my hotel and left a scathing review of TripAdvisor.  Next morning, it was gone - they'd managed to get it pulled.


Tip inflation has been fairly steady. I would say 20 years ago it was 15% and now is 18-20.  What you experienced sounds terrible, not to mention harassment.  A lesser person would have called their bluff and insisted on them calling the police.  Then telling the police they are threatening to illegally charge your credit card.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BeerBear: and what about those idiots that leave those fake bills that are ads for their shiatty churches place??


We don't talk about those people...
 
