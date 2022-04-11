 Skip to content
(CNN)   At least he left his gun at home   (cnn.com)
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah sure, there's a cane seller at the Pennsylvania renfaire.  If any cane has a hidden feature like a blade its clearly mentioned .
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

alechemist: Yeah sure, there's a cane seller at the Pennsylvania renfaire.  If any cane has a hidden feature like a blade its clearly mentioned .


He may have bought it at a tag sale or some such. The seller may not have known either.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: alechemist: Yeah sure, there's a cane seller at the Pennsylvania renfaire.  If any cane has a hidden feature like a blade its clearly mentioned .

He may have bought it at a tag sale or some such. The seller may not have known either.


I like watching Antiques Roadshow for those times when someone brings in something interesting they got at an estate auction, and then they find out it's actually something they didn't realize.

Sometimes it's just the specifics of that it is or who it was made by... but other times it's legitimately something with a hidden compartment or a weapon.

/not that you couldn't beat someone to death with a heavy cane that didn't have a sword
//or stab them with a pen
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In before Steele from the avengers
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was the person wearing a fedora or similar hat?  If so I don't believe them, if not then I belive them.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Him: "I had no idea that was a sword cane!!"
The TSA:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It happens to the best of us.  I was in a similar situation where I had no idea what I brought had a hidden blade in it.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Imagine my surprise.
 
keldaria
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: It happens to the best of us.  I was in a similar situation where I had no idea what I brought had a hidden blade in it.
[64.media.tumblr.com image 540x405]
Imagine my surprise.


For the lady who wants a blade for protection during her most vulnerable moments.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: alechemist: Yeah sure, there's a cane seller at the Pennsylvania renfaire.  If any cane has a hidden feature like a blade its clearly mentioned .

He may have bought it at a tag sale or some such. The seller may not have known either.


The person with the hairbrush dagger is a little more suspect.
 
brilett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In Philadelphia a sword cane isn't legal even if you have a concealed carry permit.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'My word! You mean I could have fought those last three duels with swords instead of "Will Smith" hand slaps?
I am ever so pissed!'
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: alechemist: Yeah sure, there's a cane seller at the Pennsylvania renfaire.  If any cane has a hidden feature like a blade its clearly mentioned .

He may have bought it at a tag sale or some such. The seller may not have known either.


I agree with the general thrust of your argument.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd say it's possible he's right.  I can see buying a sword cane from thrift shop or estate sale and not knowing there's a sword.

If you don't know it unscrews or there's a hidden latch, you might never know.  Unless it's a cheap (i.e. one you wouldn't want to trust your life to in self defense, in which case why even have it) then it would rattle like crazy on the inside.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: EvilEgg: alechemist: Yeah sure, there's a cane seller at the Pennsylvania renfaire.  If any cane has a hidden feature like a blade its clearly mentioned .

He may have bought it at a tag sale or some such. The seller may not have known either.

I agree with the general thrust of your argument.


I took a stab at explaining it.

/No pun intended.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
C'mon.  His wife bought it for him for this very trip.

"What?  They let you on the flight?  Hang on.  I gotta make a phone call.   I'm back.  The TSA will want to talk to you about your maniac depression and desire to crash a passenger airplane.  Have a nice trip, dear."
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

morg: EvilEgg: alechemist: Yeah sure, there's a cane seller at the Pennsylvania renfaire.  If any cane has a hidden feature like a blade its clearly mentioned .

He may have bought it at a tag sale or some such. The seller may not have known either.

The person with the hairbrush dagger is a little more suspect.


Maybe she wanted a career as a cosmetologist and wanted to take a stab at being a hairdresser.

Sweeny Todd Institute of Cosmetology.  Right about that bakery school.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Was the person wearing a fedora or similar hat?  If so I don't believe them, if not then I belive them.


It's usually a trilby.

Now, if you suggest that their trilby is actually a trilby and not a fedora, as they so claim, that's when they try to stab you with their sword-cane.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: alechemist: Yeah sure, there's a cane seller at the Pennsylvania renfaire.  If any cane has a hidden feature like a blade its clearly mentioned .

He may have bought it at a tag sale or some such. The seller may not have known either.


Reminds me of the mother of a coworker. She bought an old player piano and years later discovered a shotgun had been concealed inside by a previous owner.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: The Pope of Manwich Village: EvilEgg: alechemist: Yeah sure, there's a cane seller at the Pennsylvania renfaire.  If any cane has a hidden feature like a blade its clearly mentioned .

He may have bought it at a tag sale or some such. The seller may not have known either.

I agree with the general thrust of your argument.

I took a stab at explaining it.

/No pun intended.


Touché.
 
Abox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
