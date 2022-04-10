 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Superyacht for sale by auction. No reserve. Probably cocaine free. Probably   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like that even in this modern day of computer-controlled everything, they still retain the traditional, old-timey steering wheel.  I hope it's functional.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is that "probably cocaine-free" or "probably cocaine, free!"

Because that could make a difference to how much I bid.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I like that even in this modern day of computer-controlled everything, they still retain the traditional, old-timey steering wheel.  I hope it's functional.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x537]


If it was really old timey the ship would turn left if you turned the wheel right. IIRC the Titanic did that, but it was one of the few things the movie deliberately got wrong because audiences wouldn't understand it.
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cocaine free...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 Best rich asshole quote I know is from Richard Branson - "If it flies, floats or fornicates, lease. Don't buy."
 
Valter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As far as boats go it's not even very pretty.

What would you do with that thing?
 
