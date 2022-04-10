 Skip to content
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Donald Edward Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, Florida

If you haven't joined the mile high club yet just forget about it

/Florida tag would've worked too
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't something like this happen about a week ago?

Is there some social network for old people that's suggesting challenges for them to do?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Oneiros: Is there some social network for old people that's suggesting challenges for them to do?


No one uses TikTok anymore - it's all full of old people.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Oneiros: Is there some social network for old people that's suggesting challenges for them to do?

No one uses TikTok anymore - it's all full of old people.


I was trying to set that up for someone to reply back with 'Facebook', but I guess that works, too.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Didn't something like this happen about a week ago?

Is there some social network for old people that's suggesting challenges for them to do?


If you're 76, you should be allowed to masturbate anywhere.  Imagine it's your last boner and you squander the opportunity because of arbitrary "laws" and "human decency".
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He definitely no Roland Martin or Rick Clunn but if he keeps at it maybe he'll get to a Kevin Van Dam or Larry Nixon.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here's to you, Mr. Robinson.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there a flight from Newark to Boston? I know gas prices are up but is it cheaper then driving?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Donald Edward Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, Florida

If you haven't joined the mile high club yet just forget about it

/Florida tag would've worked too


76?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you mistake your boner pills for your Dramamine

But stewardess, they're ten bucks a pill.  Say, want to do some math, baby?  Lrt's see how many times 76 goes in to whatever age you are?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Oneiros: Didn't something like this happen about a week ago?

Is there some social network for old people that's suggesting challenges for them to do?

If you're 76, you should be allowed to masturbate anywhere.  Imagine it's your last boner and you squander the opportunity because of arbitrary "laws" and "human decency".


If you run for president you have my vote.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boy ain't wicked smaht
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you rather sit next to a man fapping on an airplane or someone who refuses to wear their mask and wants to tell you about how democrats stole the election from Trump?

/keep in mind, one of these individuals might actually get you killed.
//I'd choose to walk to my destination.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Donald Edward Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, Florida

If you haven't joined the mile high club yet just forget about it

/Florida tag would've worked too


Florida tag busy jerking it in the airplane bathroom.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think at that age he would have learned a few better moves.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Oneiros: Is there some social network for old people that's suggesting challenges for them to do?

No one uses TikTok anymore - it's all full of old people.


I thought the old people's social media platform was called CrikCrak.

/or maybe that's just the sound you hear when they try doing Fortnite dances.

//that's right, they finally heard all about the Fort Night! They're with it! They're hip!
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: LordBeavis: Oneiros: Didn't something like this happen about a week ago?

Is there some social network for old people that's suggesting challenges for them to do?

If you're 76, you should be allowed to masturbate anywhere.  Imagine it's your last boner and you squander the opportunity because of arbitrary "laws" and "human decency".

If you run for president you have my vote.


That's great to hear!

I've got to be honest.  I've been focus testing this and folks haven't really gone for idea.  It doesn't help this is the cornerstone of my platform.  Maybe if I didn't show videos during the focus group testing, people might be more receptive.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wrenchboy: Why is there a flight from Newark to Boston? I know gas prices are up but is it cheaper then driving?


Probably a connecting flight.  I got flown from Charlotte to Newark/JFK to Boston when I flew back and forth a lot.  I tried to avoid Newark after spending 18 hours of Christmas Eve there in 2008.  Nothing wrong with the airport, but the experience left a bad taste in my mouth.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Didn't something like this happen about a week ago?

Is there some social network for old people that's suggesting challenges for them to do?


TikRok.

/yabadabadoo
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the victim, a 21-year-old woman who was seated next to Robinson during the flight, recorded a 24-second video of Robinson allegedly fondling and manipulating his penis through his pants

She should at least try to make some money off of that video.  I'm sure there's a kink for that.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: the victim, a 21-year-old woman who was seated next to Robinson during the flight, recorded a 24-second video of Robinson allegedly fondling and manipulating his penis through his pants

She should at least try to make some money off of that video.  I'm sure there's a kink for that.


There is and the bidding starts far away from me.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was she not yelling at the top of her lungs when the dude pulled his dick out?

And if not then, when he touched her leg.

She sort of mutes her complaint a bit by not telling anyone until she's walking off the plane. Strange.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: wrenchboy: Why is there a flight from Newark to Boston? I know gas prices are up but is it cheaper then driving?

Probably a connecting flight.  I got flown from Charlotte to Newark/JFK to Boston when I flew back and forth a lot.  I tried to avoid Newark after spending 18 hours of Christmas Eve there in 2008.  Nothing wrong with the airport, but the experience left a bad taste in my mouth.


You got too close to the Flying Fapper didn't you?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Your honor, my client misheard the announcement about returning to the upright position, and thought he was supposed to grab the woman's seat next to him as a flirtation device. He was confused, but didn't want to disobey the orders..."
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why did she wait to tell someone? Push that call button or gtfo of that seat.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jmr61: How was she not yelling at the top of her lungs when the dude pulled his dick out?

And if not then, when he touched her leg.

She sort of mutes her complaint a bit by not telling anyone until she's walking off the plane. Strange.


A friend told me someone jerked off next to her while she was on a bus. She didn't say anything either, but he asked her for a tissue when finished.
I, on the other hand, would be screaming and yelling for attention in both situations.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe it's his retirement plan - 3 hots & a cot.  Could play up ghe psych end to get a longer stay in a wacko ward, so to speak...
 
mike_d85
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: mike_d85: wrenchboy: Why is there a flight from Newark to Boston? I know gas prices are up but is it cheaper then driving?

Probably a connecting flight.  I got flown from Charlotte to Newark/JFK to Boston when I flew back and forth a lot.  I tried to avoid Newark after spending 18 hours of Christmas Eve there in 2008.  Nothing wrong with the airport, but the experience left a bad taste in my mouth.

You got too close to the Flying Fapper didn't you?


No, just Newark.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Why is there a flight from Newark to Boston? I know gas prices are up but is it cheaper then driving?


With those NYC tolls, it's cheaper to fly.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was on a bus one day and the old guy sitting next to me pulled his dick out and started yanking, I said as loud as I could "Hey driver, the guy next to me is whacking off"  Everyone in the bus turned to look at him and he froze.  The bus driver was a big black guy, about 6' 3" and about 275 lbs.  He pulls over, walked over to the guy, grabbed him, dragged him to the door and kicked him in the ass from the top step.  The old guy flew out of the bus.  He was lucky there was grass to break his fall instead of concrete.  The driver yelled at him "Stay off my bus you sick fark"  then he walked back to me and in the gentlest voice said "are you okay miss?" in the meantime all the young guys on the bus were laughing like idiots looking at the old guy sprawled on the grass.
 
