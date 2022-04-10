 Skip to content
(Pix11)   FDNY responding to three manhole fires near Times Square. Taco Bell wanted for questioning   (pix11.com)
30
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask your Mom about manholes
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Con Edison confirmed later that the sound was a manhole explosion. The explosion was due to cable failure.

So, someone needs to fix the cable in the manhole?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today i earned manholes require cabling to prevent them from exploding. Fascinating.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Jose Home Depot is getting really out of control.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Ask your Mom about manholes


Would this involve some sort of transformer explosion?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they mean 'cable' for Cable TV or some other sort of cable with which I'm unfamiliar? Also, what type of cable explodes?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennywise got out just in time.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CHUDs?
Morlocks?
Mutants?
Homeless?
Ninja Turtles attacking some villain's lair?
Hellmouth?

Donald Trump personally liberating underground child slavery tunnels and depriving liberals of delicious brain goo?

I mean, it had to be something like that, didn't it?
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of explosive gasses are heavier than air, methane and such that can collect in the sewer, sit down in the manholes like water in a glass.  When we put cabling of any kind in the manholes they need to be sealed and rated as 'explosion proof'. It only takes a tiny arc spark to set off the gas.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: Today i earned manholes require cabling to prevent them from exploding. Fascinating.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Turbo Cojones: Ask your Mom about manholes

Would this involve some sort of transformer explosion?


I'm assuming they are running telephone, internet and possibly power cables through there.
So I'm guessing something using or passing electricity through it shorted and set off methane build up.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TMNT Mikey Farts
Youtube LUyVreEXOyg
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: cyberspacedout: Turbo Cojones: Ask your Mom about manholes

Would this involve some sort of transformer explosion?

I'm assuming they are running telephone, internet and possibly power cables through there.
So I'm guessing something using or passing electricity through it shorted and set off methane build up.


there is underground out the wazoo underneath NYC. long years of utilities carrying steam, water, electric, gas, access tunnels and tubes, waste lines, transportation and retail stores.,
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  That would be my guess.  Although YouTube is full of videos of idiots dropping matches and firecrackers down manhole lids then...fafo.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: A lot of explosive gasses are heavier than air, methane and such that can collect in the sewer, sit down in the manholes like water in a glass.  When we put cabling of any kind in the manholes they need to be sealed and rated as 'explosion proof'. It only takes a tiny arc spark to set off the gas.


Methane is lighter than air.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manhole?  I thought that chain was bought up by the Blue Oyster years ago.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The seasonal sounds of Con Ed.

Early spring, the booms of manhole explosions.
Summer, the loud bang of transformer and switching station explosions and fires.
Fall, the whoosh of the occasional leaf fires.
Winter, the yelps of dogs and people as they get shocked on grates.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not me. My manhole's been covered all night.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"There was swamp gas from a weather balloon that was trapped in a thermal pocket and refracted the light from Venus."
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As I said in the other thread. Those people running were tourists, I can tell by the accents and having seen quite a few tourists in my time.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Not me. My manhole's been covered all night.


My manhole is going off in starts and fits.

I think it was the extra cheese on the pizza a couple of days ago.

I don't think I'm lactose intolerant, but every body has a limit to how much it can tolerate.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Dasher McHappenstance: A lot of explosive gasses are heavier than air, methane and such that can collect in the sewer, sit down in the manholes like water in a glass.  When we put cabling of any kind in the manholes they need to be sealed and rated as 'explosion proof'. It only takes a tiny arc spark to set off the gas.

Methane is lighter than air.


Ah yes, I stand corrected.    But it still is present from the waste brewing down there.  That environment is not well ventilated, and if you add to your typical sewer waste and throw in whatever else gets flushed down the toilet you get a curious mix of methane, ammonia, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide...maybe some solvents and gasoline that get improperly disposed. Still, dice roll chance of kaboom time.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Do they mean 'cable' for Cable TV or some other sort of cable with which I'm unfamiliar? Also, what type of cable explodes?


Power cables can cause explosions when they fail.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just kids with firecrackers...
Boy throws lit firecracker into manhole causing explosion
Youtube 1beux29xfSU
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Dasher McHappenstance: A lot of explosive gasses are heavier than air, methane and such that can collect in the sewer, sit down in the manholes like water in a glass.  When we put cabling of any kind in the manholes they need to be sealed and rated as 'explosion proof'. It only takes a tiny arc spark to set off the gas.

Methane is lighter than air.


That's why you can smell farts.
They rise in I meet you.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Older kids with better fireworks...
Manhole explodes in China after boy drops lighted fireworks through cover
Youtube FwSsGUeI3Nc
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: [Fark user image image 400x217]


Still a better dean of students that the one we had to deal with at Pepperdine.  She was an evil woman.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or...no kids or fireworks at all..
Manhole Explosion Caught on Camera
Youtube osUnw6UUAq0
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Manhole Fire is the name of my mariachi band that plays every Saturday night at Ram Ranch.
 
