(Daily Mail)   For sale: Ford Mustang. Metallic blue. Motivated seller. Needs some work. Buyer to collect   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eh, a little Bondo, that'll buff right out.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flippant headline (welcome to Fark) but bloody scary what they're going through. This is the sort of thing you read about in WWII history. But this is Europe today. Ukraine is putting up a fantastic fight but the cost in lines is huge. But the cost in lives in losing would be worse so...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA   Valentina says: 'The young guys were telling us they didn't want to fight. They had just been sent to Belarus for drills. They asked us, "Where are we right now? Are we still in Belarus?"'

So the Russian military's excuse for their war crimes is that they thought they were murdering civilians in Belarus?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure if that will buff right out but considering how hard used cars are to come by these days I'm certain someone will try.

/patch the holes with concrete instead of Bondo
//cheap DIY battlefield armor
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're doing the same thing to entire families, including their pets.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In the comments, the spin in Russia is now that they "never wanted" to take Kiyv, it was just a "holding maneuver" to keep Ukrainian troops away from the airport that was their real target.

Right.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Add that to the list of war crimes.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems like a good use of ammo Russian troops, continue destroying symbols of western poor taste and horsepower
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: In the comments, the spin in Russia is now that they "never wanted" to take Kiyv, it was just a "holding maneuver" to keep Ukrainian troops away from the airport that was their real target.

Right.


The one they tried to attack with elite paratroopers on the first day where the attackers got popped like pinatas? That airport?
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Flippant headline (welcome to Fark) but bloody scary what they're going through. This is the sort of thing you read about in WWII history. But this is Europe today. Ukraine is putting up a fantastic fight but the cost in lines is huge. But the cost in lives in losing would be worse so...


I once worked with a group of teenagers that had not known the horrors of Pearl Harbor. We were having a store meeting and they had all just seen the movie. They were asking the managers if it was like the movie. I shook my head and asked them if they had been taught this in school. Not one of them were. We had to explain it all too them. Oh but they learned about us dropping the bombs. They are learning nothing in school.

Just one more thing: Please remember, this is FARK. This is a safe place for snarky people to blow off steam. I don't think that most of us are taking this Atrocity as a joke. May I point out that the Ukrainians are getting their snark on with funny signs.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
PUTIN HATES THESE MUSTANGS!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


STAY AWAY FROM THE MUSTANGS!
 
