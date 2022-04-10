 Skip to content
(AP News) You worked all your life and then had a medical emergency? Enjoy retirement on the streets then
56
    More: Murica, Homelessness, Poverty, Unemployment, Phoenix, Arizona, Homelessness in the United States, Retirement, Ageing, Gerontology  
•       •       •

56 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You have the right to medical care and you have the right to your money.
Move to a more enlightened country.
Not one run by shiatkickers, cross burners, cross worshipers, and hospital administrators.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: You have the right to medical care and you have the right to your money.
Move to a more enlightened country.
Not one run by shiatkickers, cross burners, cross worshipers, and hospital administrators.


You can't just move to another country. They usually require proof of sufficient income to support yourself, which is a challenge if you are homeless.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: You have the right to medical care and you have the right to your money.
Move to a more enlightened country.
Not one run by shiatkickers, cross burners, cross worshipers, and hospital administrators.


huh?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know what would solve the homeless problem? Tax cuts for billionaires.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
America is going to turn more into haves and have-nots. Soon there will be no social assistance. Obviously, we don't have enough now when you see as many homeless people as we do now. But we always have enough money to give the rich tax breaks. Maybe movies like Freejack and Elysium have kind of predicted the future. Hopeless for the average person.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Picklehead: America is going to turn more into haves and have-nots. Soon there will be no social assistance. Obviously, we don't have enough now when you see as many homeless people as we do now. But we always have enough money to give the rich tax breaks. Maybe movies like Freejack and Elysium have kind of predicted the future. Hopeless for the average person.


The new American Dream is making enough to save up for a full-size van to live in when you're too old to work

NOMADLAND | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures
Youtube 6sxCFZ8_d84
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welcome to America, land of the homeless
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not hard Mericans just need a national health care system. Like every other civilized country has.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...PHOENIX (AP) - Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin..."

Before the discourse escalates quickly and predictably, I am going to pin the blame on her close relative

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See, this is why I decided to have no money right from the start.  You save and save and save, and then you have a  minor stroke, and it's van life for you.
So I'm on  socialist welfare.  Thanks, Obama!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: Picklehead: America is going to turn more into haves and have-nots. Soon there will be no social assistance. Obviously, we don't have enough now when you see as many homeless people as we do now. But we always have enough money to give the rich tax breaks. Maybe movies like Freejack and Elysium have kind of predicted the future. Hopeless for the average person.

The new American Dream is making enough to save up for a full-size van to live in when you're too old to work

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6sxCFZ8_d84?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I think I might watch Nomadland this week. I consider myself lucky to have my Section 8 apartment. I got disability for my Complex-PTSD when I was 52. I was emotionally and mentally exhausted and couldn't work any longer. People can't find a cheap apartment now and the list for Section 8 is so long that they have no choice but live on the street or in a shelter. And having to live in a shelter while waiting for my apartment I can tell you that they are scary.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: You have the right to medical care and you have the right to your money.
Move to a more enlightened country.
Not one run by shiatkickers, cross burners, cross worshipers, and hospital administrators.


Fun fact: even Canada's point system drops off precipitously the older you get.  In short, no other country wants to support the olds from shiathole countries.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickrickulous: It's not hard Mericans just need a national health care system. Like every other civilized country has.


This person is on disability, so has Medicare and Medicaid.
But yes, we need a national health care system.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American capitalism knows only one thing how to take as much money out of you as possible. Sucks to be you got what I wanted have a nice life.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what will collapse our civilization.  There is soon to be an entire generation too old and broken to work and too poor to retire.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: You have the right to medical care and you have the right to your money.
Move to a more enlightened country.
Not one run by shiatkickers, cross burners, cross worshipers, and hospital administrators.


Have a list of countries with universal healthcare for retired immigrants?

I bet it's pretty short.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the money we throw at a collection of ineffectual charities and the cops, we could just give everyone housing. The charities are doing good work but they simply aren't capable of doing what's needed.

The first step should not be a "shelter", it should be housing - a safe room of their own. The next step is support, support, and more support.

But if we did this, we couldn't remind the middle class why they work 60 hour weeks and the millionaires and billionaires would have to pay more taxes.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: vudukungfu: You have the right to medical care and you have the right to your money.
Move to a more enlightened country.
Not one run by shiatkickers, cross burners, cross worshipers, and hospital administrators.

huh?


They mean get out of America instead of doing anything to inconvenience shiatkickers and crossburners who are trying to take over the country.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...PHOENIX (AP) - Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin..."

Before the discourse escalates quickly and predictably, I am going to pin the blame on her close relative

[Fark user image image 850x478]


What got me:
The dog with perky black ears is staying with Finocchio's brother

He can take the dog but can't give shelter to his sister?
That's a great family.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least spending all that money on military has prevented further genocidal atrocities and brought peace to the world. If having no healthcare is the price to pay for that, oh we-

...

Ladies and gentlemen, I have just been informed of some shocking news.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Picklehead: America is going to turn more into haves and have-nots. Soon there will be no social assistance. Obviously, we don't have enough now when you see as many homeless people as we do now. But we always have enough money to give the rich tax breaks. Maybe movies like Freejack and Elysium have kind of predicted the future. Hopeless for the average person.

The new American Dream is making enough to save up for a full-size van to live in when you're too old to work

[YouTube video: NOMADLAND | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures]


Doesn't the broad in Nomadland work for Amazon when she runs out of Wild Turkey?

I didn't watch it. I learned about it through cultural osmosis and Fark comments.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

revrendjim: vudukungfu: You have the right to medical care and you have the right to your money.
Move to a more enlightened country.
Not one run by shiatkickers, cross burners, cross worshipers, and hospital administrators.

You can't just move to another country. They usually require proof of sufficient income to support yourself, which is a challenge if you are homeless.


The US should go to the UN and say "you all have 30 days to remove the requirements for people to be self sufficient to move to your country.  At least you all need to allow illegal immigration without deportation.  At the very least you all need to emulate the US policy.  Id you dont, we nuke you.  Stop being maga and start allowing poor people into your countries."

Problem solved.

We have enough nukes to make the world a better place.  After asking other countries to do the right thing out of the good of their collective heart, if they refuse we need to make them do the right thing out of fear.

We need a singular world government.  No longer can we have differences between people or regions.  Total unity.  If unity through love is impossible, use fear.  Total unity through fear will suffice.
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: Finocchio said limited contributions were made for her into Social Security and Medicare because most of her jobs were off the books in telephone sales or watering office plants.

So let me get this straight, she took jobs where she did not pay taxes, and now she's lamenting that the fund that pays for retirements won't pay her because she never paid into it?
 
ghambone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Blazing Saddles 1974 - People Of The Land
Youtube hYTQ7__NNDI
Lady J: vudukungfu: You have the right to medical care and you have the right to your money.
Move to a more enlightened country.
Not one run by shiatkickers, cross burners, cross worshipers, and hospital administrators.

huh?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Conservative retirement is like conservative healthcare: die quickly.

really wish old homeless people would just start robbing banks.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: revrendjim: vudukungfu: You have the right to medical care and you have the right to your money.
Move to a more enlightened country.
Not one run by shiatkickers, cross burners, cross worshipers, and hospital administrators.

You can't just move to another country. They usually require proof of sufficient income to support yourself, which is a challenge if you are homeless.

The US should go to the UN and say "you all have 30 days to remove the requirements for people to be self sufficient to move to your country.  At least you all need to allow illegal immigration without deportation.  At the very least you all need to emulate the US policy.  Id you dont, we nuke you.  Stop being maga and start allowing poor people into your countries."

Problem solved.

We have enough nukes to make the world a better place.  After asking other countries to do the right thing out of the good of their collective heart, if they refuse we need to make them do the right thing out of fear.

We need a singular world government.  No longer can we have differences between people or regions.  Total unity.  If unity through love is impossible, use fear.  Total unity through fear will suffice.


Username checks out.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TWX: AmbassadorBooze: revrendjim: vudukungfu: You have the right to medical care and you have the right to your money.
Move to a more enlightened country.
Not one run by shiatkickers, cross burners, cross worshipers, and hospital administrators.

You can't just move to another country. They usually require proof of sufficient income to support yourself, which is a challenge if you are homeless.

The US should go to the UN and say "you all have 30 days to remove the requirements for people to be self sufficient to move to your country.  At least you all need to allow illegal immigration without deportation.  At the very least you all need to emulate the US policy.  Id you dont, we nuke you.  Stop being maga and start allowing poor people into your countries."

Problem solved.

We have enough nukes to make the world a better place.  After asking other countries to do the right thing out of the good of their collective heart, if they refuse we need to make them do the right thing out of fear.

We need a singular world government.  No longer can we have differences between people or regions.  Total unity.  If unity through love is impossible, use fear.  Total unity through fear will suffice.

Username checks out.


User has checked out too.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: See, this is why I decided to have no money right from the start.  You save and save and save, and then you have a  minor stroke, and it's van life for you.
So I'm on  socialist welfare.  Thanks, Obama!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...PHOENIX (AP) - Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin..."

Before the discourse escalates quickly and predictably, I am going to pin the blame on her close relative

[Fark user image image 850x478]

What got me:
The dog with perky black ears is staying with Finocchio's brother

He can take the dog but can't give shelter to his sister?
That's a great family.


Maybe he doesn't have room for another person, but an animal doesn't have the same space and privacy requirements.  Maybe she doesn't want to live with him.  Maybe they're essentially estranged but he was willing to do this one thing so that the dog wouldn't end up put-down.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Buttforce: This is what will collapse our civilization.  There is soon to be an entire generation too old and broken to work and too poor to retire.


That's when Elon Musk starts rolling out the robots with human brains (stolen from the skulls of "disappeared" illegals) to fill the gap.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: Herr Flick's Revenge: Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...PHOENIX (AP) - Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin..."

Before the discourse escalates quickly and predictably, I am going to pin the blame on her close relative

[Fark user image image 850x478]

What got me:
The dog with perky black ears is staying with Finocchio's brother

He can take the dog but can't give shelter to his sister?
That's a great family.

Maybe he doesn't have room for another person, but an animal doesn't have the same space and privacy requirements.  Maybe she doesn't want to live with him.  Maybe they're essentially estranged but he was willing to do this one thing so that the dog wouldn't end up put-down.


He doesn't have a couch?
I don't care what excuse you manufacturer.
Him not taking her in makes him a bad brother and human being.
You don't let your siblings live on the street.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
#VanLife
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: TWX: Herr Flick's Revenge: Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...PHOENIX (AP) - Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin..."

Before the discourse escalates quickly and predictably, I am going to pin the blame on her close relative

[Fark user image image 850x478]

What got me:
The dog with perky black ears is staying with Finocchio's brother

He can take the dog but can't give shelter to his sister?
That's a great family.

Maybe he doesn't have room for another person, but an animal doesn't have the same space and privacy requirements.  Maybe she doesn't want to live with him.  Maybe they're essentially estranged but he was willing to do this one thing so that the dog wouldn't end up put-down.

He doesn't have a couch?
I don't care what excuse you manufacturer.
Him not taking her in makes him a bad brother and human being.
You don't let your siblings live on the street.


noted.  unfortunately that is the situation.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: TWX: Herr Flick's Revenge: Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...PHOENIX (AP) - Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin..."

Before the discourse escalates quickly and predictably, I am going to pin the blame on her close relative

[Fark user image image 850x478]

What got me:
The dog with perky black ears is staying with Finocchio's brother

He can take the dog but can't give shelter to his sister?
That's a great family.

Maybe he doesn't have room for another person, but an animal doesn't have the same space and privacy requirements.  Maybe she doesn't want to live with him.  Maybe they're essentially estranged but he was willing to do this one thing so that the dog wouldn't end up put-down.

He doesn't have a couch?
I don't care what excuse you manufacturer.
Him not taking her in makes him a bad brother and human being.
You don't let your siblings live on the street.


Or she's a horrible person and earned this.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm a 50 year old who has repeatedly been soaked and left very nearly homeless by the recurring economic shocks since I was a teen so I'm getting a ki...   Oh I can't.  This system loathes people like me.  And if it loathes people like me, just think of what it feels for those lower on the race/gender totem.

Is it too much to ask for us to be just a little better than this?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...PHOENIX (AP) - Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin..."

Before the discourse escalates quickly and predictably, I am going to pin the blame on her close relative

[Fark user image image 850x478]

What got me:
The dog with perky black ears is staying with Finocchio's brother

He can take the dog but can't give shelter to his sister?
That's a great family.


Yeah, it's sad.  I get the feeling she's a "difficult" personality, or maybe the brother is.

Or both.

At least the dog has a roof over his head.
 
Maxor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am weird. I own three houses. I sleep on my ex's couch because some weird things keep happening in my life. Not sure how to improve things overall. Maybe we could get our local government to stop allowing theft and drug dealing and using their authority to only take from the local people who have little.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: I'm a 50 year old who has repeatedly been soaked and left very nearly homeless by the recurring economic shocks since I was a teen so I'm getting a ki...   Oh I can't.  This system loathes people like me.  And if it loathes people like me, just think of what it feels for those lower on the race/gender totem.

Is it too much to ask for us to be just a little better than this?


With that username?
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Maxor: I am weird. I own three houses. I sleep on my ex's couch because some weird things keep happening in my life. Not sure how to improve things overall. Maybe we could get our local government to stop allowing theft and drug dealing and using their authority to only take from the local people who have little.


Are you a bot?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: Herr Flick's Revenge: TWX: Herr Flick's Revenge: Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...PHOENIX (AP) - Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin..."

Before the discourse escalates quickly and predictably, I am going to pin the blame on her close relative

[Fark user image image 850x478]

What got me:
The dog with perky black ears is staying with Finocchio's brother

He can take the dog but can't give shelter to his sister?
That's a great family.

Maybe he doesn't have room for another person, but an animal doesn't have the same space and privacy requirements.  Maybe she doesn't want to live with him.  Maybe they're essentially estranged but he was willing to do this one thing so that the dog wouldn't end up put-down.

He doesn't have a couch?
I don't care what excuse you manufacturer.
Him not taking her in makes him a bad brother and human being.
You don't let your siblings live on the street.

noted.  unfortunately that is the situation.


I mean, yeah?

My sister the doctor owns two houses. We are seriously estranged, and she wouldn't let me live in either one for any rent were I to become homeless. I wouldn't even ask her. I know this for a fact because the last time I was temporarily houseless she pitched a fit because I was living in "her" home although my mother lived there at the time--paying full rent. To my sister. Although mom was the deed holder and paying the mortgage.

A lot of homeless people are out there because their families cannot or will not allow their children and siblings to live with them. I'd have trouble getting space with my other sister (who also owns two houses) mainly because of their family circumstances, but at a minimum I could live on the floor for a few months.

The tenuousness of family living is why I've had a final exit plan for many years. Not everyone can think in terms of what they're going to do when it's too hard to live gracefully. Some people plan to self-immolate on the White House steps.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: TWX: Herr Flick's Revenge: Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...PHOENIX (AP) - Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin..."

Before the discourse escalates quickly and predictably, I am going to pin the blame on her close relative

[Fark user image image 850x478]

What got me:
The dog with perky black ears is staying with Finocchio's brother

He can take the dog but can't give shelter to his sister?
That's a great family.

Maybe he doesn't have room for another person, but an animal doesn't have the same space and privacy requirements.  Maybe she doesn't want to live with him.  Maybe they're essentially estranged but he was willing to do this one thing so that the dog wouldn't end up put-down.

He doesn't have a couch?
I don't care what excuse you manufacturer.
Him not taking her in makes him a bad brother and human being.
You don't let your siblings live on the street.



The idea sounds good.
Doesn't keep said sibling from stealing and pawning your stuff off for themselves.
Or destroying your things because they get mad at you.
Or costing more money than you have spare which could cost you your place because you're also working poor (see food, utilities, etc.)

That would involve your siblings being trustworthy.  That isn't always the case.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Herr Flick's Revenge: TWX: Herr Flick's Revenge: Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...PHOENIX (AP) - Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin..."

Before the discourse escalates quickly and predictably, I am going to pin the blame on her close relative

[Fark user image image 850x478]

What got me:
The dog with perky black ears is staying with Finocchio's brother

He can take the dog but can't give shelter to his sister?
That's a great family.

Maybe he doesn't have room for another person, but an animal doesn't have the same space and privacy requirements.  Maybe she doesn't want to live with him.  Maybe they're essentially estranged but he was willing to do this one thing so that the dog wouldn't end up put-down.

He doesn't have a couch?
I don't care what excuse you manufacturer.
Him not taking her in makes him a bad brother and human being.
You don't let your siblings live on the street.

Or she's a horrible person and earned this.


Dude, nobody "earned" that kind of life.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

adamatari: With the money we throw at a collection of ineffectual charities and the cops, we could just give everyone housing. The charities are doing good work but they simply aren't capable of doing what's needed.

The first step should not be a "shelter", it should be housing - a safe room of their own. The next step is support, support, and more support.

But if we did this, we couldn't remind the middle class why they work 60 hour weeks and the millionaires and billionaires would have to pay more taxes.


Homelessness: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube liptMbjF3EE


"It is not the housed's comfort that needs to be prioritized right now. So if you're wondering why homelessness continues to get worse in this country, one reason is that there are a lot of people - even liberals - who believe that homelessness is a personal failing, poverty can be avoided, and their own good fortune makes them not only better than the unhoused but more worthy of comfort. It is basically Reagan's attitude from a Whole Foods crowd.

And I don't want to oversimplify the logistics involved here. It will take a massive commitment in infrastructure, funding, and resources. But the very first step here is a collective change of perceptions. Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The BIG problem is that thanks to the GQP, HUD is no longer allowed to build any more public housing and are frozen at the same number of apartment complexes they've had since the 80's.

Plus that whenever there are new apartments being built, it's ALWAYS for the "high end" (ie, filthy rich) people. Anyone that dares to create AFFORDABLE housing ends up getting swarmed at the city council meeting by mobs of NIMBYs who act like affordable housing = combination meth lab and ISIS training camp.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: Finocchio said limited contributions were made for her into Social Security and Medicare because most of her jobs were off the books in telephone sales or watering office plants.

So let me get this straight, she took jobs where she did not pay taxes, and now she's lamenting that the fund that pays for retirements won't pay her because she never paid into it?


Hey guess what....

That's the majority of Americans live.

It took over a decade, and me almost dying going into war for my country to get a college education, to not be exploited.

"Hey, you're a contractor."

"But you make me show up at specific times, provide me the tools, tell me where I have to be and when, and I have no say over if my 'business' survives or not.  While making me work overtime with no extra pay.  Not like even time and half, but literally working 60+ hours for only 40 hours of pay."

"Do you have any other options if you want to have a roof over your head or eat?"

"Well no."

rinse and repeat.  Idk how many companies I reported for illegal activities like that, but shiat was not done at all.

And i wasnt even in a "shiatty" job.  That was IT work.

When your options are starve in the streets and cold. You don't have options and people woll exploit the shiat out of that if the can.  I was barely making payments let alone being able to pay into SS or Medicare.

"BuT wHy dIdN't YoU gEt A bEtTeR jOb?!!!1!"

Can't improve yourself when you sustaining on Ramen, barely any sleep, choosing which bills to pay at that time, and no farking money to improve yourself.

This argument you made is basically "why don't you just move or like get a better job?"

It ignores that's not an option for a lot of people.  Do you think she would've taken other jobs.... if she could've?

It's nice having the privilege to think this is on her when this is the "normal" for the average American.

I worked for big companies doing skilled labor and I got shiat on like this in the exact same way and since they were "tax producers" for the state absolutely farking nothing happened to them when I reported them because... get this.  I didn't have a lawyer to represent me.

Like I can afford a lawyer when I'm splitting a Ramen in packet in 3 for a full day to have at least something to eat.

When people say "check your privilege"  this is it right here everyone.

I don't want to surprise you too much, but businesses exploit the shiat out of workers and doing everything in their power to keep them fown for this exact farking reason.  Someone too hungry and too cold to give a shiat about conditions, or shiatty pay, or illegal exploitative labor.... because barely getting by is better than a farking cardboard box and dumpster diving for food.

This.
Is.
The.
Normal.
For.
The.
Average.
American.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The American Retirement plan. A cheap shotgun to blow your brains out.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dkulprit: This.
Is.
The.
Normal.
For.
The.
Average.
American.


You think most Americans avoid paying into SS their whole lives?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eat the Rich?

Eat the Rich.

I'm just saying - if we have people willing to commit crimes just to have 3 hots and a cot... maybe slay some dragons.  Free up some wealth from the 700+ billionaires the US has... Do a public service.

Can you imagine that trial by jury?

"Why did you kill (Insert Billionaire name here)?"

"Well, I worked myself nearly to death for 40 years, got hit by a drunk driver and had the poor fortune to survive it - ended up homeless from medical debt.  (Billionaire name) made their fortune from gouging Healthcare.  I figured if I wanted off the streets I could do some good for the world.  I get 3 hots and a cot, and the US has 1 less billionaire hoarding gold like Smaug."
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: The AmericanRepublican Retirement plan. A cheap shotgun to blow your brains out.


Fixed
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The BIG problem is that thanks to the GQP, HUD is no longer allowed to build any more public housing and are frozen at the same number of apartment complexes they've had since the 80's.

Plus that whenever there are new apartments being built, it's ALWAYS for the "high end" (ie, filthy rich) people. Anyone that dares to create AFFORDABLE housing ends up getting swarmed at the city council meeting by mobs of NIMBYs who act like affordable housing = combination meth lab and ISIS training camp.


Frankly it's been my experience, in one of the cities featured in TFA, that apartment complexes either are 1) expensive and full of yuppies or well-to-do retirees that don't want to take care of yards anymore, or 2) run down and featuring a disproportionate number of people that make living in such complexes pretty darned awful out of having no consideration for their neighbors.

There are scant few multiunit rental properties that are nice while also being affordable.  There are many decent multiunit condominium complexes, often with at least some number of privately owned units that serve as rentals, but when low-density suburban housing is the mainstay then 100% rental apartment complexes end up being where those who cannot afford single-family homes, patio-homes, townhouses, or duplexes end up living.
 
