(UPI)   Tie your wallaby down, sport
19
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, no, no!

It's "Tie me KANGAROO down, Sport" and "Watch me Wallabies feed, Mate"!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks for the earworm,stubby.
 
Ilikebackpacks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, now o need to go listen to that song.

Play your didgeridoo, Blue
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're a dangerous breed.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ohh I see, I leave the state and suddenly it's a wallaby party.  Can't nobody party like a wallaby, mate.
 
betawulf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
From her comment about him not fitting under the car anymore, I think he has done this before. As cute as he is, I would give him space. I  would bet that like his cousin, he could probably give quite a kick. He could also give you a nasty bite. Even if he has a laidback personality, if frightened, he might get aggressive. I am happy that this ended wel.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ilikebackpacks: Dammit, now o need to go listen to that song.

Play your didgeridoo, Blue


Yeah, it was immediately stuck in my head too lol
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Right now there's some drunk guy in a bar in West Virginia trying to explain to his friends how he just saw a 3ft tall mouse.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got free through a malfunctioning basement door? Owner wished not to be identified? Has its own FB and Nstagram sites? Marsupials cry for help to be set free and removed from exploitation fetish sites continues to go unanswered.
 
daffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sorry. I just saw that I dropped an L.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is him and I have never seen a more ugly ass animal in my life
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FREEDOM!!!
 
Ilikebackpacks [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Right now there's some drunk guy in a bar in West Virginia trying to explain to his friends how he just saw a 3ft tall mouse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it with a fat cow and a neurotic turtle?
 
berylman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Bobby Brown remix no one asked for. "Ain't no one hopping around"
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope they don't keep the poor thing in the basement he escaped from😕.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bet they do 😐
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
