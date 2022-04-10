 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Man arrested, this time it's for hiding an alligator in his pickup   (clickorlando.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Police, live baby alligator, traffic stop Friday, traffic stop, hurricane season, 12th Street Southeast, 1st private crew, Michael Marolla  
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FloridaMan nudged the alligator in his alligator ribs and said, will I see you later or in a while... eh? eh?
and before he knew it they were going to play mini golf and get pizza.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a man baby?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Need a permit for concealed alligator. Open carry of alligators is just fine though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
See now this is why I'm glad I didn't go to college in Florida.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...gator inside an open plastic tub in bed of his pickup along with two firearms....

Not much more dangerous than a gator with a gat
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tastes not at all like chicken, more like a swampy . grisley nasty piece of reptilian bowel twisting all night sweaty agony.  Goes good with Jaggermeister though.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sandra Bullock has really let herself go.
 
