(Stoke Sentinel)   Pennywise leaves the sewer for a cliché white van   (stokesentinel.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ilikebackpacks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PennyWise-Fuck Authority
Youtube hflx4J_L9cs


NSFW lyrics.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, right. Those kids tried to kidnap themselves, man.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Article raises more questions than it answers. Are these van people trying to entice kids, or scare them off?
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is that "white van" man or white "van man"?

Or both?
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Al Simmons better get on this sh*t.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Valter: Is that "white van" man or white "van man"?

Or both?


Yes.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ilikebackpacks: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hflx4J_L9cs]

NSFW lyrics.

More appropriate...


Pennywise - Pennywise
Youtube hxcSZWyFUhc
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least the music is interesting.

computers - clown core
Youtube 6Gha9xrM10w
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Valter: Is that "white van" man or white "van man"?

Or both?


What river are you parked at?
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Valter: Is that "white van" man or white "van man"?

Or both?


Don't the "van men" stick to harassing ladies?
 
