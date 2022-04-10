 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Irish Independent)   Truckers get their Irish up again, Dublin down on convoy protesting. This *is* a repeat from last November   (independent.ie) divider line
28
    More: Awkward, Dublin, Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Fuel Prices group, Irish people, Commercial item transport and distribution, Haulage, Protest  
•       •       •

686 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices...

Bur what of the Irish Peoples Front Against Fuel Prices?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am offended by Subby's slurs and I will fight anyone who agrees with him.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I am offended by Subby's slurs and I will fight anyone who agrees with him.


Drunk again eh, Foo Mickey?
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if any Canadian flags will be seen. This strikes me as being about more than fuel prices. "We are going to help all of the people" and "We demand the resignation of..." Sounds way too familiar.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices...

Bur what of the Irish Peoples Front Against Fuel Prices?


I would go with something simpler like Ireland Fuel And Pricing (IFAP).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trouble is.....A particularly determined sheep is capable of causing a traffic jam in rural Ireland. Don't know how they plan to stop Dublin though. There's so many bridges and streets that it would be really tough to do so.

/ also, The Gardaí doesn't fark around
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been repeatedly assured by Internet economists that 100% of business cost increases are always passed on to the consumer, so I don't see what the problem is.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they know what they are protesting this time?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Description of the New Irish Vacation: take a week of unpaid leave, drive somewhere, drive in circles for a couple of days, and then drive home to protest high fuel prices.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. You elitists and your ivory driver seat truckers. I only get my geopolitical and pandemic health views from carpenters and garbage collectors.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this crap does, worldwide, is make everyone else completely beyond eager to automate you out of a job.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Do they know what they are protesting this time?


Things cost too much and they don't get paid enough.

/ If only there was some sort of organization that could work on the behalf of the truckers....
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it. How does causing traffic jams in Ireland encourage Putin to resign?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Unobtanium: The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices...

Bur what of the Irish Peoples Front Against Fuel Prices?

I would go with something simpler like Ireland Fuel And Pricing (IFAP).


what, those splitters? never!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's been 2 years. But unless Dublin traffic has changed since I was there last. How the hell would anyone notice if traffic was at a standstill.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some countries with sh*t logistics is trying to make up for that by stoking internal strife in countries with more fluid economies.

Stop falling for it.
 
adamatari
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You are not entitled to cheap fossil fuels.

The government certainly should lend a hand where possible to help, but the reason fossil fuels are expensive right now is because of the blood being spilled in Ukraine. If you're having a "hard time", I suggest you watch the news about the massacres, take a long look at the pictures of Mariupol, and think real hard about what a hard time can really be.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

adamatari: You are not entitled to cheap fossil fuels.

The government certainly should lend a hand where possible to help, but the reason fossil fuels are expensive right now is because of the blood being spilled in Ukraine. If you're having a "hard time", I suggest you watch the news about the massacres, take a long look at the pictures of Mariupol, and think real hard about what a hard time can really be.


You're American. You have very low taxes on gas right?

Ireland, and most of Europe, has very high taxes on gas and diesel. And when prices are crazy, it is well within the power of government to reduce those
 
keldaria
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How can we protest high fuel prices? I know, let's drive our big diesel guzzling trucks somewhere.
 
Xai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah blame the irish government for what russia is doing.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I still think these stupid "trucker protests" will immediately stop everywhere the day someone decides to set one of their rigs on fire. Big rigs cost upwards of $150k. That's not an easy amount of money to cough up for someone barely making middle-class wages on a good day, and I kinda doubt insurance would cover "truck destroyed during use in road-blocking protest in off-work hours."

They might as well be using high-end Porsches to block the roads, the financial risk they'd be taking would be about the same should the vehicle end up destroyed by an angry crowd.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices...

Bur what of the Irish Peoples Front Against Fuel Prices?


It's Popular Front for the Liberation of Irish People From Fuel Prices or GTFO!
 
keldaria
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: I still think these stupid "trucker protests" will immediately stop everywhere the day someone decides to set one of their rigs on fire. Big rigs cost upwards of $150k. That's not an easy amount of money to cough up for someone barely making middle-class wages on a good day, and I kinda doubt insurance would cover "truck destroyed during use in road-blocking protest in off-work hours."

They might as well be using high-end Porsches to block the roads, the financial risk they'd be taking would be about the same should the vehicle end up destroyed by an angry crowd.


I hear you can get some pretty sweet deals on Russian tanks these days. Russians are practically giving them away if I understand correctly. What better way to stop traffic than roll in with a tank.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xai: Yeah blame the irish government for what russia is doing.


You blame who they pay you to blame.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: All this crap does, worldwide, is make everyone else completely beyond eager to automate you out of a job.


I mean, but we all alreadyare. We tried with stuff like 'Buy USA', but we know consumers will always prefer the lower price, when given the option.

We say otherwise. But when Walmart comes to town, we all shop their, knowing full well that countless Mom and Pop shops will go under. Even people voting to keep Walmart out of their town know this... That's why they need the vote.

Nobody is going to boycott to keep truckers employed. Everyone will say, 'well, duh. Everyone knew automation was coming... They had decades to prepare.'

Public opinion only matters for jobs where tax payers get to vote, and even then, public opinion means very little.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
madmaxcostumes.comView Full Size

"Give us the gasoline, and this will all be over! Or just wait us out, because the way we're stupidly gunning our engines and doing donuts and wasting fuel all night and day, we'll be completely stranded by the end of the week and then you can just pick us off at your leisure. Your choice!"
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: You're American. You have very low taxes on gas right?

Ireland, and most of Europe, has very high taxes on gas and diesel. And when prices are crazy, it is well within the power of government to reduce those


The fuel taxes are low in the US because the fuel is govt.-subsidized all the time here.  I suspect that you have higher taxes there because the governments are less captured by energy interests there than here, so subsidy gimmes to energy companies are more of an emergency measure there.

But either way, oil and gas are finite, and don't miracle themselves into existence.  An energy resource basket would make more sense, but see corp. capture of govt..  The dino juice companies are going to sound some high notes before they finish, to the aggrandizement of consumers.
 
keldaria
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Honestly the UN needs to fund a massive PR campaign. It's one thing to push sanctions, but when the worlds population doesn't give a shiat after the initial invasion falls apart because they aren't paying attention any longer and aren't hearing about the war crimes that were committed and are still being committed, sanctions won't do much good if the various countries as pushing to undo them because gas got a little expensive.

Make people understand why they are paying more at the pump, give them a reason to say "that's farked up, maybe a few extra bucks is something I can deal with" or at least has them focusing their anger on solutions that don't involve sucking Putin's cock because it's easy.

If you can't actually bring the man to justice or stop his bullshiat directly, the least you can do is plaster his handiwork all over the world so he gets credit for all his bullshiat first hand and people have a chance at seeing who the real victims are beyond how gas prices have impacted them personally.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.