(NPR)   All is silent in the halls of the dead. All is forgotten in the stone halls of the dead, Behold the stairways which stand in darkness; behold the rooms of ruin   (npr.org) divider line
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They raided that Zillow house from a couple of weeks ago?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans suck.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trophy hunting is for coonts.

If you didn't hunt it to eat it, what really was the point?

It's not the 19th century anymore, Elmer Fudd.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, that is a lot of ivory.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Trophy hunting is for coonts.

If you didn't hunt it to eat it, what really was the point?

It's not the 19th century anymore, Elmer Fudd.


It could be a hall filled with white tail deer and people would thank him.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ted Nugent's porn stash.

/ Dammit, Spain, and here I thought you were cool.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a lovely house of death.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ace Ventura 2 - This Is a Lovely Room of Death
Youtube 7pRwUpbmGP4
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Somewhere, Donald Trump Jr. is hiding a shameful boner.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Among the collection was at least one Scimitar oryx, which was declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2000.

Extinct in the wild, but still around in captivity.

They're not dead yet.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Over 100 grand elephants were murdered for that shiat. I hope the owners get locked away forever.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Any idea how old these are? It might make a difference.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
valued at 29 million euros - more than $31 million.

Imagine what David Attenborough could do with that money, or his followers. And it would be available to everyone, everywhere into the future, not hidden in a warehouse.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What? No humans? It's like they're not even trying.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Among the collection was at least one Scimitar oryx, which was declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2000.

Extinct in the wild, but still around in captivity.

They're not dead yet.


Bring out Ye Dead......
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
See My Vest! (The Simpsons)
Youtube TyWVaZsUQjc
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Trophy hunting is for coonts.

If you didn't hunt it to eat it, what really was the point?

It's not the 19th century anymore, Elmer Fudd.

It could be a hall filled with white tail deer and people would thank him.


Fill it with Canada Geese and there'd be a Federal holiday declared.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Spanish wrongs in taxidermy
Big game shooting in the days gone by
Oh, please, leave the vendanna open
Scimitar oryx is dead and gone
Bullet holes in the endangered creatures 
The black cars of the Guardia Civil
Spanish contraband from Costa Rica
Alone could fill a DC 10 tonight
Spanish embalming, yo te quiero infinito
Yo te quiero, oh mi corazón
Spanish embalming, yo te quiero infinito
Yo te quiero, oh mi corazón
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trophy hunters are psychopaths.  As a kid I had relatives that hunted. They loved and respected nature more than most. The meat was always harvested. As little as possible was wasted. Not big game hunting, mind you. Deer, squirrel and rabbit mainly.  The idea of trophy hunting endangered animals is sickening.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A friend of mine is a world-renowned taxidermist.  She's very smart, very attractive, very funny, very quirky, and very everything else I find irresistible in a woman.

I was strategerizing for a way to get into her bed until I realized, It may not be wise to fall asleep next to this woman; I might be the one getting stuffed next.

(It still took all power to shields to keep from forming a crush on her.)

She's a very good friend though.

That's how I learned taxidermy is a fascinating intersection of art, engineering, biology, and conservation.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Trophy hunters are psychopaths.  As a kid I had relatives that hunted. They loved and respected nature more than most. The meat was always harvested. As little as possible was wasted. Not big game hunting, mind you. Deer, squirrel and rabbit mainly.  The idea of trophy hunting endangered animals is sickening.


THIS!
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/LJP1DphOWPs. This old lady goes takes her two Toy spaniels to the taxidermist and asks him if he can preserve them. He asks her , "do you want them mounted" , She says no they were just good friends .
 
