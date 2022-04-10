 Skip to content
(MSN)   So you got a bad grade, you're taking teach down. You grab her neck and choke her to the ground. You say you don't know, the cameras don't lie. You run out the door and you go for a ride. You got a bad grade   (msn.com) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Strange how the human brain works. The first 5 words and you are in the tune.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Probably just some lunatic and not a gang banger as I do not believe they care about their grades.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kidnapping and sexual assault too?

WTF?

Sound more like this nutcase used his bad grades as an "excuse" to try and rape his teacher.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Probably just some lunatic and not a gang banger as I do not believe they care about their grades.


My daughter gets pretty pissed at any grade under 95 but this is a little extreme.  Story is a little lite on details considering the charges below....
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the unidentified student was taken into custody and booked for attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, robbery, sexual assault, and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welp, he's probably seen enough pornhub to think 'talking about his grades' meant something totally else.

I'd be disappointed too
 
The Brains
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And they wonder why nobody wants to be a teacher
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Kidnapping and sexual assault too?

WTF?

Sound more like this nutcase used his bad grades as an "excuse" to try and rape his teacher.


Nevada statute defines First Degree Kidnapping as occurring when a person "willfully seizes, confines, inveigles, entices (grades as a pretext,) decoys, abducts, conceals, kidnaps or carries away a person, planning to do one of the following:
Hold the victim for ransom
Commit sexual assault, extortion, or robbery on the victim
Kill the victim
Physically harm the victim
Perpetrate an unlawful act upon a minor victim

/shameless stolen from some Vegas lawyer's site
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's going on their permanent record.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Kidnapping and sexual assault too?

WTF?

Sound more like this nutcase used his bad grades as an "excuse" to try and rape his teacher.


Sexual assault in some jurisdictions is the touching of body parts such as buttocks, breast or groin area without the touchees consent.
It's possible that during the beat down this psycho was administering, he made contact with or grabbed her in certain areas.
Kidnapping could also be he began getting unruly, she tried to run out of the room and he stopped her.

The DA is going to charge every crime possible. This will be used to get favorable bargaining position during any plea deal or leverage with a jury during the trial.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well at least the kid cares about how they do in school
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm a board certified idiot but I went to college dumbly.  I'd say grades don matter none cause I'm a successful
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So.... Double secret probation?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guy who knows how to post on Fark.

Unless you want to go to an Ivory Leagues school like Columbia School of Broadcasting. Which I also attended and gradee-ated
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think that subby's channeling Daniel Powter's "Bad Day":

... Where is the moment we needed the most?
You kick up the leaves, and the magic is lost
They tell me your blue sky's faded to gray
They tell me your passion's gone away
And I don't need no carrying on
... You stand in the line just to hit a new low
You're faking a smile with the coffee to go
You tell me your life's been way off line
You're falling to pieces every time
And I don't need no carrying on
... 'Cause you had a bad day
You're taking one down
You sing a sad song just to turn it around
You say you don't know
You tell me, "don't lie"
You work at a smile, and you go for a ride
You had a bad day
The camera don't lie
You're coming back down, and you really don't mind
You had a bad day
You had a bad day
... Well you need a blue sky holiday
The point is they laugh at what you say
And I don't need no carrying on
... You had a bad day
You're taking one down
You sing a sad song just to turn it around
You say you don't know
You tell me, "don't lie"
You work at a smile, and you go for a ride
You had a bad day
The camera don't lie
You're coming back down and you really don't mind
You had a bad day
... Sometimes the system goes on the blink
And the whole thing, it turns out wrong
You might not make it back and you know
That you could be well, oh, that strong
And I'm not wrong (yeah, yeah, yeah)
... So where is the passion when you need it the most?
Oh, you and I
You kick up the leaves and the magic is lost
... 'Cause you had a bad day
You're taking one down
You sing a sad song just to turn it around
You say you don't know
You tell me don't lie
You work at a smile and you go for a ride
You had a bad day
You see what you like
And how does it feel one more time?
You had a bad day
You had a bad day
... Had a bad day
Had a bad day
Had a bad day

/The music video is cute.
 
