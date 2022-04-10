 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSOCTV)   Passed out drunk with the engine running at the gas pumps is no way to go through life Mr. Sheriff's deputy of the month   (wsoctv.com) divider line
14
    More: Awkward, Sheriff, Police, Constable, Ryan Lee Hamby, CATAWBA COUNTY, Legal professions, Coroner, The Unifour  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2022 at 5:05 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aw, c'mon subby, give him a break.  He wasn't in his cruiser.  Feh.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didn't just drive him home and sweep it under the rug? I guess police accountability is improving after all.

/or they're just getting ahead of any future lawsuits from his interactions with the public
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Officials said Ryan Lee Hamby, 30, was arrested on Saturday at around 3:30 a.m. by the Granite Falls Police Department."

Maybe he shouldn't have taken his job for granite
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: They didn't just drive him home and sweep it under the rug? I guess police accountability is improving after all.


Or since it was at a gas station they had cameras.
 
covfefe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Officials said Ryan Lee Hamby, 30, was arrested on Saturday at around 3:30 a.m. by the Granite Falls Police Department."

Maybe he shouldn't have taken his job for granite


Doing your job stoned is good. No point in being sedimental.
 
hungryI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Hamby removed the suspect from the car while also applying a tourniquet to the suspect's leg to control the bleeding until paramedics arrived".

So, basically, doing your normal duty elicits special recognition. Guess he gets props for not tazering the person beofre he/she bled to death.

"Hamby's investigation showed the car was stolen from Lincoln County earlier that day and the suspect was wanted on multiple felony charges."

Investigaton? Ran the plates on a computer. That's some police work, Lou

Just another alky cop. We're so farked.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I didn't click the link but I wouldn't be surprised to find out this happened in New Mexico.

When I moved here I was told to always keep a 12-pack in the car. That way when you get pulled over you can share a few with them.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An hour *after* he passed out drunk behind the wheel at a gas station, and he still blew a .15? That boy was seriously drunk.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fired? The guy who was passed out at the stoplight in my home city kept his police job. His license was suspended for a year but he got a judicial driving permit allowing him to drive the squad cars anywhere/everywhere he needs to go while on duty.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: An hour *after* he passed out drunk behind the wheel at a gas station, and he still blew a .15? That boy was seriously drunk.


And he *consented* to the breathalyzer knowing he was drunk off his ass? That guy wanted to be fired from his cushy job of issuing traffic citations and occasionally catching an actual felony offender.
 
Gustopia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: An hour *after* he passed out drunk behind the wheel at a gas station, and he still blew a .15? That boy was seriously drunk.


Alcohol is one of the very few substances metabolized at a consistent rate, regardless of concentration. And that metabolism rate is quite low. 1 hour ain't gonna do shiat for his BAC.

Thankfully, almost ALL other drugs (prescription and street drugs) are metabolized faster, with higher concentrations. And that's a good thing.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
if that was the sheriff of the month....what did the rest of the do ??????
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: Fired? The guy who was passed out at the stoplight in my home city kept his police job. His license was suspended for a year but he got a judicial driving permit allowing him to drive the squad cars anywhere/everywhere he needs to go while on duty.


Different LEO departments have different local rules, it seems. Some want to actually weed the bad cops out while others couldn't give a shiat.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's nice to see the law is for everyone.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.