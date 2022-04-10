 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Professional Cheese Thieves   (yahoo.com)
21
21 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd look for a missing truckload of crackers.

Maybe an entire convoy.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owner seen running after the thieves yelling "THAT'S NOT YO CHEESE"
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the name of my senior citizen led band that only cover old tunes by "The Milkmen" without paying royalties.
 
Trevt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Gerda van Dorp, a Dutch cheese farmer"
At least have the words in that sentence are unnecessary, surely?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Blessed are the cheese makers....
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Overnight, unknown thieves had taken from her shelves 161 wheels of cheese, weighing 3,500 pounds, that had taken months to make and mature. The value: about $23,000.

this... does not sound like particularly clever thieves. they are not going to get retail prices, and plus that sounds like a metric-farktonne of hard work. and wheelbarrows, really?
 
hungryI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've stolen plenty of cheese, but I've never thought about going pro.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Monty Python- Cheese Shop
Youtube Hz1JWzyvv8A
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The cheese makers of Sao Jorge are literally shaking
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I'd look for a missing truckload of crackers.

Maybe an entire convoy.


They're gonna need more than crackers.

They're also gonna need a silo full of Metamucil.
 
Durendal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I knew it. Videogames are corrupting people. Someone became obsessed with Skyrim and took it into the real world!
 
Trevt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trevt: "Gerda van Dorp, a Dutch cheese farmer"
At least half the words in that sentence are unnecessary, surely?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hungryI: [Fark user image 236x236]


I Camembert the puns. They're always kind Edom. Cheddar just forget it all.

/ Mozzarella, folks!
 
smokewon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't squeeze cheese that the cheese thieves squeezed...?
 
ellipses
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...wanted for questioning
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: hungryI: [Fark user image 236x236]

I Camembert the puns. They're always kind Edom. Cheddar just forget it all.

/ Mozzarella, folks!


Looks like the cheese puns havarti been covered.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tintar: Overnight, unknown thieves had taken from her shelves 161 wheels of cheese, weighing 3,500 pounds, that had taken months to make and mature. The value: about $23,000.

this... does not sound like particularly clever thieves. they are not going to get retail prices, and plus that sounds like a metric-farktonne of hard work. and wheelbarrows, really?


Edam, son. It's not gouda to have that much mech stolen.
 
zamboni
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Amateur cheese thieves are one thing, but the pros are a whole different brie-d.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

