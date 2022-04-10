 Skip to content
From OUTER SPACE
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well a bonfire isn't a bonfire unless you can see it from Outer Space.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Having worked at Home Depot for many years, I've always wanted to see one go up in flames.   Not up close, mind you. Pine, cedar, and cardboard burn fairly clean; burning treated lumber, paint, and carpet will straight up kill you.  I'm no arsonist, but the paint and carpet aisles are the most likely places for a flame to become an inferno, setting the lumber department in fire is rookie shiat.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nah.  You'd need to open the paint cans to have any chance of easy explosions.  And rolled-up carpet is also going to be hard to start up.  While not as high on boom-boom per cubic meter, the lumber department makes up for it in ease of ignition.  And once you get it going, the others will get there too - with the added benefit that they can keep the whole thing going when the wood fire is tapering off.  Lots of explosions are nice to see, but they also aren't necessarily that long lasting by themselves, which may make secondary ignitions harder to start.  But if they are supplementing an already-going blaze, then you can have fun - plus, if they go off about the time the fire-fighters arrive, they are more leery about getting involved.  If everything "fun" has already went up before the call is even made, they will be more likely to get to work right away.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Billy Preston ~ Outa Space 1971 Funky Purrfection Version
Youtube CIi6AwMzERs
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they hadn't been out of fire extinguishers for sale.  We had a great plan to combat the fire before it got too big, but the restock truck ended up circling DC for a month, so we didn't have enough to stop it.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn Russians.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The guys who worked at our sister paint store decided one day the the best way to clean paint can openers that had gotten all gunked up was to put them in a quart can, fill it with lacquer thinner and put it on the shaker. Hilarity did not ensue.
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Theoretically, the only limiting factor to remote imaging from orbit is distortion due to atmospheric turbulence.  So anything is visible from outer space provided it's 10cm long.

That's right.  My penis is visible from space.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A young thread, but there's at least a couple people here probably watching the clock to see how much prison library time they got left...
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Put on some farking pants or stay indoors please.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What about...
th.bing.comView Full Size


Age check.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

What the NRO really does all day and why it gets infinite funding
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbHTb6Gcw_M
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Everything is visible from outer space if you're looking at it with a big enough lens.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For those who don't want to give clown news a click, it's across from Oakridge Mall in south San Jose.

While confirming the location, I noticed Google Maps has it marked "temporarily closed". That might be a bit optimistic.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

There's no place like homedepot
There's no place like homedepot
There's no place like homedepot

/*thesoundofonerubyslipperclacking*
 
DrWhy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

If it can't be seen from Outer Space it's just 'of the vanities'.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Better video and story here
https://abc7news.com/san-jose-home-depot-fire-police-ca-news-santa-clara-county/11734111/
 
DrWhy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You've... uh... you've given this a lot of thought...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can see my car on Google Maps. Being visible from space isn't a major accomplishment.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I think probably NON-farking pants would be more appropriate in this case.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I will do what I want on my own land.  Except not out in the woods out back.  There's thorns.  So I'll be in my front yard completely nude and yelling at the ISS.  At 9 cm, my penis will not be visible to them but the neighbors will have no trouble seeing.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

she needs a blue apron.

And now I expect monday to be an even bigger pita as every damn asm is going to ask me what I am doing in the store. Yes, I visit several despots per day- its pay by scan merch .
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Enormous California Home Depot fires, car plates can be visible from outer space
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a stinky fire.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Inner Space - Waiting Room - I'm Possessed!
Youtube aHBsJCopBzU
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are we sure a Tesla wasn't involved?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mine isn't. I wear pants.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Orange is their corporate color, though...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ENHANCE!
 
trippdogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
