 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   Man who was presumably searching for a cask of Amontillado rescued from behind wall in Boston train station   (masslive.com) divider line
23
    More: Awkward, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Orange Line, North Station, South Station, Boston Fire Department, coordinated effort, Boston, Massachusetts State Police  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2022 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Is Mr. Wall there?" No?
"Is Mrs. Wall there?" No?
"There are no walls here." Then how does your roof stay up?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the love of God, what was he doing back there?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't get trapped behind a wall. If there's a second wall holding you in, then you're trapped between walls.

I learned that during my gap year.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was guessing it was scollay square/gov't center before I clicked. Weird being back bay.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: For the love of God, what was he doing back there?


Not minding the gap.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edgar what did you do! I think even I could not bear what you have done. Not even from the depths of our desire.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bookstr.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: For the love of God, what was he doing back there?


He thought he saw Babe Ruth's piano there?  Caught the ghost of Boston Garden?  Found the evidence Roger Clemens was doping?  We t was advertised as a low cost condo and wanted to see the space?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Alan Parsons Project - Cask Of Amontillado - Lyrics
Youtube VAHcNbejRvY
oblig
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [YouTube video: The Alan Parsons Project - Cask Of Amontillado - Lyrics]oblig


Outstanding album. Also, article author: "breech" and "breach" are not the same word.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: For the love of God, what was he doing back there?


Literary references aside, I'm guessing homeless guy?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like Poe decision-making skills.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They Ushered him out of there?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I see that was a lot of people's favorite story growing up.

"For the love of God, Montressor" is a very useful phrase.

What's odd is that I've always pronounced it "mon-TRESS-or" and some people pronounce it "mon-tress-OR" which seems horrible. They should be ashamed of themselves.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Guess he was Fortunato the fire department rescued him
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Would this work with a couple cases of cheap beer? Asking for a friend who lives in D.C.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should've never listened to Bobbi

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When you've just pulled an all-nighter at MIT building a teleporter, sometimes you're off by a few feet on the first try.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder how they knew he was back there?
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I spent several years doing cabling infrastructure, I was surprised by how many nonstructural walls exist in buildings.  One of the most egregious offenders are auditoriums.  They're frequently strucutrally set up as irregular hexagons, but to make the interiors interesting there will be walls whose sole purpose is to change the shape of the interior of the audience 'house' area.  There could easily be 500+ square feet of space lost to these voids in a typical high school auditorium.

Sometimes local staff will realize that these spaces exist and will have doors cut-in to use them for storage, but often this results in other problems like fire code violations.  these spaces may lack sprinklers and might contain electrical or gas fittings that aren't as protected as they would be in spaces designed for regular access, and in auditoriums in particular it's common for the theater techs who do set design and construction to have flammable materials because they're the most workable materials, so paint, wood, paper, cardboard, and the results of work such as sawdust could end up inside.

Hidden infrastructure can be fascinating but it can also be dangerous.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dbirchall: When you've just pulled an all-nighter at MIT building a teleporter, sometimes you're off by a few feet on the first try.


gifs.cackhanded.netView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The man apparently didn't get heed the advisory that they'd taken platform 9 3/4 out of service.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
hmm, I really need to start hitting Preview before Add Comment.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.