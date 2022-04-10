 Skip to content
(Ozarks First)   Small kids will inhale ANYTHING   (ozarksfirst.com) divider line
10
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sources inform me that in Ozark, kids might inhale meth, heroin, crack, krokodil, or any other substance they come in contact with.

/may be misinformed
//or totally on target
///no plans to go there and find out
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rock? How the hell is that possible? You can't chew on it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: A rock? How the hell is that possible? You can't chew on it.


Duh, that's why he had to inhale it instead.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A friend's kid had a dried bean bean stuck in his ear last week.  She said it was probably the most expensive one she'll ever buy.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ryker? Seriously, white people, stop.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sources say they woke up quick, at a bout' noon,
just thought they needed to be in compton soon....
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why would inhaling a rock cause vision problems, unless it was from brain damage sure to lack of oxygen. That article was so poorly written.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What does the rock say? KLUNK
 
mama2tnt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Ryker? Seriously, white people, stop.


LOL

You'd loathe me and my sons, then. Can you guess?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
