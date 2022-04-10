 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 10 is 'liason' as in: "From the makers of The Clapper, the new laser-controlled light switch has a catchy jingle: ♪ 'Liason, Lase off, the Laser' ♪"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By the way, the word is L I A I S O N.   Two Is.

I thought Kylo Ren was Liaison.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: By the way, the word is L I A I S O N.   Two Is.

I thought Kylo Ren was Liaison.


One of the most frequently misspelled words in the English language.  subby couldn't get it right, even though IT'S RIGHT THERE.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The bum liaison the park bench"
 
saywhat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Or Donald Trump has a liaison who belongs in jail.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chitownmike: "The bum liaison the park bench"


Dammit, good job.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ya, thanks...now I have liason disease
 
AllyOop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I enjoy these word of the days, thanks Subbsiaison
 
Spego
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Are you Lena's son?"
"No, Lia's son."
 
