 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   "This is bowling, there are rules." 5 shot at a bowling alley. Difficulty: Canada   (windsor.ctvnews.ca) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Opposition, Ford Explorer Sport Trac, English-language films, American films, Westminster system, Wound, Pickup truck, opposition parties  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2022 at 11:12 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thankfully this didn't happen at the Windsor Ballet.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The_Sponge: Thankfully this didn't happen at the Windsor Ballet.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I understood that reference.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cultural exchange! You gave us poutine, we gave you mass shootings. Not sure who the loser is in this one.
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone didn't mark it zero.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1 per bowling pin?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stevenboof: 1 per bowling pin?


Rats.  Beat me to it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"They were Canadians, Walter?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon that country.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's called floor curling and if you use the b word again I'll blow your farking head off.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Take 'em bowling,
take 'em bowling.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.