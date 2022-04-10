 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Not news: Police take food delivery driver in to custody. Fark: Police deliver ice cream before it melts   (kaukaunacommunitynews.com) divider line
12
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop: Here's your pint of ice cream
Ice Cream Customer: Uh, I ordered four pints
Cop: Must have been some mistake with the order
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since they're cops, I'm assuming they did not knock before entering the place to make the delivery.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One good cop redeems the entire, and I mean ENTIRE barrel.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Following a subsequent dispute over the tip, Police were later forced to shoot and kill the homeowner."
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby this is fark
 
BFletch651
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damn, that's cold.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Since they're cops, I'm assuming they did not knock before entering the place to make the delivery.


"I mean, thanks for the ice cream, officer, but why'd you have to shoot my dog?"
 
Gough
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It looks as if the behavior of at least some of the members of the Appleton Police force has improved since my last encounters with them.  In fairness to them, said encounter was in May, 1970 when three of them frog marched me into the office of the Outagamie County Draft Board.
 
invictus2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Damn, that's cold.


Batman-Mr. Freeze Puns!
Youtube YkTHtWX7CCY
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look at these people.  The cop is stoned  as hell, and just about turned his gun on the girl when she opened the door--it's his training.  Daughter doesn't know anything, but she knows that she'd never hang out with the type of scumbags who have to deliver food to get by.  Jesus. This cop is pretty intense, though, and he says that he can take her to a keg party, and it will be "all legal" wink wink.

Mom's also on the prowl, that's why  she orders so much ice cream.  This is the best order she's gotten yet.  She's going to put up a social media page about it, and maybe one of those good-looking internet guys will come along and take her away from all this.  What kind of life is this, when you order things all day long and you can't even depend on them being delivered?  She needs more.  Maybe a personal servant.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What the fark
No inquiry into why this person was arrested
Delivering farking ice cream
Did they arrest the farking schwann's guy?

You had to arrest someone for delivering ice cream?
This person's in jail. They probably lost their "job" with whatever shiatty Postmates/YoutubeEats/SlaveXpress organization pays them a pittance to drive around with melty shiat. They probably won't make their rent or car payment this month because they're locked up on some bullshiat

//Also who orders ice cream?
//Leave your house
 
Nirbo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It cost the city 20 hours of overtime, but it was worth it."
 
