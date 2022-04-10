 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Day 46 of WW3: The Russians have a new general in charge of everything (for the first time since the invasion started). Will it make a difference or is it just chair rearrangement on the SS Putintanic? It's your Sunday Ukraine War thread   (msn.com) divider line
79
    More: Followup, MSN  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Apr 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Welp, that's not awesome. Gonna get a lot worse before it gets better.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In my opinion, he really needs to evaluate the field in person.

At least in sniper range.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
remember the DNC break in?
there was one group from the FSB, and a whole other group from the GRU.

and neither group knew the other was in the DNC servers?

yeah  this is just how Russia operates.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, there will be only one fall guy for the failure? Not exactly a great position to be in.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever try to turn a laden oil tanker with no rudder?
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So here are some that Farkers have donated to / mentioned:

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking if the mods removing this whole list.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generally speaking, uh...this was supposed to be a General pun but I suck.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not too worried
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


He looks really thrilled, "what? me? in charge? uh...."
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: [cdn.cnn.com image 460x259]

He looks really thrilled, "what? me? in charge? uh...."


"I was the doorman at the Ritz Carlton and all of a sudden frumpy face to my right told me that I, too, can be a war hero. It was either that or fall down an open elevator shaft."

/got nothing
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's inevitable that the west will have to deal with Russia at some point. The longer we wait the worse the outcome will be. Time to strike while the bear is wounded.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Management 101- When you're an utter failure instead of resigning, you Reorg to set up a new scapegoat
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's bombing hospitals, apartments, civilians and destroying critical infrastructure, kidnapping children, killing refugees - but apparently now thinks the last guy was too soft and needed to be replaced. That's not good.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new general. Better than the old general. Until he gets killed, then then next general is the new general. Better than the old general...
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: He's bombing hospitals, apartments, civilians and destroying critical infrastructure, kidnapping children, killing refugees - but apparently now thinks the last guy was too soft and needed to be replaced. That's not good.


There was no last guy, as in no overall commandrr of the military effort in Ukraine.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fitting picture for the new Col Gen.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did the GRU drag him out of a bar thirty minutes before the photo op?

It's troubling his only medal commendations pertain to Syria. There they treated civilians as the enemy.
Yes, much as they've already been doing in Ukraine. But this guy is brutal. He wields a sledgehammer. It's his only tool.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


soon
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this guys jam is killing civilians but since his las duty was Syria no one noticed. funny how that changes when white people are getting killed.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I like McClallan, he f*cks"

- Abraham Lincoln.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: It's inevitable that the west will have to deal with Russia at some point. The longer we wait the worse the outcome will be. Time to strike while the bear is wounded.


I don't know why you think that.
I think its in "The Art of War:" When your enemy is making a mistake, do not interrupt him.The longer we wait, the more personnel and materiel they waste in Ukraine. Putin wanted WW3, he wanted a war with "the West" then he could get China involved, and fire nukes. We're denying him that.No matter how this turns out for Ukraine, the Russian economy is ruined, any clout they had as a 21st Century Superpower is gone, their military if not decimated, is demoralized and globally humiliated.The longer we wait, they less of a threat Russia is on the world stage. We can win WW3 here without ever firing a shot.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


"This business will get out of control. It will get out of control, and we'll be lucky to live through it!"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukrainians will kill him too.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My main complaint about Hillary (and please note, I voted for her enthusiastically) was that she's a bit too Hawkish for my tastes. But Joe isn't hawkish enough here. If Hillary and Joe fell in love and had a baby POTUS...

Really, Joe, it's time for more. I don't want to send our kids off to fight Russians, but Russians in Ukraine absolutely must be crushed right the f*ck now. They must see this only as an abject failure.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When UK leader Boris Johnson visited UA yesterday he promised more military weapons.  He mentioned sending anti-ship rockets.  If this true, and the rockets get sent to UA soon.  Sinking or hurting Russian ships is critical to getting UA ports open.

The war is over and Russia doesn't even know it.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Basically, that says nobody's been leading until now.  Makes sense based on events.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everyday I check in to make sure these folks are still kicking ass. Well I hope no news is outstanding news. 
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Bookmark
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Hooferatheart: It's inevitable that the west will have to deal with Russia at some point. The longer we wait the worse the outcome will be. Time to strike while the bear is wounded.

I don't know why you think that.
I think its in "The Art of War:" When your enemy is making a mistake, do not interrupt him.The longer we wait, the more personnel and materiel they waste in Ukraine. Putin wanted WW3, he wanted a war with "the West" then he could get China involved, and fire nukes. We're denying him that.No matter how this turns out for Ukraine, the Russian economy is ruined, any clout they had as a 21st Century Superpower is gone, their military if not decimated, is demoralized and globally humiliated.The longer we wait, they less of a threat Russia is on the world stage. We can win WW3 here without ever firing a shot.


I hear what you are saying but the human being in me wonders how many babies are we going to let be raped to death, how many cities are we going to let be flattened, how many children under 10 we are going to let be raped AND TORTURED to death while we are waiting for Russia to run out of steam.

And the other side of that quote is, or should be, if your enemy is making a mistake, don't give them the space to figure out how to correct it.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: My main complaint about Hillary (and please note, I voted for her enthusiastically) was that she's a bit too Hawkish for my tastes. But Joe isn't hawkish enough here. If Hillary and Joe fell in love and had a baby POTUS...

Really, Joe, it's time for more. I don't want to send our kids off to fight Russians, but Russians in Ukraine absolutely must be crushed right the f*ck now. They must see this only as an abject failure.



Let's wait and see if Macro loses in France due to inflation.  If he does, Ukraine is in real trouble, because every western politician will see the loss as the limits of what can be done to help Ukraine.


Biden is already focused on gas prices, which is pathetic, but it is the only thing many Americans care about.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Serious question...
Why doesn't Israel go in and attack Russia.  Isn't their whole thing about never letting another genocide happen.  Russia is killing UA Jewish people.  UA has a Jewish president and several Jewish leaders in government.

Or maybe a team of Israel spies deep inside of Russia to kill Putin.  Israel spent how many years hunting down and killing German Nazis?

Now is time to hunt down and kill some Russian Nazis.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Serious question...
Why doesn't Israel go in and attack Russia.  Isn't their whole thing about never letting another genocide happen.  Russia is killing UA Jewish people.  UA has a Jewish president and several Jewish leaders in government.

Or maybe a team of Israel spies deep inside of Russia to kill Putin.  Israel spent how many years hunting down and killing German Nazis?

Now is time to hunt down and kill some Russian Nazis.


When push comes to shove, Israel serves Israel, and there are a lot of uber-wealthy Russians with dual Israeli citizenship. Not to mention that Israel is committing ethnic cleansing of its own.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Hooferatheart: It's inevitable that the west will have to deal with Russia at some point. The longer we wait the worse the outcome will be. Time to strike while the bear is wounded.

I don't know why you think that.
I think its in "The Art of War:" When your enemy is making a mistake, do not interrupt him.The longer we wait, the more personnel and materiel they waste in Ukraine. Putin wanted WW3, he wanted a war with "the West" then he could get China involved, and fire nukes. We're denying him that.No matter how this turns out for Ukraine, the Russian economy is ruined, any clout they had as a 21st Century Superpower is gone, their military if not decimated, is demoralized and globally humiliated.The longer we wait, they less of a threat Russia is on the world stage. We can win WW3 here without ever firing a shot.


WWIII has always been China centric when it comes to American war games. Russia is a two bit player that can barely afford the ante.

Its been said over and over again, but why not one more time.
Russia was overestimated because they have/had significant manpower and materiel. They were expected to overwhelm Ukraine via brute force.
China is a whole different scenario.
 
janzee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
>The appointment of Dvornikov, who has been described as the "Butcher of Syria" and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's favorite generals.

I suspect things are going to get a lot worse.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: brainlordmesomorph: Hooferatheart: It's inevitable that the west will have to deal with Russia at some point. The longer we wait the worse the outcome will be. Time to strike while the bear is wounded.

I don't know why you think that.
I think its in "The Art of War:" When your enemy is making a mistake, do not interrupt him.The longer we wait, the more personnel and materiel they waste in Ukraine. Putin wanted WW3, he wanted a war with "the West" then he could get China involved, and fire nukes. We're denying him that.No matter how this turns out for Ukraine, the Russian economy is ruined, any clout they had as a 21st Century Superpower is gone, their military if not decimated, is demoralized and globally humiliated.The longer we wait, they less of a threat Russia is on the world stage. We can win WW3 here without ever firing a shot.

I hear what you are saying but the human being in me wonders how many babies are we going to let be raped to death, how many cities are we going to let be flattened, how many children under 10 we are going to let be raped AND TORTURED to death while we are waiting for Russia to run out of steam.

And the other side of that quote is, or should be, if your enemy is making a mistake, don't give them the space to figure out how to correct it.


you said "rape" twice

And as bad as the Russians are (and even as bad as the Nazis were) I don't think "raping babies to death" was ever on anyone's official list of things to do.

The "human being in me" wants to avoid Global Thermonuclear War.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
brainlordmesomorphThe "human being in me" wants to avoid Global Thermonuclear War. We aren't avoiding a nuclear exchange, we are only postponing it.
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even if the new guy comes in and starts kicking asses all the way down the chain of command, it'll be a long time before the Russian army changes its doctrine.
The reason UA is having so much success against them is they used the last eight years to build an NCO corps and train young officers to take initiative on their own instead of passing everything through the general's office.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Whatever your take on the Winds of Change letters (reportedly from someone inside the FSB), here is Letter #15.

Essentially, unrest inside Russia has only been increasing against vehicles with a V or Z symbol.  Russia plans to start painting these on buildings to lure (or manufacture) attacks on residential buildings.  This would allow the government to invoke terrorism laws and justify elevation of the Ukraine effort above a 'special mission'.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Fitting picture for the new Col Gen.
[Fark user image image 425x299]

Did the GRU drag him out of a bar thirty minutes before the photo op?

It's troubling his only medal commendations pertain to Syria. There they treated civilians as the enemy.
Yes, much as they've already been doing in Ukraine. But this guy is brutal. He wields a sledgehammer. It's his only tool.


Oh, so he has a clownbat
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: brainlordmesomorphThe "human being in me" wants to avoid Global Thermonuclear War. We aren't avoiding a nuclear exchange, we are only postponing it.


So your in favor of launching nukes now??

Thanks I'll take Joe Biden's approach.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chucknasty: this guys jam is killing civilians but since his las duty was Syria no one noticed. funny how that changes when white people are getting killed.


Oh I see. You're helping.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know if this was talked about here.
German spies have radio communication talking about war crimes.  When German government says you did a war crime, you did a war crime. German government knows a thing or two about war crimes.


English version below.

https://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/possible-evidence-of-russian-atrocities-german-intelligence-intercepts-radio-traffic-discussing-the-murder-of-civilians-in-bucha-a-0a191c96-634f-4d07-8c5c-c4a772315b0d
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: namegoeshere: brainlordmesomorph: Hooferatheart: It's inevitable that the west will have to deal with Russia at some point. The longer we wait the worse the outcome will be. Time to strike while the bear is wounded.

I don't know why you think that.
I think its in "The Art of War:" When your enemy is making a mistake, do not interrupt him.The longer we wait, the more personnel and materiel they waste in Ukraine. Putin wanted WW3, he wanted a war with "the West" then he could get China involved, and fire nukes. We're denying him that.No matter how this turns out for Ukraine, the Russian economy is ruined, any clout they had as a 21st Century Superpower is gone, their military if not decimated, is demoralized and globally humiliated.The longer we wait, they less of a threat Russia is on the world stage. We can win WW3 here without ever firing a shot.

I hear what you are saying but the human being in me wonders how many babies are we going to let be raped to death, how many cities are we going to let be flattened, how many children under 10 we are going to let be raped AND TORTURED to death while we are waiting for Russia to run out of steam.

And the other side of that quote is, or should be, if your enemy is making a mistake, don't give them the space to figure out how to correct it.

you said "rape" twice

And as bad as the Russians are (and even as bad as the Nazis were) I don't think "raping babies to death" was ever on anyone's official list of things to do.

The "human being in me" wants to avoid Global Thermonuclear War.


Did you skip yesterday's thread? Because Russian orcs are literally filming themselves raping babies to death and posting the videos on Telegram.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chucknasty: this guys jam is killing civilians but since his las duty was Syria no one noticed. funny how that changes when white people are getting killed.


Oh, we noticed alright but Trumpy bear was too busy pulling US troops out of the conflict and handing over premade airbases to Putin's lads.
Britain having a useless, bigoted git for a PM meant we weren't going to do anything about it either.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First order of business: More war crimes
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Serious question...
Why doesn't Israel go in and attack Russia.  Isn't their whole thing about never letting another genocide happen.  Russia is killing UA Jewish people.  UA has a Jewish president and several Jewish leaders in government.

Or maybe a team of Israel spies deep inside of Russia to kill Putin.  Israel spent how many years hunting down and killing German Nazis?

Now is time to hunt down and kill some Russian Nazis.


The Israeli government is significantly conservative leaning and xenophobic.
They don't trust outsiders.
Even their moderates would be considered conservative in Western terms.
Remember when they creamed their britches after TFG moved the embassy? Now they're damn near silent.
Plus, Israel is exactly like Saudi Arabia. They're small players on the world stage that punch above their weight class.
Basically, they're the Joe Manchins.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll say one thing about the guy, he looks like his tailor is about as good at Gen.Uniform sewing as he is making flack vests with cardboard panels. The coat looks like it has been pinned but not yet sown and pressed. And the double breasted buttons are listing to the right. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smileyphase
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: BadCosmonaut: Serious question...
Why doesn't Israel go in and attack Russia.  Isn't their whole thing about never letting another genocide happen.  Russia is killing UA Jewish people.  UA has a Jewish president and several Jewish leaders in government.

Or maybe a team of Israel spies deep inside of Russia to kill Putin.  Israel spent how many years hunting down and killing German Nazis?

Now is time to hunt down and kill some Russian Nazis.

When push comes to shove, Israel serves Israel, and there are a lot of uber-wealthy Russians with dual Israeli citizenship. Not to mention that Israel is committing ethnic cleansing of its own.


Smarting this made me sad.
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.