(Yahoo)   You keep using that word "sacrilegious." I do not think it means what you think it means   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
11
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Singapore is serious about punshment.

They got off lucky.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
frinkiac.com
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Dammit.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well it's a good thing they got a handle on that before it got out of control... whatever that was.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image

\looks like I get to do it
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Singapore is extremely conservative. I believe the ban on chewing gum is still enacted there. These first graders are just learning that any sort of messing around won't be tolerated, because it won't be.

It makes me think of the movie Footloose. They'll either toe the line or they'll become the most dedicated disciples of the goddess Athena in centuries and show the town how to party.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Singapore is extremely conservative. I believe the ban on chewing gum is still enacted there. These first graders are just learning that any sort of messing around won't be tolerated, because it won't be.

It makes me think of the movie Footloose. They'll either toe the line or they'll become the most dedicated disciples of the goddess Athena in centuries and show the town how to party.


Isn't partying more of a Bacchus thing?
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
After reading the article, the question comes to mind of "What if the girls that were doing this were Wiccan and Athena was one of the gods they prayed to? No disrespect intended to the other students and no potential blasphemy.

Of course, with where they are, claiming that would likely have caused them to be brutally punished in public for heresy. The only reason Singapore is as wealthy and developed as it is comes from geography with a port right next to the busiest straight for shipping in the world, making it the perfect cargo hub, and rich Asian families stashing money out of their home countries or simply moving out of them to Singapore since their money grants them better property and personal rights than back at home.

\a lot of rich Chinese have moved there
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ less than a minute ago  
memegenerator.net
 
Wessoman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why is this Sacrilegious? It's not like they were using a violin to pick their teeth or something...
Fark user image
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why no worship if worship shape?

Why have Goddess if no want followers?

/confused pagan is confused

Bslim: Aussie_As: Singapore is extremely conservative. I believe the ban on chewing gum is still enacted there. These first graders are just learning that any sort of messing around won't be tolerated, because it won't be.

It makes me think of the movie Footloose. They'll either toe the line or they'll become the most dedicated disciples of the goddess Athena in centuries and show the town how to party.

Isn't partying more of a Bacchus thing?


Most liked to party.  Dionysus/Bacchus just turned the dial to 11 - and then broke off the knob.
 
