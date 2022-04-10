 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 884: "Textures 2". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
26
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2022 at 12:01 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Textures 2

Description: Pictures that exhibit things that are rough, smooth, furry, rippled, ridged, grainy, bumpy, prickly, etc.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Muno
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


New Ice, Hayden Lake, ID
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rain on a Car Roof
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCF2258-3 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/agave plant
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Root system of a fallen redwood. Redwood National Park, Orick, CA.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Moss on a fallen Redwood. Redwood National Park, Orick, CA.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunset over Agate Beach, Trinidad, CA.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


9

Chipped paint
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Moth Wing
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lake Superior water, sand, rock, grass
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Sand, Surf, and Sky
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lichen on tree branch
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pond with cormorant
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stink bug on leaf
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I could have put the teakettle guy in the reflection but that would violate the rules.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  


/freemasons grave
//expired film
///expired freemason
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Glasslike by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yarn by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
fullsizeoutput_dde by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
fullsizeoutput_163 by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
fullsizeoutput_3a1 by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.