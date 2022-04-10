 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bellingham Herald)   Locals can't decide if a weird looking cloud is aliens or a military experiment, seem awfully quick to rule out vapor condensation   (bellinghamherald.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2022 at 2:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chatoyance
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cthulu has taken to the skies. Pray
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, since it can't possibly be a missile or a crashing satellite or meteor IT MUST BE ALIENS!!! AAAAHHH!
 
squidloe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Smoke signals
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's difficult to tell from this vantage point whether the giant space squid will consume us or merely enslave us.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Condensation
Youtube CQGW46B6x_4

/got nothing
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn your 5-Alarm chili and and half-price Tequila specials!!!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.