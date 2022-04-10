 Skip to content
(Vice)   Amtrak: Let's restore this passenger service that's been wiped out since Hurricane Katrina. Freight Rail: The tracks are too busy for that. Amtrak: No they're not, check out our Twitch stream proving it   (vice.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rode Amtrak to commute, just like Joe Biden, for six years. The problem is that Amtrak does not own most of the rails they travel on, especially outside the Northeast Corridor. Freight lines own the tracks.

The freight lines are not obligated, in any sense, to provide track space to Amtrak. They will sell extra capacity if they want to, but they don't have to. What is happening here is that Amtrak wants track space and the freight companies are refusing to sell it.

I don't know why, since my travel with Amtrak was done on freight tracks and service suffered because of it. The Richmond to DC tracks were farking terrible for on-time performance. Amtrak can advertise a route, but their on-time performance for the six years I used it was about 45%, which is abysmal.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've seen this thread before.

Person 1: "It's a shame we don't have high speed rail in the US."
Persons 2&3: "Amtrack loses billions of dollars a year!"
Persons 4-8: "Achtually In most modern Western countries..."
9-14 are something about size and scale of the US compared to other countries
After a while it's just two people arguing with each other, and every time you check your "Recent" tab you'll see +1 comment like it's a last post thread the mods refuse to let die.
 
