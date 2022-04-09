 Skip to content
(Patch)   Tik Tok challenge pro tip. If you hurt yourself everyone laughs at what an idiot you are. If you hurt strangers everyone laughs at what an idiot you are as you're being arrested   (patch.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, University of Georgia, Georgia Bulldogs player Warren Brinson, Cannon, university police report, video footage, Orbeez Challenge, Gun, BB gun  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus Christ, you could shoot someone's eye out.

Spice Must Flow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why is there never a TikTok challenge to pick up garbage. Or feed strangers. Or send me money.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Children playground + 30 years = TikTok challenge
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Why is there never a TikTok challenge to pick up garbage. Or feed strangers. Or send me money.


There are plenty of tiktoks of people filming themselves how generous they are. So very generous. Look how generous they are. Aren't they just the best? Look how much shares they get. Aww, just the best.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Why is there never a TikTok challenge to pick up garbage. Or feed strangers. Or send me money.


I was thinking why not the "complete your homework before dinner" or "clean your room without being asked challenge.

Not exciting enough?
How about the "hot girl have wild sex with random middle aged male that's 5'8", 180 lbs, wears glasses, drives a Mazda, lives in Richmond and will be hanging out at the front of the Kroger off Midlothian turnpike tomorrow at 4pm" challenge? I hear it's the newest, most popular craze.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Remember kids, it's not a real TikTok challenge unless the police are warning communities about it and people are winding up injured, jailed, or dead. So maybe stick with the mock TikTok challenges made from bean curd and natural seasonings instead. They're a healthier alternative.
 
