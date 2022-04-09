 Skip to content
(12 Tomatoes.com)   Oh look...it's THIS thread again (this time, with a "color-changing" hat). Yay
43
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's bloooooooooo!
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why TF is shiat like this even a thing on the Internet.  My hair does the same damn thing depending on low light or sunlight.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Why TF is shiat like this even a thing on the Internet.  My hair does the same damn thing depending on low light or sunlight.


Because it's the internet. 25 years ago the most popular thing was an animated GIF of a dancing baby.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's red
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: It's bloooooooooo!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: harleyquinnical: Why TF is shiat like this even a thing on the Internet.  My hair does the same damn thing depending on low light or sunlight.

Because it's the internet. 25 years ago the most popular thing was an animated GIF of a dancing baby.


Yesterday it was "why does aluminum foil have a shiny side and a dull side?"

The masses are dumb as dog shiat
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.


I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.

I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.


So is it "gif" or "gif".
Fight me!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: The masses are dumb as dog shiat


As the French say, such is life.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Why TF is shiat like this even a thing on the Internet.  My hair does the same damn thing depending on low light or sunlight.


Just a question: Are these pube hairs?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.

I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.


The dress caused an irrational amount of anger in my family. I'm the only person who moved away from where I grew up, so I usually go home around my birthday to celebrate. The dress was blowing up all over the internet, and almost everyone in my family thought the dress was white - but not either one of my Sisters-in-Law. I get along with one of them, but the one I don't get along with started an argument that spun out of control in record time. She's a grade school teacher, so she has this unique talent where she's condescending and wrong all at the same time. It's infuriating.

She kept insisting the dress was blue, and I was like "I don't see it." Then she said it's probably because I'm colorblind or stupid, or both. So I thoughtfully suggested that I thought she was a c*nt, and she threw a coffee mug at my computer and broke the screen.

When I got up to maybe give her a "love tap" (not really, I've never hit her no matter how much she seems to want me to) her husband - my little brother, who is three inches taller and 50 pounds heavier than I am - tackled me in my parent's kitchen and I broke one of my fingers going down.

This happened at 9 in the morning. Like, I can't even say we were drunk and that's what set it off. Fark that dress.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Thoreny: Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.

I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.

The dress caused an irrational amount of anger in my family. I'm the only person who moved away from where I grew up, so I usually go home around my birthday to celebrate. The dress was blowing up all over the internet, and almost everyone in my family thought the dress was white - but not either one of my Sisters-in-Law. I get along with one of them, but the one I don't get along with started an argument that spun out of control in record time. She's a grade school teacher, so she has this unique talent where she's condescending and wrong all at the same time. It's infuriating.

She kept insisting the dress was blue, and I was like "I don't see it." Then she said it's probably because I'm colorblind or stupid, or both. So I thoughtfully suggested that I thought she was a c*nt, and she threw a coffee mug at my computer and broke the screen.

When I got up to maybe give her a "love tap" (not really, I've never hit her no matter how much she seems to want me to) her husband - my little brother, who is three inches taller and 50 pounds heavier than I am - tackled me in my parent's kitchen and I broke one of my fingers going down.

This happened at 9 in the morning. Like, I can't even say we were drunk and that's what set it off. Fark that dress.


That is quite possibly the greatest CSB ever shared.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

valenumr: Thoreny: Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.

I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.

So is it "gif" or "gif".
Fight me!


Obama says "hard G." But the creator of the file format says soft G.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lsherm: But the creator of the file format says soft G


He's wrong.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Lsherm: But the creator of the file format says soft G

He's wrong.


He's also dead
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Thoreny: Lsherm: But the creator of the file format says soft G

He's wrong.

He's also dead


Oh, then he's DEFINITELY wrong...
 
Arxane
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: valenumr: Thoreny: Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.

I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.

So is it "gif" or "gif".
Fight me!

Obama says "hard G." But the creator of the file format says soft G.


The creator of the format wrote a slide that said, "It's pronounced JIF, not GIF."

Think about that for a second...
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But how much do I tip when I wear that hat and does the percentage change with the color?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Arxane: Lsherm: valenumr: Thoreny: Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.

I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.

So is it "gif" or "gif".
Fight me!

Obama says "hard G." But the creator of the file format says soft G.

The creator of the format wrote a slide that said, "It's pronounced JIF, not GIF."

Think about that for a second...


Who gives a shiat how the inventor pronounces it?

It has a Hard G
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did work for Hermes. Met a guy whose job it is to make sure the lighting is correct in all their stores. Apparently it is pretty important when a scarf is $1200.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How do you keep a redditor in suspense?

cdn.greatlifepublishing.netView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Arxane: Lsherm: valenumr: Thoreny: Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.

I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.

So is it "gif" or "gif".
Fight me!

Obama says "hard G." But the creator of the file format says soft G.

The creator of the format wrote a slide that said, "It's pronounced JIF, not GIF."

Think about that for a second...


I thought about it and came to the realization the creator deliberately miss-pronounced it to be an asshole.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have dark green/dark brown color blindness but I don't think I'd get into a brawl about it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sometimes we argue about the dumbest stuff.

It's an interesting discussion when we engage our brains about perception, color theory, etc, but mostly it's stupid hills to die on.

I just find the color ones mostly boring, as color correction has existed for so long in photography and film, I give up on the trick question crap, find a color picker, and go with that. And when someone goes "lol, it's actually", i don't care, because all we had was a picture to go on. What matters is the picture.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thoreny: harleyquinnical: Why TF is shiat like this even a thing on the Internet.  My hair does the same damn thing depending on low light or sunlight.

Because it's the internet. 25 years ago the most popular thing was an animated GIF of a dancing baby.


Probably the same people ask for Amazon gifts on the internet. Oh the irony
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Why TF is shiat like this even a thing on the Internet.  My hair does the same damn thing depending on the color of the light source


Fxt
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Thoreny: Lsherm: But the creator of the file format says soft G

He's wrong.

He's also dead


That'll 'ern 'im!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The dress thing was stupid. Different people were answering different questions: what color does the dress appear in this lightingvs. if the lighting were replaced with a bright white light, what color would the dress be? But just asking "what color is the dress" without context means that everyone is right.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next up, why blue stuff looks black in yellow light.

MYSTERIES OF SCIENCE
 
idsfa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
birthstones.todayView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: cretinbob: Thoreny: Lsherm: But the creator of the file format says soft G

He's wrong.

He's also dead

Oh, then he's DEFINITELY wrong...


Yep
His opinion is no longer relevant
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Why TF is shiat like this even a thing on the Internet.  My hair does the same damn thing depending on low light or sunlight.


It can have some offline entertainment benefits.

I remember years ago with the dress thing. The wife and I were in an ihop one Friday night and started talking about it. The table of teenagers next to us heard with one guy hollering, "Dude! You saw it too! What color do you think it is?!" From there we started going back and forth, and at random other tables started yelling out, and almost everyone in the place was going back and forth about it.

It was just a fun time to see strangers across multiple age groups, races, etc just come together and talk and laugh.

It was refreshing to see humanity within all of us. Something that can only happen in person, and not nearly as likely online.
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The most interesting video on the color brown that you'll see all arbitrary-time-unit.
Brown; color is weird
Youtube wh4aWZRtTwU
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

valenumr: Thoreny: Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.

I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.

So is it "gif" or "gif".
Fight me!


The peanut butter is gif.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My wife had a dress that was hunter green under artificial light but deep brown in sunlight.  And I don't mean some people saw it one way or another; I mean me myself would see it one color inside and walk with her outside and it was another color entirely - and then go back inside to watch it change back.  She found it rather annoying to wear, since she had to coordinate her accessories to work with both colors.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thoreny: harleyquinnical: Why TF is shiat like this even a thing on the Internet.  My hair does the same damn thing depending on low light or sunlight.

Because it's the internet. 25 years ago the most popular thing was an animated GIF of a dancing baby.


But this is like the 27th dancing baby. It's worn out.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.

I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.


It's pop, mofo. Now go pack a lunch.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lindalouwho: Thoreny: Lsherm: The dress was white, that hat is brown, and I'll fight any motherfarker on the planet that says different.

I like that attitude. I'm the same way when it comes to soda. It's soda, not pop, and I will fight to the death anyone who disagrees.

It's pop, mofo. Now go pack a lunch.


Yeah but for you GIF is a soft G, so your opinion doesn't matter.
 
