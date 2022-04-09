 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(live365.com)   Tonight, Paul's Memory Bank is for the One Hit Wonders, in addition to this week's Birthday Corner and Clark solves the mystery of the 'Story of the Century'. Stream should start around 7:15 with random music, show starts at 8PM EDT   (live365.com) divider line
9
    More: Live  
•       •       •

90 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2022 at 7:35 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stream should be live now.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

Actually, BigCliveLive is running long - the MBC showed up. But I can catch that up tomorrow if it runs past your show start.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Actually, BigCliveLive is running long - the MBC showed up. But I can catch that up tomorrow if it runs past your show start.


Is this the same Big Clive that has the many many videos where he dissects rather dodgy electronic gizmos?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Actually, BigCliveLive is running long - the MBC showed up. But I can catch that up tomorrow if it runs past your show start.

Is this the same Big Clive that has the many many videos where he dissects rather dodgy electronic gizmos?


Yes. The livestream is something he started for Covid. Runs approx 3 hours from 4 PM Eastern.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Good evening!


If you were only here a few minutes ago, I played Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting because obviously Sir Elton doesn't fall in the category of "One Hit Wonder"
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: wooden_badger: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Actually, BigCliveLive is running long - the MBC showed up. But I can catch that up tomorrow if it runs past your show start.

Is this the same Big Clive that has the many many videos where he dissects rather dodgy electronic gizmos?

Yes. The livestream is something he started for Covid. Runs approx 3 hours from 4 PM Eastern.


I'm gonna have to start checking that out.  I love his videos.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Yes. The livestream is something he started for Covid. Runs approx 3 hours from 4 PM Eastern.


Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClIzWmVzGPm2zhNT2XZ-Rkw

...and he ran long, so I'll catch the rest tomorrow.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah, Sukiyaki! I finally head of cover of this - in Spanish - by Selena'
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.