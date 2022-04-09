 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Now I'm Nothing. 3 words. 3 Letters. And life was forever changed. On Noise Factor tonight at 10:30 PM ET, it is finally here, the long-awaited Nine Inch Nails special. There's more than NIN, there's Richard Patrick, Gary Numan, and more, stay tuned to the end   (bigeradio.com) divider line
    More: Live  
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Thank you as always, my friend.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Thank you as always, my friend.


Did I get the time right?  It wasn't in the headline so I went by past submissions.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Rev.K: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Thank you as always, my friend.

Did I get the time right?  It wasn't in the headline so I went by past submissions.


Yes, thank you!!! Sorry I forgot!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: Bathia_Mapes: Rev.K: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Thank you as always, my friend.

Did I get the time right?  It wasn't in the headline so I went by past submissions.

Yes, thank you!!! Sorry I forgot!


No worries :)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad that I decided to scroll down just a bit further.  You see I thought our spiritual advisor had forgotten about his show again & I almost threw a thread out there for us to dance around the cyber campfire to.  But he had his act together earlier this evening... maybe next week.

/you'll be happy to know that my NF t-shirt has been worn both yesterday & today
//mainly because I've been replacing the water pump & it seemed like a good shirt to sweat joints in, but it was seen out in public during my #$@#! multiple trips to the hardware store
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: /you'll be happy to know that my NF t-shirt has been worn both yesterday & today


Thank you, my friend! Awesome!!
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pssh... The NIN show?  We all want the all Air Supply show!

It's been awhile since I made some requests... so:

JPT Scare Band - King Rat
Ice T & Slayer - Disorder
Electric Callboy - Pump It (would make a nice segue into your follow up show).
anything by Monster Magnet or The Pretty Reckless
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Play that Johnny Cash song NIN covered.  Reznor's is great, but the original is magnificent.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My loyal and wonderful listeners of FARK.com.....I come with news I wish I didn't have to deliver.


Big E Radio (dot) com will end broadcasting and sign off permanently at the conclusion of the programming day on Sunday, May 1st, 2022.

It's over. And to say that I am disappointed and sad, and even a little angry is a massive understatement.


But through it all, from day one, from DAY F*CKING ONE, many of you have been here and FARK.com has tirelessly helped me promote the show.

To all of you, TO ALL OF YOU, I thank you from the very bottom of my heart.


I received this news just over 24 hours ago.

But we have 3 weeks left together.

Next week's show is already canned and ready for broadcast. In that episode, I break this news to everyone else, but I wanted you all to hear it first.

So if you have requests, I want to hear them....TONIGHT.

If you have a callout you'd like me to make, I'm happy to do that too.


Thank you friends, it has been a wonderful run, in no small part to you.

Onward.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Woo hoo, these t-shirts are going to be valuable collectors items now...

/this sucks
//are there any alternatives that could be set up?  Even if it's you in a thread giving out YT links & saying "Ok, everyone hit play ... 'now'..."
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Uh oh, the across the room happy dancing has started up again...
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"...the long-awaited Nine Inch Nails special. There's more than NIN, there's Richard Patrick, Gary Numan, ..."

Am I the only one who thought they saw a mention of Nine Inch Richards in the first reading of this?

nine inch richards: "Closer To Hogs" (uncensored)
Youtube 1pB7PzdLzSA
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Uh oh, the across the room happy dancing has started up again...


Hahahaha!!!

Tell Mrs. RT she's a treasure.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Darn and other four-letter words!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guns & Roses?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The reason I want your requests tonight is because the penultimate episode of Noise Factor will be recorded TOMORROW.


Lord Bear: JPT Scare Band - King Rat
Ice T & Slayer - Disorder
Electric Callboy - Pump It (would make a nice segue into your follow up show).
anything by Monster Magnet or The Pretty Reckless


Good start.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or maybe there isn't.

F*ck that aged poorly.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rev.K: The reason I want your requests tonight is because the penultimate episode of Noise Factor will be recorded TOMORROW.


Fine, AIR SUPPLY...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean you really need to sign off the air by dividing by zero & playing Air Supply

/see if you can work in a record scratch & that "It's time for this town to get down..."
//what the hell, it's Edmonton they won't know where to look for you to break down the door & turn it off
///Booger
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
By the way, everyone who posts in this thread is getting a shoutout for their support for the show.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rev.K: By the way, everyone who posts in this thread is getting a shoutout for their support for the show.


But what if we're all figments of your imagination.  There has to be rules about going on the air & playing with yourself
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: There has to be rules about going on the air & playing with yourself


The f*ck there is.
 
