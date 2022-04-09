 Skip to content
(CNN)   Average life expectancy dropped. I wonder why   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    Mortality rate, life expectancy, Smallpox, Virginia Commonwealth University, Vaccine, Vaccination, Life expectancy, Dr. Steven Woolf  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It will go up again. Don't worry.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In another timeline, I would be lamenting how the US is looking more and more like Russia in the 1990s, with creeping fascism, drug addiction, crime, inflation, rising wealth disparity, shorter life expectancy, etc.

But this timeline has certainly taken a different turn in the last month or so, reminding me that as bad as things seem to have become in the US, Russia has messed things up far worse. worse so far.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
because of trump of course
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Critical race theory? Is it because of critical race theory? It has to be because of critical race theory.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't it obvious?

Average life expectancy is 76.6 years. So if you're younger than that, you're farking up.

Me? I have like 40 years until I can confidently say I'm not the problem.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Critical race theory? Is it because of critical race theory? It has to be because of critical race theory.


Nope. It's because of abortions.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
mcall.comView Full Size

/cause some dotard said COVID was a hoax that will go away with the heat in April....2020.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The Dog Ate My Homework: Critical race theory? Is it because of critical race theory? It has to be because of critical race theory.

Nope. It's because of abortions.


Critical race abortions is how Texas is going to secede from the Union.

That or the hottest Ska band of 2023.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's multiple factors. Covid killing almost a million people in 2 years is obviously going to spike the graph, but even without that, we have healthcare getting worse, bankruptcy and homelessness skyrocketing, and ever-accelerating poverty making more and more people unable to afford to take care of themselves, along with a weary, depressed, stressed-out populace from a country that's in serious danger of collapsing into fascism.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's all those illegals that are storming over the border from Mexico, stealing our jobs and lives.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At this point, are the old people we're losing really worth keeping around?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

trerro: There's multiple factors. Covid killing almost a million people in 2 years is obviously going to spike the graph, but even without that, we have healthcare getting worse, bankruptcy and homelessness skyrocketing, and ever-accelerating poverty making more and more people unable to afford to take care of themselves, along with a weary, depressed, stressed-out populace from a country that's in serious danger of collapsing into fascism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Summoner101: At this point, are the old people we're losing really worth keeping around?


Hey now... I resent that remark.

56
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Transwomen competing in sports is the real issue.  That, and brown people.
 
