(WFSB Connecticut)   Man samples entire contents of Smoke Shop all at once   (wfsb.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said drive thru!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive by that place every day.  Groton.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have super powers now?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA

"Coher fought against the fire department when they tried to remove him from the truck. "

Bastard kept getting back in... Whats his fark handle?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I drive by that place every day.  Groton.


that's a more sensible route than this dude took
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ab Fab- Patsy makes the kitchen catch fire
Youtube PMFKz7IRPnA
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a pawn shop near the gayborhood that's fairly high end, and it's surrounded by bollards made from lengths of train rail. No smash and grab going to get within 4 feet of the building.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Several Groton Police Officers suffered from smoke inhalation.

Accidental I'm sure
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sgt. Stedanko will have this case solved in no time at all. In fact I wager he will investigate day and night, subsisting on Doritos and Arizona tea until every last bit of evidence has been "cataloged".
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


these guyz know
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why would he fight them? I'd want to get out immediately.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: FTA

"Coher fought against the fire department when they tried to remove him from the truck. "

Bastard kept getting back in... Whats his fark handle?


Also FTFA "The cause of this crash is under investigation by members of the Patrol Division"

I'll take 'drunk as hell' for 200 Alex'!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
croatoan
 
