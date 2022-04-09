 Skip to content
(Politico)   FDA is all hopped up on drugs and doesn't do shiat about food safety   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Food, Food and Drug Administration, Food safety, sweeping food safety law, Baby food, FDA funding, Codex Alimentarius, American food supply  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No shiat. I mean, our food has been full of unnecessary sugars and salts for ages, just for starters. They're certainly not looking out for our health.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's time to get a little more aggressive about supplements marketing themselves as alternative medicine.  They've figured out how to flout the rules and push that envelope that many of them, some even appearing on television and not just your scummy Facebook feed, do indeed seem like they're trying to prevent or cure a disease.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: No shiat. I mean, our food has been full of unnecessary sugars and salts for ages, just for starters. They're certainly not looking out for our health.


You really have no idea what things were like before the FDA do you. Go look up the poison squad. Then go look into how the agency has been crippled by congress over the last two decades, and fark a giant cactus instead of whining that they "dont do anything"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sorry, I only click on organic, free-range, cruelty-free links.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: lindalouwho: No shiat. I mean, our food has been full of unnecessary sugars and salts for ages, just for starters. They're certainly not looking out for our health.

You really have no idea what things were like before the FDA do you. Go look up the poison squad. Then go look into how the agency has been crippled by congress over the last two decades, and fark a giant cactus instead of whining that they "dont do anything"


you are right and it's scary as fu*k
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The fact that a zillion companies can sell suppliments with "not tested or approved by the FDA" with no problem tells you everything you need to know about concern for consumers' safety in America.  Most of the pills in places like GNC are full of sawdust and nobody tests them or gives a crap, so long as they can keep selling them.
 
