(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man steals $600,000 in cryptocurrency while installing security system at elderly person's house   (tampabay.com) divider line
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a good thing that old person didn't trust a huge bank with that crypto!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The charges will be reduced to petty theft when the Crypto value drops tomorrow.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, tried to, anyways.

Looks like another in a string of good life choices.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At the time of writing the assets had dropped to $6000
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: At the time of writing the assets had dropped to $6000


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If crypto is so anonymous how do they know he did it and what he did with it?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: It's a good thing that old person didn't trust a huge bank with that crypto!


That's the thing. Yes, banks are evil. Yes, you should probably not just trust that they have your best interest at heart.

However, they do have some rules that they cannot break and you actually have recourse if they screw you.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ha ha dumb fark bought crypto!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It seems pretty obvious that the haircut drove him to do it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Ha ha dumb fark bought crypto!


At least he didn't buy a hat in Roblox....

/ all accessories in the game Roblox are, essentially, NFTs
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That hairstyle is a hard 27. Step away from the Flowbee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maldinero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Typical "he said - she said" scenario, if this were a sexual assault case.
But since this involves potentially over a half-million $$, "To the Block Chain, Robin!"
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stole $575k.

Bail $60k.

Profit!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Facebook page in Motta's name said he is an IT manager, former cyber security engineer and ethical hacker.

To be fair, he says right up front on his page he's a formerly-ethical hacker.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"While there, Motta stole a Trezor hardware wallet, which lets users store cryptocurrency offline, and found the password to it nearby, police said. "

IT departments everywhere:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did they put out an APB at hair plug clinics?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "While there, Motta stole a Trezor hardware wallet, which lets users store cryptocurrency offline, and found the password to it nearby, police said. "

IT departments everywhere:

[Fark user image image 380x238]


The password was "password".
 
bdub77
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: However, they do have some rules that they cannot break and you actually have recourse if they screw you.


2008-2010 would like a word.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ask Me If I Have A God Complex: That hairstyle is a hard 27. Step away from the Flowbee.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


obligatory
wayne's world suck cut.MPG
Youtube AioVDsXidh0
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Somehow smart enough to accumulate almost $600K but dumb enough to let Leroy steal it.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought the whole idea behind that crap was to make tracking use and ownership difficult?

Man be the guy confessed?  Never talk to cops, ever.
 
mark625
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unpossible! Crypto is anonymous. It's untraceable. It's decentralized. It's a long string of binary digits that is guaranteed to only increase in value!
 
