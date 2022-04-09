 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Scary: Gay community faces meningitis outbreak. Whew: It's easily prevented with a single vaccine. Fark: In the state that hates the word "gay" and vaccines   (outbreaknewstoday.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Meningitis, Infectious disease, Neisseria meningitidis, Immune system, Common cold, Influenza, outbreak of meningococcal disease, Florida Department of Health  
•       •       •

547 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2022 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly, this will do nothing to persuade the majority of the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, especially since they worked on teh evil gays.  They are clearly the mark of the beast.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A little too much rust in your Rusty Venture (NSFW)?
 
lycanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the state that hates the word "gay" and vaccines
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: In the state that hates the word "gay" and vaccines
[Fark user image 245x285] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, they just passed legislation doing just that.  Plus, leaders in Florida spent the last two years speaking out against vaccines.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Sadly, this will do nothing to persuade the majority of the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, especially since they worked on teh evil gays.  They are clearly the mark of the beast.


It will only harm the gay men and gay mxn who are maga.  What percentage of maga is gay?  And shouldnt all the maga get meningitis.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a gitis?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: In the state that hates the word "gay" and vaccines
[Fark user image 245x285] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, pretty dumb.
There are plenty of states who hate gays and vaccines.
But only 1 recently made a "Don't Say Gay" law.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: lycanth: In the state that hates the word "gay" and vaccines
[Fark user image 245x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

Well, they just passed legislation doing just that.  Plus, leaders in Florida spent the last two years speaking out against vaccines.


Yeah, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, don't get mad when people call it a duck.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: lycanth: In the state that hates the word "gay" and vaccines
[Fark user image 245x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah, pretty dumb.
There are plenty of states who hate gays and vaccines.
But only 1 recently made a "Don't Say Gay" law.

Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: What's a gitis?


It's where the men are.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They should have called it Womengitis, so men can't contract it.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: lycanth: In the state that hates the word "gay" and vaccines
[Fark user image 245x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

Well, they just passed legislation doing just that.  Plus, leaders in Florida spent the last two years speaking out against vaccines.


Of course,
If there were vaccinations to prevent the ghey, they would be demanding vaccine mandates for all.

//religious exemptions?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't recall that shot even having any side effects whatsoever (my college required it as having a lot of people living in close quarters like dorms or barracks are where it tends to spread). I remember asking the doc why it wasn't on the list of ones you get as a baby, and he told me that it's normally so rare that it's basically a wash as to whether the vaccine's worth getting (basically the odds of getting the disease or getting a bad reaction to the shot were both 1 in some 8 digit number), but dorm living tips it clearly in favor of getting it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember when MAGA where fainting couches about testing teen age girls for hep c and viganal cancer?
Because OH NO NO NO...little ASHLEIGH would never be sexualiy active.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

optikeye: Remember when MAGA where fainting couches about testing teen age girls for hep c and viganal cancer?
Because OH NO NO NO...little ASHLEIGH would never be sexualiy active.


And don't you dare teach them about how to avoid getting STDs or becoming pregnant.  That's clearly information they don't need to know because teenagers never have sex.  Just tell them not to have sex and bury your head in the sand, that's the Merican way.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, if that's going on, get the vaccine. I had meningitis as a kid, and feeling like someone put your head in a vise and started hitting it with a hammer is really unpleasant.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: What's a gitis?


it's a hard G like gif. Unless it's peanut butter.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.