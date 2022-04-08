 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   If your posh suburban home has been invaded by a wild turkey, no cops are available and professional turkey wranglers cost too much, this lady has a trick to make it leave: just invite it to stay for dinner   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, House, Lisa Spencer, Galliformes, English-language films, CHESTNUT HILL, Turkey, wild turkey, Meantime  
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shoot it with birdshot and have a wonderful turkey dinner?
 
berylman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Best advice: if a wild bird is in your home cut out all the lights and leave one door open. It doesn't want to be their either
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If your posh suburban home has been invaded by Wild Turkey, just drink it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you have wild turkeys you don't live in a posh suburban home, you live in a mcmansion, in the sticks
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Usually, suburban homes invaded by wild turkey just end in domestic violence
 
sandbar67
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It seems like it took her a half hour to figure out that she should open a door
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wild turkeys are delicious. Like, turkey x3; a wild turkey is to regular turkey as regular turkey is to chicken.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Shoot it with birdshot and have a wonderful turkey dinner?


You need a couple of wild turkeys to make decent meal.  Plus they feed primarily on bugs and grubs.  Just get a Butterball and a bottle of Wild Turkey.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think pheasant is tastier.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: If you have wild turkeys you don't live in a posh suburban home, you live in a mcmansion, in the sticks


I'm looking at the area on Google maps.
It looks pretty posh.
My home isn't a mcmansion or in the sticks, and we have turkeys here too.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: If you have wild turkeys you don't live in a posh suburban home, you live in a mcmansion, in the sticks


Not really. Have seen them in residential and commercial areas. They've attacked people in parking lots.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wild turkeys are everywhere these days because we're everywhere these days.  There use to be a gang of one male and six females that roamed around my neighborhood but I haven't seen them in months.  I have pics but they're on my old phone.
 
