(Newschannel 9)   Police investigate shooting in cemetery, hundreds dead   (newschannel9.com) divider line
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the guy was double-fisting Beretta 92eses and also a disgraced secret agent trying to clear his name.

The cops will never find him, unless they have a sexy lady cop who is a good cop, if not a bit jaded. Maybe too jaded.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have made this joke 100,000 times, and we have gotten very efficient at it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
COVID zombies.  No one understands the danger they represent until someone brings up John Galt.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do I suspect gang activity was involved (this is said without knowledge of anything about the victims or suspects or persons who may have been in the cemetery at the time)?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: COVID zombies.  No one understands the danger they represent until someone brings up John Galt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is one shiatty article. Just for fun, I googled the address, and the address they list isn't even real. And it isn't the address of the cemetery. Other news articles list the actual address of the cemetery.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: We have made this joke 100,000 times, and we have gotten very efficient at it.


Heh heh. My dad still has the same lame ass joke anytime we pass a cemetery. " There's a line, everyone's dying to get in". Also, anytime we pass, or drive over railroad tracks "ump, musta just missed it, but it left it's tracks".   I have unfortunately passed these on to my son's. 😏
 
Monac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Boy, armed societies sure are polite!  Yep, having more and more people pack around highly lethal ranged weapons they can use on a instant's impulse if they blow their top is a wonderful thing that solves way more problems than it causes!  Just think of all the tryanny these people have probably prevented...you know, somewhere, somehow.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Pants full of macaroni!!: We have made this joke 100,000 times, and we have gotten very efficient at it.

Heh heh. My dad still has the same lame ass joke anytime we pass a cemetery. " There's a line, everyone's dying to get in". Also, anytime we pass, or drive over railroad tracks "ump, musta just missed it, but it left it's tracks".   I have unfortunately passed these on to my son's. 😏


I came here specifically to make a joke similar to that. It's such a classic.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure someone there knows where the bodies are buried.
 
