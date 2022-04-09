 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Cops 1 Easter Bunny 0   (fox2now.com) divider line
9
    More: Awkward, Crime, Fairview Heights police, St. Clair Square Mall, Easter Bunny, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Police, Assault, following statement  
•       •       •

680 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2022 at 5:50 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Easter is pretty directly linked to unjust arrest, torture, and execution, so it would make sense that the holiday is pretty anti-cop.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm placing odds that the cop said something racist to the bunny guy and assumed the person in the bunny
suit was white..There have been some racial issues with cops in Fairview Heights..That mall
is still pretty busy since it's sort of a regional place to shop for people that come from the rural
surrounding farm towns who want something beside Wal*Mart crap..
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Assaulting an undercover officer Mr.Bunny?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm placing odds that the cop said something racist to the bunny guy and assumed the person in the bunny
suit was white..There have been some racial issues with cops in Fairview Heights..That mall
is still pretty busy since it's sort of a regional place to shop for people that come from the rural
surrounding farm towns who want something beside Wal*Mart crap..


Your theory is sound, except for the part where TFA said the guy was not wearing the bunny costume at the time of the altercation.
 
Geralt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hippoty hoppity, you've been forcibly removed from mall property.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Show me the footage, or let the perp walk. I don't trust anything a cop says. Zero. Nothing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Daddy, why are they tazing the Easter Bunny?

Cause cops are devoted followers of Christ and no gods, even rabbit gods may appear before him.

I'm glad mommy got custody of me
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm guessing an altercation about the level of difficulty regarding Easter Egg hiding places.

/dnrtfa
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.