 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The good news is that it's reducing the number of Canada Geese. The very bad news is that it's decimating all the other bird species as well   (npr.org) divider line
22
    More: Sick, Influenza, bird flu, wild bird populations, particular flu virus, Avian influenza, poultry birds, populations of wild birds, virus  
•       •       •

795 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2022 at 4:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Literally decimating?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye bye, birdies.
:'-(

Imagine something like us having to kill all the birds before they kill us.
Wait, no, don't do that.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Getting this out of the way now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's a vaccine but it removes their God gene, installs 5g and gives the bioluminescence.  It's mandatory according to the Bird Council but The Fat Gander says it's a personal choice.  So, freedom?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know a goose is the world's longest bird if you pull hard enough.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Literally decimating?


Probably.

Disease is nature's population control valve.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Goose trifecta in play.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: You know a goose is the world's longest bird if you pull hard enough.


Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooosnap!

Yuck!

Well there you go (wipes hands) the worlds longest goose.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's loony.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Literally decimating?


Well, it's murdering crows.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The aquarium stopped having penguin encounters because of the virus.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: syrynxx: Literally decimating?

Probably.

Disease is nature's population control valve.


And yet we humans keep coming up with new cheat codes for ourselves...
 
Nirbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Gyrfalcon: syrynxx: Literally decimating?

Probably.

Disease is nature's population control valve.

And yet we humans keep coming up with new cheat codes for ourselves...


We also do a lot of good for animal diseases as well.

Unfortunately we focus more so on the ones we eat.

Unfortunatelier we also do a lot more harm for animal diseases as well.
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Literally decimating?


I still cringe when I hear it, but have given up the fight over the misuse of this word.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 480x256]

Getting this out of the way now.


ITS! FARKING! EMBARRASSING!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Geese are fine. They give you the stink eye and hiss, but they're also super cowards.

Now Sandhill Cranes. They don't fark around.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's worth it.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Goose trifecta in play.


imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Geese are fine. They give you the stink eye and hiss, but they're also super cowards.

Now Sandhill Cranes. They don't fark around.


Regular geese maybe, but Canada geese certainly aren't. I think there was a video here a little while back of a Canada goose chasing a farking bear away.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope that Birds Aren't Real doesn't become a fact in my lifetime.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They are called Cobra Chickens.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NathanAllen: Geese are fine. They give you the stink eye and hiss, but they're also super cowards.

Now Sandhill Cranes. They don't fark around.


Those things walk right up to you, look you in the eye, and say "remember T. Rex? I DO."
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.