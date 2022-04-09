 Skip to content
(7 News Australia)   Father takes 4-year-old daughter down metal tube slide in new multi-million dollar playground. Should be safe, right?   (7news.com.au) divider line
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Previously when we had gone to the park we had found the slide was too fast for her and she had hurt herself a couple of times, so this time my husband thought it was best for him to ride with her using his feet to slow them down," she said.

"That slide is dangerous. Kids come out of there going way too fast. What should we do?"
"How about putting a 90kg weight right behind them?"
"Brilliant."
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CSS: When my son was attending a private preschool, one of the attractions on the playground was a kind of.a dome made out of metal tubing. Kids could climb on the outside of it (maybe 8 feet high?) or dangle from the top inside. My kid was dangling and was dared to let go by another kid. He fell and broke both the bones in right forearm. We learned at that point that another boy in his class had broken his arm the same way two weeks before. I complained.

A few weeks later I got a call from Child Protective Services. They had questions about the structure, the playground supervision, etc. A few weeks after that I watched as a worker took a chainsaw to the legs of the structure, cut it from the ground and rolled it away.

That wasn't even the only time my son broke bones at that school. Three months before the broken arm two of his fingers were crushed when another parent closed a door while my son's fingers were in the hinge area (accidentally). He needed surgery for that injury.

No, we didn't keep him there much longer. Why do you ask?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was a kid, you signed casts, and they were badges of honor.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: When I was a kid, you signed casts, and they were badges of honor.


I mean, it wasn't any different for my childhood.

But do we really want children growing up to be like us?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaViergeNoire: CSS: When my son was attending a private preschool, one of the attractions on the playground was a kind of.a dome made out of metal tubing. Kids could climb on the outside of it (maybe 8 feet high?) or dangle from the top inside. My kid was dangling and was dared to let go by another kid. He fell and broke both the bones in right forearm. We learned at that point that another boy in his class had broken his arm the same way two weeks before. I complained.

A few weeks later I got a call from Child Protective Services. They had questions about the structure, the playground supervision, etc. A few weeks after that I watched as a worker took a chainsaw to the legs of the structure, cut it from the ground and rolled it away.

That wasn't even the only time my son broke bones at that school. Three months before the broken arm two of his fingers were crushed when another parent closed a door while my son's fingers were in the hinge area (accidentally). He needed surgery for that injury.

No, we didn't keep him there much longer. Why do you ask?


Noo the Eagle's Nest! My favorite as a wee lad.

To be fair as a kid our playground surface was piles of sawdust, so we didn't get hurt so much when we fell. Socks were annoying as fark though...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah...he took his child to an AUSTRALIAN playground, the deadliest of all the playgrounds....

/ she's lucky to have survived
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Playground Shut Down Because of Three Stupid Dead Kids
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC don't ride a slide with a kid. You will break their legs. This is not a new problem.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: "Previously when we had gone to the park we had found the slide was too fast for her and she had hurt herself a couple of times, so this time my husband thought it was best for him to ride with her using his feet to slow them down," she said.

"That slide is dangerous. Kids come out of there going way too fast. What should we do?"
"How about putting a 90kg weight right behind them?"
"Brilliant."


Came here to say exactly this. OMG, it's so dangerous!  So we kept doing it, but made sure to up the stakes!

/This is how we end up with a gym mat on the ground with a sad face painted on it as the only playground equipment.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaViergeNoire: CSS: When my son was attending a private preschool, one of the attractions on the playground was a kind of.a dome made out of metal tubing. Kids could climb on the outside of it (maybe 8 feet high?) or dangle from the top inside. My kid was dangling and was dared to let go by another kid. He fell and broke both the bones in right forearm. We learned at that point that another boy in his class had broken his arm the same way two weeks before. I complained.

A few weeks later I got a call from Child Protective Services. They had questions about the structure, the playground supervision, etc. A few weeks after that I watched as a worker took a chainsaw to the legs of the structure, cut it from the ground and rolled it away.

That wasn't even the only time my son broke bones at that school. Three months before the broken arm two of his fingers were crushed when another parent closed a door while my son's fingers were in the hinge area (accidentally). He needed surgery for that injury.

No, we didn't keep him there much longer. Why do you ask?


A chainsaw? What you saw was very likely a metal cutting friction saw.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaViergeNoire: CSS: When my son was attending a private preschool, one of the attractions on the playground was a kind of.a dome made out of metal tubing. Kids could climb on the outside of it (maybe 8 feet high?) or dangle from the top inside. My kid was dangling and was dared to let go by another kid. He fell and broke both the bones in right forearm. We learned at that point that another boy in his class had broken his arm the same way two weeks before. I complained.

A few weeks later I got a call from Child Protective Services. They had questions about the structure, the playground supervision, etc. A few weeks after that I watched as a worker took a chainsaw to the legs of the structure, cut it from the ground and rolled it away.

That wasn't even the only time my son broke bones at that school. Three months before the broken arm two of his fingers were crushed when another parent closed a door while my son's fingers were in the hinge area (accidentally). He needed surgery for that injury.

No, we didn't keep him there much longer. Why do you ask?


Make sure he wears his mouth guard and goggles while using public drinking fountains. I don't want those chainsawed off next when he gets squirted in the eye or chips a tooth.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: JFC don't ride a slide with a kid. You will break their legs. This is not a new problem.


So this. If they use their small legs to stop with your weight behind them, they will snap. The dad broke his daughter's legs.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: SumoJeb: JFC don't ride a slide with a kid. You will break their legs. This is not a new problem.

So this. If they use their small legs to stop with your weight behind them, they will snap. The dad broke his daughter's legs.


Now as a man of science I have to ask.

If you put the little girl behind the grown ass man, how fast would they need to go to break his legs?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse...
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Action Park Jr. I recently watched the doc about that, and one of the things that struck me was the one where kids were getting lacerations from a slide, but they didn't know why. Turns out the lacerations we're caused by teeth from previous riders.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was common sense/knowledge to never ride down a slide with a little kid. They *will* stick their foot out, your weight *will* wrench them around, and they *will* break or injure something. it is physics.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: sleze: SumoJeb: JFC don't ride a slide with a kid. You will break their legs. This is not a new problem.

So this. If they use their small legs to stop with your weight behind them, they will snap. The dad broke his daughter's legs.

Now as a man of science I have to ask.

If you put the little girl behind the grown ass man, how fast would they need to go to break his legs?


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: Nirbo: sleze: SumoJeb: JFC don't ride a slide with a kid. You will break their legs. This is not a new problem.

So this. If they use their small legs to stop with your weight behind them, they will snap. The dad broke his daughter's legs.

Now as a man of science I have to ask.

If you put the little girl behind the grown ass man, how fast would they need to go to break his legs?

[imgs.xkcd.com image 500x342]


And he also does a What-If blog type thing where he answers questions like the one asked, but generally more extreme.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft Australia.  It was either that or the dingo.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because tandem skydiving wasn't wussified enough.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


crikey, mates
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: LaViergeNoire: CSS: When my son was attending a private preschool, one of the attractions on the playground was a kind of.a dome made out of metal tubing. Kids could climb on the outside of it (maybe 8 feet high?) or dangle from the top inside. My kid was dangling and was dared to let go by another kid. He fell and broke both the bones in right forearm. We learned at that point that another boy in his class had broken his arm the same way two weeks before. I complained.

A few weeks later I got a call from Child Protective Services. They had questions about the structure, the playground supervision, etc. A few weeks after that I watched as a worker took a chainsaw to the legs of the structure, cut it from the ground and rolled it away.

That wasn't even the only time my son broke bones at that school. Three months before the broken arm two of his fingers were crushed when another parent closed a door while my son's fingers were in the hinge area (accidentally). He needed surgery for that injury.

No, we didn't keep him there much longer. Why do you ask?

A chainsaw? What you saw was very likely a metal cutting friction saw.


I saw a saw, see?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid dangerous parks were the ones we looked for. It meant they were fun
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: LaViergeNoire: CSS: When my son was attending a private preschool, one of the attractions on the playground was a kind of.a dome made out of metal tubing. Kids could climb on the outside of it (maybe 8 feet high?) or dangle from the top inside. My kid was dangling and was dared to let go by another kid. He fell and broke both the bones in right forearm. We learned at that point that another boy in his class had broken his arm the same way two weeks before. I complained.

A few weeks later I got a call from Child Protective Services. They had questions about the structure, the playground supervision, etc. A few weeks after that I watched as a worker took a chainsaw to the legs of the structure, cut it from the ground and rolled it away.

That wasn't even the only time my son broke bones at that school. Three months before the broken arm two of his fingers were crushed when another parent closed a door while my son's fingers were in the hinge area (accidentally). He needed surgery for that injury.

No, we didn't keep him there much longer. Why do you ask?

Make sure he wears his mouth guard and goggles while using public drinking fountains. I don't want those chainsawed off next when he gets squirted in the eye or chips a tooth.


Too late. We had additional broken arms over the next few years including one at camp and one at his new school. He's not particularly fragile, he just smashes into things at full speed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going down a slide with your kid has always been dangerous. They get a leg caught and now there's your weight behind it and SNAP.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, back in the 50s...
clickamericana.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

clickamericana.comView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Meanwhile, back in the 50s...
[clickamericana.com image 850x598]
[external-preview.redd.it image 850x860]
[clickamericana.com image 650x424]


So farking weird to see kids in grown man hats.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Meanwhile, back in the 50s...
[clickamericana.com image 850x598]
[external-preview.redd.it image 850x860]
[clickamericana.com image 650x424]


The 1850s?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The metal railing is to keep kids from hitting the ground.  The cemetery in the background is just a coincidence.

viraliq.comView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaViergeNoire: CSS: When my son was attending a private preschool, one of the attractions on the playground was a kind of.a dome made out of metal tubing. Kids could climb on the outside of it (maybe 8 feet high?) or dangle from the top inside.


...and then, concerned parents decreed that such barbaric things, and the hard ground beneath them, would KILL ALL OUR KIDS and made us get rid of them.  And after ten years of kids using playgrounds made of farking Tupperware and all being total snowflakes, we learned about a far-away magical land called "Europe" and started ordering KOMPAN playground attractions that used ropes instead of some of the metal tubing... and we were enlightened.

So now my kids can climb up something 15 feet high, with wood chips underneath, because presumably they'll bounce off five ropes on their way down.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The KOMPAN website very helpfully lets you sort their products by "fall distance."  Mwahaha.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw dang it.  I stole that image fair and square.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image 680x952]


Ah, the Republican Slide.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: MythDragon: Meanwhile, back in the 50s...
[clickamericana.com image 850x598]
[external-preview.redd.it image 850x860]
[clickamericana.com image 650x424]

So farking weird to see kids in grown man hats.


There was a time you weren't fully dressed without a hat and a cigarette.

And it built character I say.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Aw dang it.  I stole that image fair and square.


What happened to the original image you posted?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chappelle Show - Aluminum Tubes
Youtube -J5QecD4dsg
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's try this again


FarkingSmurf: The metal railing is to keep kids from hitting the ground.  The cemetery in the background is just a coincidence.

[viraliq.com image 600x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey! Even the playground equipment in Australia tries to kill you.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: FarkingSmurf: Aw dang it.  I stole that image fair and square.

What happened to the original image you posted?


I don't know.  I copied to my clipboard and pasted it.  Looked fine before I posted although I didn't preview.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Australia, radial fractures go counterclockwise.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the playground funded by the local mob?
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are such pussies about playground equipment. They don't bother to teach their kids any personal responsibility - ooh someone dared them to do something - welp guess they better do it - America fark yeah!

Meanwhile in Europe we have kickass slides and rope towers that are 7-10m tall - and guess what - seldom are there injuries and we aren't all a bunch of litigious asshats looking to helicopter parent.

/TLDR: Americans suck at teaching their kids personal responsibility and how to be situationally aware.
// Here is a playground that would be far too unsafe for American eejit kids (Malahide Castle - that rope tower is at least 7m tall and the slide is very long and fast)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Was the playground funded by the local mob?


"You get us our money, or Vinny here is going to take you down the slide."
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Meanwhile, back in the 50s...
[clickamericana.com image 850x598]
[external-preview.redd.it image 850x860]
[clickamericana.com image 650x424]


All of those kids died.  ALL OF THEM!


/of old age.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: FarkingSmurf: Aw dang it.  I stole that image fair and square.

What happened to the original image you posted?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grossmont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image image 470x627]


I know that park!

Hopscotch isn't much better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four-year-old India Greaves

Name doesn't check out, sounds like if she wore some medieval greaves she wouldn't been injured.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Chuck87: FarkingSmurf: Aw dang it.  I stole that image fair and square.

What happened to the original image you posted?

I don't know.  I copied to my clipboard and pasted it.  Looked fine before I posted although I didn't preview.


I hope we've all learned our lesson.

Speficically, perview is four the week.
 
