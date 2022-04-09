 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In what's surely the feel-good story of the day, nation moves to fast-track adoptions of children orphaned by the war in Ukraine. WTF: Nation is Russia. UKRAINE: Kids were forcibly removed, which is a war crime   (businessinsider.co.za) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh yeah given what I read about earlier this deserves a  SICK tag.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Putin actually got this idea from Trump.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mirror mirror on the wall, what's the worst thing of them all?

Calling your enemies what you are is surely going too far.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but Ukraine did that one thing.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that what Christian fundamentalists were/are doing, too? Including in this country?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.


Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Mirror mirror on the wall, what's the worst thing of them all?

Calling your enemies what you are is surely going too far.


Wait - no - I'm wrong. Invading and murdering civilians is waaay worse than any pretend rhyme I can make.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be adopted by families of dead Russian servicemen.  Putin's replacements.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.


Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him have to let him do whatever he wants.

FTFY
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Russia is allowed to exist, expect these kids to be tomorrow's Janissaries in Russia's future wars.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: austerity101: vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.

Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him have to let him do whatever he wants.

FTFY


Which means we need to bring Ukraine under our nuclear umbrella when this is over, or let them have their own, or remove Russia's. Literally any neighbor of Russia or China that wants to go nuclear at this point should be allowed to. And yes, that includes Iran as far as I am concerned. fark the Russian enablers in Jerusalem. Their opinions no longer mean shiat after refusing to condemn Russia and join the embargo.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Nirbo: austerity101: vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.

Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him have to let him do whatever he wants.

FTFY

Which means we need to bring Ukraine under our nuclear umbrella when this is over, or let them have their own, or remove Russia's. Literally any neighbor of Russia or China that wants to go nuclear at this point should be allowed to. And yes, that includes Iran as far as I am concerned. fark the Russian enablers in Jerusalem. Their opinions no longer mean shiat after refusing to condemn Russia and join the embargo.


I'm in the camp of removing Russia's.

We have to remember that at the end of the day, every atrocity we allow to happen is just another note in a Chinese document about what we will and will not tolerate.

Conversely to my stance, I'm too fat to go to war so I can hawk all I like.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

janzee: I think Putin actually got this idea from Trump.


Hitler did it. But close
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nirbo: I'm in the camp of removing Russia's.

I'd like a pony and a private island. I am more likely to get what I want than you are.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Nirbo: I'm in the camp of removing Russia's.

I'd like a pony and a private island. I am more likely to get what I want than you are.


Yeah, countries are actively confiscating oligarch's islands and ponies now.

Who'll be laughing when they auction off all the nukes and you've spent your money on ponies?

Rogue state Nirbo, that's who.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have doubts that Russia has the logistic capability to abduct, transport and house 121,000 children.    Also that the demand for adoptable children is that high in Russia.
Just asking?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: CheatCommando: Nirbo: I'm in the camp of removing Russia's.

I'd like a pony and a private island. I am more likely to get what I want than you are.

Yeah, countries are actively confiscating oligarch's islands and ponies now.

Who'll be laughing when they auction off all the nukes and you've spent your money on ponies?

Rogue state Nirbo, that's who.


may i join? sounds a bit fun
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Nirbo: CheatCommando: Nirbo: I'm in the camp of removing Russia's.

I'd like a pony and a private island. I am more likely to get what I want than you are.

Yeah, countries are actively confiscating oligarch's islands and ponies now.

Who'll be laughing when they auction off all the nukes and you've spent your money on ponies?

Rogue state Nirbo, that's who.

may i join? sounds a bit fun


More fun than a pony island?

You're the kind of weirdo my rogue state needs. Welcome aboard mister Minister of Propaganda.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.

Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him.


We signed a Lend-Lease agreement with Ukraine. With no sunset clause. We are committed to giving the Ukrainians whatever they need for as long as it takes.

/ I am glad that Biden isn't inserting us into another decades long war, even if it seems completely justified right now.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Uh yeah given what I read about earlier this deserves a  SICK tag.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's one way to prop up a failing demographic but JFC.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

janzee: I think Putin actually got this idea from Trump.


Actually, Trump's idea was to put the children in Chinese clothing first.

You know, a false rag operation.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: I have doubts that Russia has the logistic capability to abduct, transport and house 121,000 children.    Also that the demand for adoptable children is that high in Russia.
Just asking?


That's all completely irrelevant.

The only purpose is to do some high-visibility virtue-signaling for the Russian homefront: "We are SAVING those poor unfortunate Ukranian orphans whose home country was taken over by those bad, bad Ukranian Nazi's doing bad Nazi things -- Good thing us morally upstanding Russian soldiers took a stand and went over there to liberate our unfortunate oppressed Ukranian brethren from the clutches of those evil Nazis!"

Whatever happens AFTER the kids get dragged across the border is completely irrelevant, doesn't matter if they stack them 7 high in some forgotten orphanage in Siberia somewhere -- they already served their purpose, AND it adds some additional stigginit to the uppity Ukranians who dared defy the glorious Russian motherland.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

janzee: I think Putin actually got this idea from Trump.


Maybe he gave the idea to Trump, so that someone stupid enough to have "dry run" could test the waters a bit. Trump didn't get in trouble, so, full steam ahead for Putin.

/just spitballin'
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: gameshowhost: Nirbo: CheatCommando: Nirbo: I'm in the camp of removing Russia's.

I'd like a pony and a private island. I am more likely to get what I want than you are.

Yeah, countries are actively confiscating oligarch's islands and ponies now.

Who'll be laughing when they auction off all the nukes and you've spent your money on ponies?

Rogue state Nirbo, that's who.

may i join? sounds a bit fun

More fun than a pony island?

You're the kind of weirdo my rogue state needs. Welcome aboard mister Minister of Propaganda.


excellent

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: CheatCommando: Nirbo: I'm in the camp of removing Russia's.

I'd like a pony and a private island. I am more likely to get what I want than you are.

Yeah, countries are actively confiscating oligarch's islands and ponies now.

Who'll be laughing when they auction off all the nukes and you've spent your money on ponies?

Rogue state Nirbo, that's who.


Are you hiring for an underling willing to be backhanded in public as a show of force from the leader? I do love North Korean military rank displays and the ability to award yourself more medals of bravery.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: austerity101: vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.

Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him.

We signed a Lend-Lease agreement with Ukraine. With no sunset clause. We are committed to giving the Ukrainians whatever they need for as long as it takes.

/ I am glad that Biden isn't inserting us into another decades long war, even if it seems completely justified right now.


It's a lot more justifiable than an unilateral invasion, l but it's no less welcome after 20ish years of bullshiat in the Middle East, and 30ish in south east Asia.

You guys deserve to take some time off and shoot your own people for a while.

Damn it, I wasn't trying to go snarky. It's like a reflex.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Nirbo: CheatCommando: Nirbo: I'm in the camp of removing Russia's.

I'd like a pony and a private island. I am more likely to get what I want than you are.

Yeah, countries are actively confiscating oligarch's islands and ponies now.

Who'll be laughing when they auction off all the nukes and you've spent your money on ponies?

Rogue state Nirbo, that's who.

Are you hiring for an underling willing to be backhanded in public as a show of force from the leader? I do love North Korean military rank displays and the ability to award yourself more medals of bravery.


Ride with me brother and we will award all the medals you can eat!

Also a really farkin' big hat.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: iheartscotch: austerity101: vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.

Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him.

We signed a Lend-Lease agreement with Ukraine. With no sunset clause. We are committed to giving the Ukrainians whatever they need for as long as it takes.

/ I am glad that Biden isn't inserting us into another decades long war, even if it seems completely justified right now.

It's a lot more justifiable than an unilateral invasion, l but it's no less welcome after 20ish years of bullshiat in the Middle East, and 30ish in south east Asia.

You guys deserve to take some time off and shoot your own people for a while.

Damn it, I wasn't trying to go snarky. It's like a reflex.


Already on it. We never stopped
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: austerity101: vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.

Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him.

We signed a Lend-Lease agreement with Ukraine. With no sunset clause. We are committed to giving the Ukrainians whatever they need for as long as it takes.

/ I am glad that Biden isn't inserting us into another decades long war, even if it seems completely justified right now.


The refusal to engage is to take responsibility for every innocent Ukrainian life taken. You can certainly make that choice, but that's the choice that you've made and you have to own it.

It appears we've learned nothing from the deaths of millions of innocent people over the last century.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: I have doubts that Russia has the logistic capability to abduct, transport and house 121,000 children.    Also that the demand for adoptable children is that high in Russia.
Just asking?


Russia has had major population issues since the Second World War. Some estimates as high as 90ish percent of men 18-25 (or 35, duck if I remember where I read it) we're killed.

And a lot of men drink themselves to death to this day. In more stats I have no intention to cite (or not pull out of my ass) the male and female life expectancy are a bit wider spread than would be considered "normal"
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Putin is claiming that Ukraine is run by Nazis? This whole things smells of something cooked up by Eichman.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Mirror mirror on the wall, what's the worst thing of them all?

Calling your enemies what you are is surely going too far.


Not a new idea;
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start saturation bombing Russia until they knock off their bullshiat.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

austerity101: iheartscotch: austerity101: vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.

Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him.

We signed a Lend-Lease agreement with Ukraine. With no sunset clause. We are committed to giving the Ukrainians whatever they need for as long as it takes.

/ I am glad that Biden isn't inserting us into another decades long war, even if it seems completely justified right now.

The refusal to engage is to take responsibility for every innocent Ukrainian life taken. You can certainly make that choice, but that's the choice that you've made and you have to own it.

It appears we've learned nothing from the deaths of millions of innocent people over the last century.


I assume you are typing these words from Ukraine, O brave warrior. We salute you. Keep up the good fight.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's kinder gentler genocide.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nirbo: AugieDoggyDaddy: I have doubts that Russia has the logistic capability to abduct, transport and house 121,000 children.    Also that the demand for adoptable children is that high in Russia.
Just asking?

Russia has had major population issues since the Second World War. Some estimates as high as 90ish percent of men 18-25 (or 35, duck if I remember where I read it) we're killed.

And a lot of men drink themselves to death to this day. In more stats I have no intention to cite (or not pull out of my ass) the male and female life expectancy are a bit wider spread than would be considered "normal"


Wikipedia says 36% 20-34. 9 million young men.

And according to statista the life expectancy in 2019 was 78F, 68M.

I said I wouldn't cite my bullshiat, but you deserve better Fark.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: I have doubts that Russia has the logistic capability to abduct, transport and house 121,000 children.    Also that the demand for adoptable children is that high in Russia.
Just asking?


not that would put anything past Putin at this point but I was wondering the same thing. 121 THOUSAND kids is a farkton of kids.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: iheartscotch: austerity101: vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.

Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him.

We signed a Lend-Lease agreement with Ukraine. With no sunset clause. We are committed to giving the Ukrainians whatever they need for as long as it takes.

/ I am glad that Biden isn't inserting us into another decades long war, even if it seems completely justified right now.

The refusal to engage is to take responsibility for every innocent Ukrainian life taken. You can certainly make that choice, but that's the choice that you've made and you have to own it.


Wait. Listen to yourself. You are saying that Putin is not responsible for innocent Ukrainian deaths, but it's the West that is responsible because they didn't "engage." Seriously? This takes the cake for Putin apologists. Damn dude.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: austerity101: iheartscotch: austerity101: vudukungfu: Yet.
Putin lives.
Interesting.

Well, you see, he has nukes. So that means we can't stop him.

We signed a Lend-Lease agreement with Ukraine. With no sunset clause. We are committed to giving the Ukrainians whatever they need for as long as it takes.

/ I am glad that Biden isn't inserting us into another decades long war, even if it seems completely justified right now.

The refusal to engage is to take responsibility for every innocent Ukrainian life taken. You can certainly make that choice, but that's the choice that you've made and you have to own it.

Wait. Listen to yourself. You are saying that Putin is not responsible for innocent Ukrainian deaths, but it's the West that is responsible because they didn't "engage." Seriously? This takes the cake for Putin apologists. Damn dude.


Something something takes the yellow cake
 
Saturn5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is genocide and the planned eradication of a people and a culture.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Add it to the list.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: janzee: I think Putin actually got this idea from Trump.

Hitler did it. But close


I'm surprised these threads don't Godwin at the beginning.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Excelsior: AugieDoggyDaddy: I have doubts that Russia has the logistic capability to abduct, transport and house 121,000 children.    Also that the demand for adoptable children is that high in Russia.
Just asking?

That's all completely irrelevant.

The only purpose is to do some high-visibility virtue-signaling for the Russian homefront: "We are SAVING those poor unfortunate Ukranian orphans whose home country was taken over by those bad, bad Ukranian Nazi's doing bad Nazi things -- Good thing us morally upstanding Russian soldiers took a stand and went over there to liberate our unfortunate oppressed Ukranian brethren from the clutches of those evil Nazis!"

Whatever happens AFTER the kids get dragged across the border is completely irrelevant, doesn't matter if they stack them 7 high in some forgotten orphanage in Siberia somewhere -- they already served their purpose, AND it adds some additional stigginit to the uppity Ukranians who dared defy the glorious Russian motherland.


Anf fwiw: at its core this is exactly the same stigginit as the Trump administration seperating kids from their parents at the border, and intentionally not keeping any records of who was sent where - intentionally create a mess and 'lose' children, 100% aimed at punishing their parents for crimes real or imagined.
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can we get to the point where this "special operation" is officially called genocide?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
By denazifying, they meant "copying Hitler's playbook on how to destroy reich-adjacent populations"
 
virgo47
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Saturn5: This is genocide and the planned eradication of a people and a culture.
[Fark user image 850x402]


6. The deliberate and systematic destruction of ALL life on Arrakis!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to counteract their low birth rate. One horrifying way.
 
