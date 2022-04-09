 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Emory University: Oh you haven't gotten your Covid booster shot well enjoy your dial-up speed internet. Follow up: "about half the students who had not had the booster then got it or requested an exemption after the program began"   (wsbtv.com) divider line
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My alma mater!
 
focusthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Exemption, eh?
Ok.  Here's your academic hish speed internet back.*


Streaming game and video services exempt.
 
focusthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not hish..."high".

Note to self, don't voice to text when day drinking.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's almost as if economic leverage works.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You all laughed, but here's proof getting 5G-vaxxed does improve your internet speed.
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: You all laughed, but here's proof getting 5G-vaxxed does improve your internet speed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: You all laughed, but here's proof getting 5G-vaxxed does improve your internet speed.


I didn't laugh.

I'm so lefty liberal that I support hunting the unvaccinated with tranq darts filled with vaccine.

I also wouldn't punish anyone with dial up internet.

I lived it, but I don't know if I survived it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Toe the line motherfarkers. This aint your Mommas basement. We are here to prepare you for the real world and train you for real jobs where you will do shiat you do not want to do. Is that clear, bish? Or do you need more time with AOL to decide?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Internet denial always worked with my kids.
 
abiigdog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You must obey you're lefty masters, despite the vax not preventing you from getting it or preventing you from giving it to others the most important thing here is that you OBEY.
 
