(KUTV Utah)   City advises residents that their green-tinted water is perfectly safe to drink. "It's kind of like boiling some broccoli and you have a little bit of green water afterwards that you dump out"   (kutv.com) divider line
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You first.
Lead by example.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We demand better quality water! But don't you dare raise our taxes or water bill.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Utah?
Snow melt running over vegetation not anticipated?

Does she realise how ridiculous she sounds? Pretty sure snow melt runs over vegetaion every f*ckimg Spring.

And I wouldn't jump to the conclusion that runoff was harmless. Some plants are toxic.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Christensen says he wasn't part of the decision to not install the filter system but removing color from drinking water is not required by the EPA and with the extreme drought the city is trying to preserve the aquifers.

Well, I'm reassured.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I used to live in Bountiful, Utah as a teen, so I'm getting a kick...
Also drank green water under duress once when my mother made me try some of her fresh-squeezed wheat grass juice. It's...an acquired taste, I guess.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But Build Back Better is bad!
 
0lorin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The trend to drink bottled water (which is just filtered tap water) instead of making a healthy water supply for everyone is to me...
1. Demonstitave of a disgusting lack of empathy and the pervasive greed in capitalism...
2. One of the biggest wins for the plastics industry, ever ...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Governments suck. Buy water from companies.
The good companies, not the woke ones that hate you.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Soylent Green in liquid form?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
my springtime water is usually brown. Green would make me take a pause before consuming.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tabletop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm distressed that they refer to "color" getting filtered as if color was an object itself. How about "removing the particulates that cause this discoloration isn't required by the EPA" or something like that?
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sorry, not whitelisting sinclairstoryline.com.  I'm inferring that the color is chlorophyll?  Chlorophyll is indeed harmless, except to fabrics.

Meh.  I wouldn't want to wash my whites with it, but otherwise I'd chalk it up to yet another cost of living in bumfark Oklahoma.

Don't they only drink beer there anyway?
 
